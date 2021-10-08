Oct. 8-10, 2021

BB received an interesting email from Jim Suda of Delaware, one of the 31 members of the Latrobe High School Class of 1956 who attended the 65th-anniversary reunion Sept. 10 at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township:
“Louise, A relative in Latrobe sent me the LHS Class of 1956 photo that ran in the Bulletin Sept. 17-19 edition. I would like to add some additional information about our class that may prove interesting to the local folks there.
“Many years ago when I lived in the Latrobe area I became involved with numerous class reunions, and the committees started the tradition of inviting our teachers and spouse/guest to our class reunions as our honored guests. Over the years many teachers graced us with their attendance at our reunions. As time went by and many passed away, their attendance dwindled.
“I am happy to report that at this the 65th reunion of the Class of 1956 we had two teachers in attendance. They were Mrs. Mary Couchenour, accompanied by her son David, and also Mr. William ‘Bill’ Franks and his wife, Janet.
“One other teacher, Mr. Ronald Shurie, is now residing in Richmond, Virginia, and our classmate Larry Vittone has maintained contact with him over the years.
“Our Class of 1956, which considers ourselves ‘The Class With Class,’ I think, sets the standard as to how our esteemed teachers should be remembered and treated.
“The current committee reports that 16 couples of our class married, which may be a record for LHS graduating classes.
“One other memorable item from this reunion is that classmate Sally Leary Espinosa attended her first class reunion ever in 65 years and traveled from Ingleside, Illinois, to be with us. We are so glad she made the effort and traveled the long distance to attend.
“The morning of Sept. 10 before the reunion my wife, Mimzy, and I were able to meet with Dr. John Smetanka at the NASA exhibit at the St. Vincent Science Center. Dr. Smetanka is the nephew of Tom Smetanka, who was a member of the LHS Class of 1956. The NASA exhibit includes numerous items of memorabilia I donated to St. Vincent in 2019, from my career with the U.S. Air Force and NASA, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ‘Moon Landing.’
“Due to COVID we had never had the opportunity to view the exhibit until then. Dr. Smetanka provided us a tour of the NASA memorabilia as well as the Planetarium there and other areas of the Science Center. To say we were impressed with the Planetarium and Science Center that Dr. Smetanka and others have constructed would be an understatement. The entire complex is highly professional and of the best quality to serve the students at St. Vincent — very impressive.
“Dr. Smetanka volunteered that if anyone would like additional information or possibly a tour of the NASA exhibit and Planetarium or Science Center they may contact him at 724-805-2950.
“Dr. Smetanka took a picture of my wife and I at the Planetarium. (See below.)
“Best wishes to you, Louise. Please let me know when any of this information might be published in the Bulletin. If any questions or comments you can also reach me by phone. Jim Suda.”
* * *
We had an inquiry:
Daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
At that time, clocks will “fall back one hour, giving us more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings.”
The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is looking for winners of unclaimed baskets from its Open House held Sept. 24.
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis said, “We have two baskets with names, but no phone numbers. We also have three baskets with drawn tickets, but no information. Please stop with your white ticket stubs and match the numbers to claim your prize! Any basket not claimed by Oct. 25 will revert back to the center, but we really want you to have your basket!
“Get the October schedule and see what is planned for lunch and the upcoming events. Later this month we will have a Pumpkin Pie Social and a Halloween Party so start getting your costumes ready! Best fall wishes to all.”
* * *
The next meeting for the Latrobe Council 940 of the Knights of Columbus will be conducted Monday, Oct. 11, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
The new start time will be the social at 6 p.m. followed by the rosary at 6:30 p.m. and then the regular meeting, according to K of C spokesman Tony Dominick.
* * *
For a good cause:
“Hello, Louise. My name is Melissa Leonard. I am the supervisor at the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults. I was wondering if you would be kind enough to help us out again by advertising our fundraiser bingo for October. I really appreciated the help you were able to give us on other occasions. Being a nonprofit and depending on fundraisers to meet our obligations can be taxing.
“The special Saturday bingo will be held here at the center on Saturday, Oct. 23. Reservations are not needed, but are recommended. If you RSVP by calling the center at 724-668-7055 before Wednesday, Oct. 20, you will receive an extra jackpot card free of charge. This month’s theme is, of course, ‘Halloween.’ You can also receive an extra jackpot ticket by wearing a costume or something Halloween related.
“The cost of admission is $20, which includes your lunch, 10 (six-square) bingo cards and one (three-square) bingo card for the jackpot game.
“We will also be offering 50/50 tickets, basket raffles and ‘rippie’ tickets. So why not come out and help support a good cause, and have fun while doing it. All proceeds benefit the seniors we help here in New Alexandria and surrounding communities.
“Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and bingo begins at 1 p.m. Questions, directions or reservations can be addressed by calling 724-668-7055 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you are calling after hours you may leave a message and I will get back to you ASAP. Hope to see you here!”
* * *
Bill Glasser reports: “Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semiannual road cleanup on Twin Maples Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. Those wishing to help should meet at the clubhouse at 11 a.m. We have been very successful in keeping this area void of garbage. Drivers are urged to watch for our helpers. Let us all help to keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
Gabby Skillings announced the YWCA Used Book Store, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and the first Saturday of every month. If interested in volunteering, call 724-834-9390.
* * *
