It’s Elktoberfest time at Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 and Golf Club. The community open house will be underway 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a flier received Thursday from lodge manager Mindy Andrews.
The kickoff event Friday will include DJ Joe Klein, traditional German food and drinks, raffles and 7:30 p.m. bonfire and s’mores (weather permitting).
Saturday’s schedule: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The PolkaMeisters (party polka band); 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. free children’s games and crafts; 4 to 7 p.m. Cool Change Band; 7:30 p.m. bonfire and s’mores (weather permitting), as well as all-day traditional German food and drinks, Four Seasons Brewing Co., cornhole, raffles, games and more.
The Elks flier invites the public to “come see our new bar and grill and the new social hall.”
Tickets for Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s Fabulous Fall Raffle are still available at the News Stand in Latrobe 30 Shoppes, Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, both in Unity Township, and Len’s Jewelers and The Medicine Shoppe, both in downtown Latrobe.
The winner will receive $1,000 cash and a $500 Giant Eagle gift card upon the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing. Tickets are $5. The drawing is the first 7 p.m. three-digit daily number.
Dorothy Zello and Pam Walter, raffle co-chairs, added, “Many thanks to you and your readers for your support. And a happy fall to all!”
It is that time of year:
The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association will hold a Haunted Hunger Walk Saturday, Oct. 8, on the Lincoln Avenue Trail, beginning at 10 a.m. at Latrobe Elementary School, 20 Cedar St.
GLMA spokeswoman Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, said in an email, “You may wear a costume if you would like. There will be a prize for best costume. Donations help defray the cost of delivery of the food for the four Operation Fresh Express food distributions at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.”
For other information or to sign up, contact Pastor Sarah Rossing at 724-539-7880.
According to the colorful flier from Stacy Levay, Latrobe United Presbyterian Church’s Fall Festival will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the 340 Spring St. church.
Baked goods, crafts, flea market, RADA knives, basket corner, jewelry, frozen homemade soups, apple dumplings, fry pies (apple, blueberry, cherry and peach) and more will be featured.
Orders placed for apple dumplings and fry pies can be picked up during festival hours. Each dumpling is $4.50. A fry pie is $3.50. Call 724-539-8881 to see if there’s still time to place orders.
Homemade halushki, pepperoni rolls, chili and more are on the lunch menu.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host another Steelers Party 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer promises “food, fun, raffles, prizes! Come join the American Legion members in cheering on our Steelers for the fight against the Bills!”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Oct. 10, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. and then the regular meeting.
Spokesman Tony Dominick said, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.” He requests “checks only, made payable to K of C #940 of Latrobe.”
The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee is hosting a Super Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon and bingo begins at 1 p.m.
According to committee member Beth Howell, tickets are $30 each and include “a 20-card packet with nine faces, one quickie and three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special — winner will receive $1,000. Extra specials and jackpot cards, and packets will be available for purchase. Basket raffle and 50/50 will also be available. A light lunch will be served, and a cash bar is available. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult.”
For tickets or donations of baskets, call Beth at 724-433-3272.
Beth added, “Baskets can be dropped off at Wigs ’n More and Tangles Hair Salon (Route 981, Unity Township). You must purchase a bingo ticket to be eligible to play all the games. No exceptions.”
Oranges, reds and yellows are typically the colors of fall in western Pennsylvania. But this year, Excela Health is welcoming autumn with an infusion of pink, according to an email to BB from Robin Jennings of Excela Health.
The entire month of October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the facades of Excela Frick, Excela Latrobe and Excela Westmoreland hospitals are awash with a soft pink glow to put this significant health risk in the spotlight. A pink ribbon also is projected prominently onto the exteriors.
To promote further awareness within the community, various high school and college football teams are donning pink ribbons on their helmets. For each ribbon worn, Excela Health will in turn donate a dollar to Westmoreland Walks Inc., which provides outreach and support to local individuals and families affected by breast cancer.
Friday, Oct. 7, Greater Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Valley are kicking off the countywide “pink out” under their respective Friday night lights contests.
Friday, Oct. 14, Yough and Norwin move the ball forward as does Seton Hill University Saturday, Oct. 15.
Greensburg Central Catholic will bring it home Friday, Oct. 28.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the 204 Spring St. post.
Interested in becoming a member? Call the post at 724-537-6480 and someone will get back to you.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “To become a member you must be a spouse, sibling, child, parent or grandchild of a veteran having served in a foreign war, male or female. Transfers welcome.
“Thanks, Louise.”
A note from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“Hi there, Louise. I have another awesome event our church is doing that we’d gratefully appreciate your help supporting. Details are below, and flier is attached.”
Revival 2022 will kick off 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the 554 Stanton St. church.
The flier invites everyone to “join us for a night of glorifying God. You never know... this could be your last chance.”
Special guest will be Shelli Prindle of Hope and Passion Ministry.
Thinking about the approaching holidays or looking for something special for a birthday or other special occasion? Upcoming fundraisers hosted by Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society offer opportunities for unique purchases to benefit a good cause.
Collective Goods Book and Gift Sale will be underway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the main lobby of Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Can’t make the fair to browse in person? Order online:
https://mystore.collectivegoods.com/Account/SetEventPromo/0000230830 (rep code, if needed: mignac).
Order and pay for merchandise online. Purchases can be picked up during the fair.
According to www.glsd.us, Greater Latrobe Drama Club will present its 2022 fall play, “Little Women,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
“Little Women,” adapted by Thomas Hischack, chronicles the lives of the four March sisters as they face triumph and tragedy during the Civil War. The touching American classic depicts the strength and courage of young women and the men who love and respect them.
Tickets — $12 for adults and $10 for students — will be on sale at the door.
My absolute favorite film version of Louisa May Alcott’s 19th-century novel was released in 1933 and starred Katharine Hepburn as Jo, Joan Bennett as Amy, Frances Dee as Meg and Jean Parker as Beth.
Thank heavens for Turner Classic Movies!
Remember:
On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, the Latrobe Area Historical Society is presenting “Sixth Ward Revisited.”
Mary Lou Townsend, LAHS president, said, “This completes the society’s look back at the formation and development of Latrobe’s six wards. Each ward has had its unique features, and Sixth Ward is no exception. Though it was one of the latest areas to be annexed to Latrobe, its earliest residents played important roles in the history of our city and our county.”
The 9:30 a.m. program lasts approximately an hour. The program is free, but donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
On Saturday only, visitors may use the parking lot at Kelly, Sparber and White at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets. On Friday, parking is available on the street.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “The Hunter’s Moon will reach peak illumination 4:54 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Oct. 9. It will be below the horizon at this time, so we’ll have to wait until sunset to watch it rise and take its place in the sky.
“Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around the same time for several nights in a row, so start looking for it on Saturday, Oct. 8!”
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
