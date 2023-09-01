Let’s all make the most of our Labor Day weekend time together. At press time Thursday night for the Bulletin Weekend edition, the National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny Friday through Thursday in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) vicinity with highs ranging from near 78 to 90.
* * *
Karen Rose Cercone, operations assistant, Westmoreland Land Trust, also has some good news:
“Good morning, Louise. I hope this information arrives in time to be included in your Bulletin Board feature.
The St. Xavier Nature Preserve Open House will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 106 St. Xavier Road, Unity Township.
The open house will celebrate the opening of the St. Xavier Nature Preserve to the public.
The 248-acre property sits along Route 30 East just west of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Karen added in her email release, “It was the site of the former St. Xavier Academy and Convent and is well known to many families throughout the region. Although the academy and convent were destroyed by fire in 1972, a separate fine 1862 guesthouse, Bellbrook, remains. Bellbrook will become a base of operations for the Nature Preserve, with ample capacity for other complementary uses.
“The nature preserve holds fields, forests, wetlands and a significant length of Monastery Run, a tributary to Loyalhanna Creek. Westmoreland Land Trust is honored to have worked with the Sisters of Mercy to secure the conservation acquisition of the St. Xavier property; the Sisters of Mercy will retain ownership of the adjacent St. Xavier Cemetery.
“The open house is expected to draw over 300 families. It will feature:
• “Tours of Bellbrook,
• “Tours or self-guided exploration of the nature preserve,
• “Refreshments,
• “A celebration of conservation of the land and
• “Music and children’s activities.”
Westmoreland Land Trust is based at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis asked us to share this update in BB:
“Hello, September and all the Bulletin readers! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, invites everyone to start fall activities with us.
“The center will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 4, and there is no Tai Chi on Sept. 5. Otherwise, the center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“On Wednesday, Sept. 6, attorney Jessica Rafferty will do a presentation and answer questions on ‘Living Wills, Trusts and POA (Power of Attorney),’ starting at 10 a.m.
“There are many activities planned for September, so pick up a September schedule to see them all. Please sign up for lunch at the desk by Wednesday for the following week so there is enough food for everyone.
“An open house is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details about that BIG event later this month.
“Our supervisor, Beth, has been working hard to bring in new programs and updated information on many subjects. Please show her your kindness and support as she gains experience and helps the center grow. Come see her, and the center, and bring a friend! Any suggestions or questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
The Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter among Lifestyles’ emails Wednesday included the following:
“A Heartfelt Thanks. The Yellow Tie Gala has become a tradition that not only kicks off Latrobe’s annual celebration of a piece of the city’s rich history as the birth place of the banana split — but also showcases the essence of our community. As we embraced the excitement of the Great American Banana Split Celebration this past weekend, let us remember that this event is not just about bananas and ice cream; it’s about bringing people together, creating cherished memories, and nurturing the spirit of community. Under the banner of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing commitment to Latrobe Art Center and our beloved town.
“Your presence and participation at the art center’s 10th annual Yellow Tie Gala as well as your generous contributions play a pivotal role in ensuring that the art center continues to thrive. The funds raised through this event will resonate far beyond our walls, leaving a positive impact on the lives of those we touch and ensuring that the Latrobe Art Center remains a vital hub of positivity and growth.
“It is with profound gratitude that I extend my thanks to each and every one of you. To our dedicated supporters, patrons and sponsors, your belief in our vision sustains us year after year, and for that, we are immensely grateful. To our tireless volunteers and staff, your unwavering dedication and hard work make events like these possible, and your passion is truly inspiring.
“Here’s to another 10 years of shared success and community celebration!
“Sincerely, Michael Tusay, executive director.”
* * *
Meanwhile, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce e-newsletter that arrived Tuesday from Briana Tomack, president and CEO, included the following:
“Thank you to all who sponsored, volunteered, attended and participated in any way to help make the Great American Banana Split Celebration a tremendous success!!
“Visit our Facebook page to see highlights from the event. We will also be sharing an online photo gallery for you to enjoy.”
* * *
This just in:
An orange and black flier from Greater Latrobe School District Administration is about a Community Forum — Facility Master Planning and Visioning to be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the senior high school auditorium.
The flier adds, “GLSD seeks community engagement as it continues to redefine and modernize its educational facilities.”
* * *
Another colorful flier just in:
Pooches in the Pool will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, in Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool, Latrobe.
Fee is $10 per family. According to the flier, you can register online or pay at the gate the day of the event.
New this year — steps — much easier for the pooches to enter and exit the pool safely.
Visit www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331 for other details.
* * *
A couple reminders:
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, downtown Latrobe will welcome visitors to the annual Sip N’ Stroll Art Walk featuring original artwork, live jazz and a selection of wines and cider from local establishments. Coinciding with the GO Laurel Highlands and Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, this kickoff is among many outdoor art events that are part of September’s “Painting Westmoreland” anniversary celebration theme.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Shop Hop participants are asked to check in at the downtown Latrobe Parklet located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets and receive a wristband indicating their eligibility to partake in the evening’s wine and cider sampling. Following check-in, visitors are encouraged to participate in an Art Walk and enjoy a selection of original artwork by local artist members of Latrobe Art Center, sample wine and cider from a selection of local wineries and cideries, listen to some live jazz by Kyle Greene of KGB and, of course, shop local.
Ricolita’s Café inside Latrobe Art Center will offer specialty charcuterie boxes that evening to pair along with the wines. Participants will have the opportunity to see artists painting in select locations throughout downtown and participate in a 50/50. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out. Pastor Ralph Campbell said it will be “takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.