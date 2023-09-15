Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak announced “the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies this Saturday, Sept. 16, starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. Besides Central Fire Station, they are available to purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (Monastery Drive in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and S&H Electric and by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Coming on Nov. 12, the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Super Bingo at Huber Hall for $25 admittance. Tickets will be available soon for purchase at Central Fire Station or Huber Hall or by calling either 724-537-8901 (Central) or 724-537-4442 (Huber Hall) or by contacting any department member. Watch for more information about tickets coming soon.”
“The members of Co. 2 would like to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
This just in: “Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP will be meeting Monday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. at the Latrobe American Legion.
“This month’s presentation will be Jessica Rafferty on ‘Estate Planning.’ There will be cookies and drinks. Anyone belonging to the National AARP is welcome to join us for a nominal yearly donation of $7.
“October meeting will be from an alpaca rescue group. She will bring several animals with her.
“Thanks for your column. Bill Fromme.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis welcomes everyone in this week’s email update:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, does not want you to miss Wednesday, Sept. 20, and our Open House celebration!
“The day’s activities start at 10 a.m. and include a Mini-Health Expo in the morning, birthday cake and appetizers after noon, and entertainment from 1 to 2 p.m. with Alabaster Productions!
“Supervisor Beth Rager is looking forward to seeing you! A September calendar is available so you don’t miss any of the other activities or events for the month. Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
An Open Mic Night is happening 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St. in the city. Interim Pastor Bobbie Hineline said in her email, “All musicians (and those who enjoy music) are invited to come and join the fun!” If you have questions, call her at 724-506-3494.
Also, on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m., “folks who love gardens are invited to Latrobe Presbyterian Church for a contemplative walk to a nearby vegetable garden.” The walkers will return to the 428 Main St. church for a potluck dinner. Questions? Call Bobbie at 724-506-3494.
* * *
The Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is preparing for its Sept. 24 Charity Luncheon Bingo. Beth Howell, auxiliary president, added in her email, “Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. The early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo. Cost is $25 for your 20-card packet with nine faces, the magic number, an early bird packet, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle are also available.
“This month’s special raffle will again benefit local pet rescues. This bingo is open to the public. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.”
* * *
AFA President David McCleary writes: “Hi, Louise. Lots of great things are happening at Action for Animals this month. Would you please include the attached item in the Bulletin Board column?
“We hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 14th annual Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 29, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club! Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations.
“As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a ‘furever’ home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more. Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals.
“Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift-card donations.
“All proceeds go to the care of our animals! We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.afashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information.”
A day brightener from Joann Maus, vice president of Holy Family Rosary Society: “Hi, Louise. Thank you for mentioning our Oldies Dance being held at the Holy Family Church Social Hall. Could you please remind everyone that we still have tickets for this fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30? This includes a delicious meatloaf dinner and performance from DJs Double Trouble, playing songs from the 1950s up to the 1990s. We will also have 50/50 and a basket raffle. Tickets are $20 apiece. For tickets, please call Sue at 724-691-7697 or Joann at 724-972-9302. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Thank you so much!”
* * *
Bernadette Miller of Unity Township requested the following handwritten note be included in Bulletin Board:
“Thursday, Aug. 17, was a beautiful day for having a reunion picnic at the Slovak picnic grounds for all former LAH (Latrobe Area Hospital) employees and retirees. The sun was shining and a gentle breeze blew through the picnic grounds, making a beautiful day.
“We had 143 of our work family come this year to the picnic to renew old friendships. Hope more of our work family will come next year.
“Thank you, Dr. Amadee and Dr. Zorch, for providing the entertainment. Their music was enjoyed by all. Hope they will come back next year.
“A big thank-you to everyone who came early to clean and set up for the picnic and to everyone who joined in to help clean up afterward.
“A very special thank-you to Fran and John Zurick for going to Giant Eagle and picking up chicken and slider buns, and to Terry Spiker, who picked up Italian roast beef, pulled pork, ham barbecue and sloppy Joes from Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats. Thank you, Terri, for making them.
“To all who brought the rest of the delicious food and desserts, thank you! To everyone who donated baskets and wreaths for our Chinese auction, thank you! To the Rose Style Shoppe and Dr. and Mrs. DeFabo, thank you for the beautiful baskets made up at your shops. You both were very generous.
“Congratulations to Barb West, who won the $200 scratch-off lottery tickets; Dr. Wang, who won the 50/50; to the 33 people who won baskets or wreaths from the Chinese auction, and to the 28 people who won $50 gift cards to local businesses for our door prizes.
“We are very happy that everyone had a very good time. Next year our picnic will be Aug. 15 at the same wonderful place (Slovak picnic grounds).
“We only received 10 recipes this year, so we will wait until next year to get more so we can make our recipe book for 2025.
“Thank you everyone for all of the help, for all of the delicious food, for renewing all of our friendships. Hope to see everyone next year. Bernie/Weez.”
* * *
Monday’s e-newsletter from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce includes the following:
“Greater Latrobe Senior High School is looking for individuals or companies/organizations who would be like to record a short video about their career or careers at their company/organization for the benefit of our high school students. If you are interested in participating, please contact jessica.yetter@glsd.us for more information.”
* * *
Also in this week’s GLLV e-newsletter from Briana Tomack, president and CEO:
The 78th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, where “we will honor the organizations and individuals who have made an impact in our community.”
Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The 2023 awardees: Small Business of the Year: Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home; Volunteer of the Year: Linda Chenet; Nonprofit of the Year: Adelphoi, and Community Service Award: John Graziano.
Individual ticket: $150; table of eight: $1,200. Contact Tomack via briana@gllv.org.
* * *
Remember: Latrobe Lions Treasurer Rich Null said the Latrobe Lions’ Fall Broom Sale is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon “or whenever sold out,” at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center in Latrobe, adding, “The brooms, which range from heavy duty to whisk, are made by the Blind and Vision Rehab in Pittsburgh. Profits from the sale provide help to the visually and hearing impaired and other services to the community.”
* * *
In case you missed Wednesday’s Lifestyles page: Dawn Vavick of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation has a coach trip going to the Strip District in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Deadline to sign up is Friday, Sept. 15; contact Vavick at the Parks and Rec office, 724-537-4331. The group will depart at 10 a.m. from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $40. She added, “Once a hub for manufacturing and shipping, the Strip District is now a food and shopping destination unlike any other in the country. Let’s spend a day exploring all the Strip has to offer … great food, art, clothing, etc.”
* * *
In case you were wondering:
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the first day of autumn arrives Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2:50 a.m. EDT in the Northern Hemisphere.
The autumnal equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide.
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items
to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday each week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.