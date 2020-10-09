Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier Borough will hold a Rummage Sale and Bake Sale on Oct. 9-10. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
A great selection of good used clothing, household items, furniture and baked foods will be available.
In order to protect the workers and customers, safe distancing and masks will be enforced.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the outreach committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and foreign missions.
* * *
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that an American Legion Post 982 auxiliary fish fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the post, 158 American Legion Road.
Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutions). Fish sandwich only is $8. Sides can be purchased separately and include homemade haluski, hush puppies, pierogies, crab cakes, and peel and eat shrimp.
Services available include eat-in, takeout and curb-side. Pre-orders can be made during the fish fry on Friday, Oct. 9, by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
* * *
Derry Lions Club will conduct a food drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park, Derry Township.
Donated food will be given to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Suggested items to donate include these food items: canned tuna, chicken or salmon, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (stew and ravioli), peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, cereal, boxed meals (Hamburger Helper), and these non-food items: body soap, shampoo, toilet tissue, toothpaste, diapers, paper towels, deodorant, feminine products and laundry and dish detergent.
All donated items must be non-perishable and have an original manufacturer’s label. If the label of an item is missing, the food bank will not be able to redistribute the item. All items must also be free from obvious defect or contamination, which could include “popped tops” on cans, bloated cans, mold or rust on cans, bottles and more.
The Lions Club cannot accept the following items: homemade goods or home-canned goods, any item that has been opened or the seal is broken, pesticides/herbicides, toxic chemicals like motor oil or oven cleaners, prescription drugs and alcoholic beverages. When boxing, please separate soaps from food products.
The project is part of the club’s road cleanup and regular meeting. All are welcome.
* * *
A Rosary Rally will be held starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for our nation and world peace. The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society. For more details, contact Catherine Barger at 724-539-3302 for more information.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will be selling some food items on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, cheddar garlic, honey beer, dutch apple and pumpkin flavors available.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with pierogi and sausage, beef vegetable, no-meat zucchini soups available. Chili is also available for sale.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Additionally, the church will offer homemade chicken and vegetable rice pilaf. Cost is $1 for an 8-ounce container. Items will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Oct. 10. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll.
To place an order for the food items or order in advance of the lunch, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service; there will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake.
The meal will be available in an adult’s portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. No phone orders will be taken.
* * *
The next meeting of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council No. 940 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. All COVID-19 rules will be effect.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the post.
Call if you are planning on attending so that arrangements for social distancing can be made. Call the post at 724-537-6480 or Kristy Murphy at 724-640-8927 and leave a message.
Masks are required for your safety and the safety of others. The auxiliary notes that if you “want to help our veterans, consider joining the auxiliary. (We’re) always looking for new members.”
* * *
The Latrobe Ministerium is holding a third annual Fall Hunger Walk beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Latrobe.
All donations support the Greater Latrobe Food Pantry. For more information, contact St. James Lutheran Church at 724-539-7880 or pastor.stjamesyoungstown@gmail.com.
* * *
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church will hold a fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe.
Festival organizers said the event will feature “something for everyone,” including a flea market, RADA knives, silent auction, baked goods, frozen homemade soups, apple dumplings, and fry pies with apple, blueberry, cherry and peach flavors available.
The church is taking orders for Amish-made apple dumplings and fry pies, with dumplings $4 each and fry pies $2, by calling 724-539-8881. Orders may be picked up during fall festival hours.
Additionally, lunch will be available to go at the festival, including homemade haluski.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, located at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup Sale for pickup only.
Orders will be taken until Wednesday, Oct. 14, with pickup to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church. Cost is $5 per quart.
To place an order for vegetable or chicken noodle soup, call or leave a message at 412-979-0092 or 724-879-8631. Please note that face masks are to be worn during soup pickup.
* * *
Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, Cook Township, will hold an indoor flea market and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cost to sell your wares is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space with table provided. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to reserve a table.
The Bethel Church ladies bake sale will feature cookie trays and other homemade goods. The kitchen will be open for purchase of sandwiches and drinks.
* * *
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing their semi-annual road cleanup beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Volunteers will be working the entire roadway from the Derry Borough line to the St. Clair Township line at the other base of the Chestnut Ridge.
“Anyone wishing to help should meet us at the club house shortly before 11 a.m.,” Bill Glasser said. “Please help us keep Chestnut Ridge clean and beautiful.”
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Cook Township Community Center, Stahlstown. Masks and social distancing are required.
The society is selling 9-inch fruit or cream pies and pumpkin rolls for $9.50 each. Orders may be given to a member or by visiting the society website, where order forms and more information can be found. Orders are due Nov. 7 and may be picked up Nov. 18. Any questions, call 724-593-7943.
The society’s other fall fundraiser is a fresh evergreen wreath sale. The wreaths, which can be used as a door decoration or placed on a headstone, are available for $25 each. Orders are due Oct. 17 and will be delivered Dec. 2 for pickup at the community center. An order form is available on the society website or by calling 724-593-2046 evenings.
* * *
A “Spooktacklar” afternoon of Halloween events will be held starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Huber Hall, 300 S Alexandria St., Latrobe. The event will include food, basket raffles and a costume contest.
Admission is $10 and tickets are limited. Advance tickets will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 17, at the Masonic Building, 221 Spring St., Latrobe, or call 724-694-5120 or 724-694-5465 for more information.
* * *
We received this note from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“My name is Kevin Hendrick, I would like to take a moment to introduce myself as the new center supervisor of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults. As the center supervisor, I will be overseeing the daily operations of the center, meals/meal delivery and fundraising efforts.
“I am originally from Latrobe, but now live in Mount Pleasant with my wife and two daughters. I have been employed as an EMT/paramedic for the past 15 years. I am currently a volunteer paramedic with Kecksburg EMS and fire department, as well as a CPR and first aid instructor for the American Heart Association. I have a passion for the work that I do and love working with the public. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, golfing, camping and traveling.
“While things are not yet ‘normal,’ I will be working hard to get the center ready to welcome you back. Once we reopen, we will once again provide breakfast and lunch at the center and deliver hot meals to our home delivery clients. In the meantime, I will be organizing some fundraisers and planning ahead for when we can all be together again. I hope to hold bingo events, raffles, sub sales, bus trips, computer and technology classes and a spring golf outing, just to name a few.
“If you have comments, questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
