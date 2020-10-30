Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
A Rosary Rally will be held starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for our nation, world peace, police officers and first responders. The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society. For more details, contact Catherine Barger at 724-539-3302.
* * *
American Legion Post 982, Unity Township (Pipetown), will be hosting a Trunk and Treat event at the post from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The post said attendees can “simply bring your little ones and walk through the designed parking area to receive treats. We will be social distancing outside, so the little ones can have a safer holiday.”
All are welcome. In the event of inclement weather, the post will social distance in the banquet hall for treats.
Any questions, call the post at 724-423-9284.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St, Latrobe, is again making homemade pumpkin rolls. Cost of the pumpkin rolls will be $11 apiece. The rolls will be ready for freezing, so you can have them for Thanksgiving or you can eat them immediately or you can buy two and do both.
Orders can be made by calling the church from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at 724-539-2259. Orders may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 6, in the church parking lot. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 1, to be sure they are available.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold an Election Day spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. The meal is takeout only.
Meals will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, and choice of white or chocolate cake. Cost for an adult dinner is $6 apiece and $3 for children.
* * *
The Latrobe Lions Club will be offering its annual Fall Broom Sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot in Latrobe.
Event organizers said the three types of brooms available for sale — heavy duty ($13), five-seam ($10) and long-handle whisk ($5) — “have an excellent reputation among local home owners and businesses.”
Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.
* * *
The St. James Rosary Altar Society is sponsoring a drive-thru/takeout soup sale on Saturday, Nov. 7. The sale will be held between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m.
A variety of soups will be offered, including chicken noodle, beef vegetable, stuffed pepper, sausage, wedding and broccoli cheese. The price is $9 per quart.
Pre-orders are required by Wednesday, Nov. 4.
For questions or to place a pre-order, call the parish office at 724-668-2829 or visit www.stjamesnewalexandria.org
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the post.
Special guests at the meeting will be District 27 President Linda Tikey and District 27 Chief of Staff Donna Myers.
Those planning on attending are asked to call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message if no answer, so social distancing can be arranged. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Members are asked to wear their medium blue T-shirts.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that the “auxiliary is always looking for new members to help our veterans. To join you must be a spouse, a child, a grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war (male or female), 16 years of age or older. (Any) questions, call the numbers above and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. Transfers are also welcome. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that its 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be takeout only. Dinners can be picked up on Weldon Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call the church office at 724-537-4450. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals being ordered and the time you would like to pick up the meals. Orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that The Shepherd Shop will remain closed until the end of the year.
Donations are still being accepted, but you must contact the church office at 724-537-4450 to drop off items. If you are in need of clothing, contact the church office and provide your name and telephone number and an appointment will be scheduled to fill your needs.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society is selling 9-inch fruit or cream pies and pumpkin rolls for $9.50 each.
Orders may be given to a member or by visiting the society website, where order forms and more information can be found. Orders are due Saturday, Nov. 7, and may be picked up Nov. 18. Any questions, call 724-593-7943.
* * *
You Are Here Art Gallery in Jeannette has announced its Upcycle Challenge ’20 that invites artists of all ages to turn recycled materials into works of art.
For $10, participants will receive a package of miscellaneous materials from the gallery’s Oh, Scrap! Room, and all materials must be used in their works of art. Participants are free to add additional materials.
Finished pieces must be submitted at the gallery on or before Nov. 13, where they will be displayed at You Are Here Off The Wall exhibition that opens Nov. 14.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 19 and will be determined by the popular vote of gallery visitors. The prize will be $50 plus a gift basket from Oh, Scrap!
For more information, visit Yah406Clay.org or email yah406clay@gmail.com or call 724-578-3332. The gallery is located at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly Of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, has announced plans to host a Wednesday Night Movie Night “where your dinner is on us” starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The church said the evening’s movie is “the true, emotional story of Jeremy Camp and his wife called ‘I Still Believe.’ ... Bring your friends and family for giveaways, popcorn, ice cream and much more. We can’t wait to see you.”
Those planning on attending must RSVP by Sunday, Nov. 1, by calling the church at 724-537-5986.
* * *
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Trauger, is holding a takeout-only Ethnic Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
The dinner includes halupki, pirohi, kolbasi and cake (no substitutions). Those who order can pick up their meals in the back of the social hall.
Tickets for $12 must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631 or call the rectory at 724-423-3673. The last day to purchase tickets is Sunday, Nov. 1.
* * *
St. Florian Church, 4263 Route 981, United, is currently taking kolache orders. Nut, apricot, poppy seed and prune 14-15-inch long rolls are available for $12 apiece.
Advance orders will be taken only. Pickup dates will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov 15. Orders must be placed no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
To order or for any questions, call Phyllis at 724-423-5233, Juanita at 724-423-2455 or Fran at 724-423-5275.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 12.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will be offering an online Divorce Support Holiday Survival session on Nov. 17.
Anyone who has gone through a divorce or has filed for divorce is welcome to join.
For more details, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629 ext. 15, or tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
* * *
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Raising Small Flock Poultry, for people who are considering or are currently raising a small flock of poultry for profit.
The extension notes that “raising a small flock of poultry, from 100 to 3,000 birds, for meat or eggs requires a relatively small amount of start-up capital compared to larger livestock; however, turning a profit with a small flock can be a challenge without careful planning. Small flocks of poultry have small profit margins. If you keep track of expenses, set realistic prices, and raise healthy, productive birds, you may have a chance at making back your investment. Modules within the course cover a wide array of principles that can assist in planning a poultry facility.”
Topics include: planning an appropriate poultry facility; selecting and purchasing appropriate breeds, varieties, and strains of poultry; taking care of poultry according to best management practices; practicing appropriate biosecurity to keep birds safe and healthy; recognizing some common poultry health issues and how to prevent or treat them; understanding the special needs and practices of egg laying, meat and exhibition poultry operations; creating a marketing plan, and keeping the flock records you need for a successful operation.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/
* * *
