The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that “if you are planning on attending, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you call either Kristy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message so that the hall can be prepared for social distancing.” She noted that masks are required.
* * *
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will hold its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments are served after the meeting. Coronavirus (COVID-19) rules will be in effect.
* * *
In case you missed this American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 of Latrobe news from Carol Greenawalt:
“The American Legion Auxiliary will have a business and informational meeting for all members on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Post 515 home. Everyone must wear a mask and we will follow social distancing following COVID-19 rules. All dues for the new year are to be paid at that time. There will be no lunch or beverages available. We will review the programs for the upcoming year and make decisions accordingly. We will review the budget so we can move forward to the new year.”
* * *
A Pray America prayer vigil will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 North Main St., Greensburg.
For more information, email mcrousey@gmail.com. All participants are asked to follow current coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
* * *
The Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is holding Art 101 classes for middle school/junior high school students from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Sept. 16, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7, 14 and 21.
The class is for grades 6 to 9 (ages 12-14) and the instructor is Sharon Coons. Cost is $15 per single class and $75 for all six classes. A discount is available for Latrobe Art Center members.
The art center said the classes are “designed to introduce students to two and three dimensional art projects that focus on basic drawing skills and satisfying the creative and energetic mind of the more serious art student.
“Various art styles such as optical art, mobile creation, and sculpture will be explored, along with getting familiar with artists such as Alexander Calder, M.C. Esher, Victor Vasarely, and Bridget Riley being presented. Students will also have the ability to experiment with a variety of media. (The class) is recommended for homeschool students looking to fulfill an art requirement.”
The art center said all class sizes are limited to no more than eight children, and safety guidelines will be met by its staff. All in-person students must wear masks and sign a COVID-19 waiver.
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during the month of September 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “John W. Austraw as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Army veteran, Austraw served in Vietnam and had 14 years of continuous membership with the American Legion. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home.
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open. The store’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The store will have a number of guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time (when one person leaves, another may enter). No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• The store will feature one-way aisles;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms and changing rooms will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
St. Vincent Parish will be hosting a 13-week online Divorce Support Group beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, using the Zoom online video conference platform.
Anyone who is currently divorced or has filed for divorce is welcome to attend. You will need a computer, electronic tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone, along with an internet or WiFi connection, to participate.
For more information or to register, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629, ext. 15 or email teri.pomerleau@stvincent.edu.
* * *
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 23. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
The Laurel Highlands chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The next meeting is Sept. 17. For more information, call chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a livestreamed Alumni Mass at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. The Rev. Tyler Bandura, school chaplain, will serve as celebrant.
The Alumni Mass has been held for the past five years. Typically, it takes place in the spring. This year’s Mass was scheduled for May to be held in conjunction with the school’s 60th anniversary. A decision was made to postpone because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In an effort to prioritize the health and safety of those celebrating 60 years of Greensburg Central Catholic education, in-person attendance is not possible.
* * *
We received this message from Barbara Davis of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has had the building closed to the public since the end of March due to the coronavirus.
The center continues to have home delivery of meals on Mondays and Thursdays and has some curbside pickup for those seniors that qualify. We all miss having morning breakfast, lunch, activities and socialization in general that we did in the center.
“We still do not know when we will be able to open the building to the public, we all hope it will be soon. Another change that will take place at the end of September is that our supervisor, Vivian, is resigning. She will be missed and we wish her well.
“Thus, there will be an opportunity for a full time supervisor position, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are interested, want to apply or need more details, call our director Jody at 724-547-4593. Do not apply in person at the center on Avenue C. We wish everyone good health and be safe (until) we can meet again at our center.”
* * *
St. James Church, New Alexandria, will hold its ninth annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The event will be held rain or shine.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee; donations are being accepted. The first 100 cars will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.
Food and drinks will be available on church grounds. The event will also include a DJ, Chinese auction, instant bingo and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded for Pastor’s pick, Best of Show, along with first, second and third place.
For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are required and all safety protocols will be followed.
* * *
The YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N Main St., Greensburg, will offer English as second language courses this fall.
Both beginner and intermediate levels will be offered. Instructors and students will be required to wear masks and social distance; instructors will wear masks with clear windows for students to see their mouth.
The YWCA will order masks with a clear mouth window that students can purchase.
Beginners classes are being held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Dec. 17 (no class Nov. 26), while intermediate classes are slated from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through Dec. 16.
To register, call the YWCA at 724-834-9390 or visit its Greensburg location.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
