Latrobe Area Historical Society will host a new slide program titled “Through the Lens of Harry Frye, Part II” on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18. The society is located at 416 Weldon St. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show begins at 9:30 a.m.
LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco said, “Harry Frye was the legendary Latrobe Bulletin photographer who memorialized our local history with his camera. Come and join us to step back and remember our town and our lives.
“In 2019 we were delighted to receive the vast collection of photographs that Mr. Frye had taken from the late 1940s through the early 1960s. That fall we presented ‘Through the Lens of Harry K. Frye.’ Since each program has approximately 150 pictures, we used only a small fraction of this treasure of historic images. And so today we present the ‘sequel’ to that program.
“Harry graduated from Latrobe High School in the 1940s and served in the Army during World War II. After his discharge from the service, he hitchhiked back to Latrobe to save money for a camera. Harry started his own business and was hired as a photographer for the Latrobe Bulletin. In 1964 he moved to Beaver Falls and worked for a newspaper there. When he retired, he returned to Latrobe, where he and his brother Bob started Fantastic Fotographica, selling prints of Harry’s photo collection. For many years they were a familiar sight at area festivals and flea markets. Come and view his works.
“Parking on Friday is on the street and Saturday at the parking lot of our friends at Kelly, Sparber & White, located on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Masks are required. We hope to see you there.”
* * *
The Ladies’ Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of the Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the aerie, 213 Spring St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served at noon, and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for the 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all.
Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle are also available.
Beth Howell, auxiliary president, added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit UPMC’s effort to get blood pressure monitors to those in need. Please adhere to all CDC rules and regulations. Thank you.”
* * *
From Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce:
There will be free townwide parking on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Ligonier. Parking is sponsored by The Touchdown Club II and Sharky’s Café, both in Unity Township.
LVCC also reports that “due to the first annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Municipal Lot A (across from the Ligonier Valley YMCA) will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.”
* * *
The public is invited to attend the Sunday, Sept. 12, “God’s Work. Our Hands.”
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 195 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will honor the first responders, fire department, ambulance and the police who serve our community, at its 10:45 a.m. worship service, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor.
Smaligo said, “We are celebrating who we are — one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron has been collecting new teddy bears to be given to the first responders to assist children during emergency situations. They have also assembled care packages for those who seek help in a local shelter facility. We invite all to this service, helping us give thanks for these who serve in our community. It is a day to celebrate the men and women who freely give their service.”
The pastor added, “Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are suggested.”
* * *
Meanwhile, “bingo is back” at Marian Hall, Crabtree, starting 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Nerian Taylor added, “St. Bartholomew Bingo will be following the guideline recommendations of CDC and Diocese of Greensburg — MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS.”
Questions? Contact Taylor at Neriant@comcast.net.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will hold its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Special guest will be Linda Tikey, president of District 27, VFW Auxiliaries.
Any questions call 724-537-6480.
Auxiliary 3414 spokesperson Linda Butler said, “We love our veterans.”
* * *
Parishioner Tony Dominick reports that the next meeting of Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Sept. 13, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6:15 p.m. followed by the rosary at 6:45 p.m. Business meeting convenes immediately afterward.
Tony said, “All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate.”
A helpful hint to anyone leaving a voicemail message: Please repeat your phone number clearly at the end of your message. This week I listened to a voicemail almost 10 times and still can’t understand the last digit of the caller’s phone number. Very frustrating and time consuming.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, is accepting registrations for this month’s Fall Jazz Concert spotlighting Kevin M. McManus on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The organizers invite attendees to “sit back and relax to your jazz favorites at The Westmoreland! Concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., but please come early to explore the galleries and get a bite from Café Marchand, which will both stay open until 7 p.m.”
Fee is $12 per member/$15 for a non-member. (Cash bar available outdoors on terrace before concert and at intermission weather permitting.)
Register to attend at thewestmoreland.org/events.
Subsequent jazz performances include Eric Barchiesi 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
* * *
According to a green flier handed in this week, a benefit ride for Rick Weiers is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Fraternal Order of Eagles, then Salina Inn, the Rail House Bar and Grill, Blairsville Eagles Aerie 1488, Tommasini’s Tavern and ending at Aerie 01188 with food, Chinese auction etc. There will be 50/50 at the stops.
Registration will begin 9 a.m., and pullout will be at 11 a.m.
All donations and proceeds from the fundraiser, co-sponsored by Aerie 01188 and Apollo Eagle Riders 4205, will benefit Weiers, who is battling metastatic renal cancer and leukemia.
All vehicles are welcome, including motorcycles, cars, trucks etc. Riders pay $10/ passengers $5.
Anyone who would like to donate a basket or food may contact Melissa Jones at 724-757-7039.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Historical Society has invited Bob Stutzman of the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association to speak at the society’s next meeting, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
CRHS Secretary Louise Sprowls explained, “Mr. Stutzman penned a 2014 book about the Ligonier Valley Railroad and is a founder and former president of the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association, which organizes a tour and operates a museum in the Ligonier Township village of Darlington. CRHS is located at 1698 Route 711 in Stahlstown, and the public is invited. This will be a very interesting meeting for everyone!”
* * *
Volunteers from the West Newton Public Library plan to set up an information table at the West Newton Community Festival Sept. 10, 11 and 12 to offer signup for a free library card and information about the library’s upcoming fundraisers.
Robin Matty, library manager, added, “Be sure and look for them and take advantage of learning more about your local library. The festival will be held on Vine Street park property and the adjoining streets.”
* * *
This flier focuses on Sept. 11:
A Rummage Sale will be held in conjunction with the West Newton Community Festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ Lutheran Church, 302 Vine St., West Newton.
The organizers ask patrons to “please use the social hall entrance in rear.”
* * *
The First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street and South Third Street, West Newton, will hold a Rummage Sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, in conjunction with West Newton Community Festival that begins 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and ends Sunday, Sept 12.
The public also is encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. Sept. 11 memorial service in the Vine Street park and the community worship service sponsored by the West Newton Association of Churches at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in the Vine Street park.
* * *
A couple reminders: Derry Lions Club, in cooperation with Friends of Keystone State Park, will conduct a food drive during the Keystone Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the park’s beach parking lot.
The collection will assist Westmoreland County Food Bank in its mission to alleviate hunger within the county.
Most needed nonperishable items are cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruit or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
The food bank requests “no glass jars.”
* * *
The American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will hold its Monday, Sept. 13, meeting at the post home starting at 1 p.m. with the installation of officers.
District 31 President Paulette Seitz will be on hand to install all new officers for 2021-22.
A “light lunch” will be available following the ceremony. The regular meeting will resume at 2 p.m. Unit 515 spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt said, “All membership dues are due at this time. All officers’ dues must be paid before installation.”
* * *
