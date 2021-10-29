In preparation for my 2021 Veterans Day wrap-up, I ask veterans organizations and others planning their annual observances to send details to me via email lb.society@verizon.net when possible or drop off programs marked to my attention in the mail-slot beside Latrobe Bulletin’s front door, 1211 Ligonier St.
Another alternative is the newsroom fax number: 724-537-0489.
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invites area seniors to celebrate the holidays with a special luncheon just for seniors 50 and over on Friday, Dec. 3.
The noon luncheon will be held at Giannilli’s II, 4816 Route 30, Unity Township.
“All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited,” announced Unity Township spokeswoman Sharon Sweeney.
Tickets, $10 per person, will be available to purchase on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road. For other details, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
Boo!
The Ladies’ Auxiliary at Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold its Scary Aerie Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the aerie, 213 Spring St., Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served at noon, and early bird will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials (winner gets 50/50) and one jackpot special (winner takes all). Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle will be available.
Beth Howell, president of the auxiliary, advises attendees to “wear your scary aerie attire for a chance to win a special prize. This month’s special raffle will benefit our Adopt a Senior Citizen for Christmas Project. Hope to see you there!”
* * *
While we’re in the neighborhood:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will have a Fish Fry on Friday, Nov. 5, at the post.
• Lunch, served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries only for $9, with delivery within a 3-mile radius with an order of five or more sandwiches.
• Dinner, served from 3 to 6:30 p.m., includes these choices: Cod fish sandwich for $8 (or $10 for a dinner), two crab cakes for $8 (or $10 for a dinner) or five butterfly shrimp for $8 (or $10 for a dinner). All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
“The public and members are invited, and all orders are takeout only,” noted Linda Butler, spokesperson, who added, “We love our veterans.”
To place an order or have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
* * *
St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Susan Drive off Mission Road, Unity Township, is having its annual Roll Bake Sale for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Very Rev. Tony Joseph, host pastor, said, “Unlike other food prices, our rolls are still $12. We are baking nut, poppyseed and apricot rolls. The numbers to call for the rolls are 724-834-0930 (Brigette) and 724-537-7238 (Cathy).”
In answer to my questions, Father Tony added, “Deadline for orders is Dec. 8. Pickup days are 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and 18.
* * *
An update from volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello everyone! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is happy to announce we are bringing back a tradition that the COVID-19 closure last year prevented.
“For many years the center has honored our veterans with a breakfast near Veterans Day. We are resuming that tradition with a special free breakfast for veterans and their spouse on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. All others will pay $3. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss the breakfast. We thank all veterans for their service.
“Get your schedule for the month of November to see what days you would like to sign up for lunch and the other activities that are going to happen in the center. We have jazzercise, line dancing, aqua aerobics at Lynch Field, crafts, bingo and much more. We also have books for sale (buy one, get one free), so get ready for winter reading.
“The center is nonprofit and open to the public. We can always use new ideas and volunteers, so please stop and join us Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any questions call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
River City Brass will present “Birthday Bash” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
In-person tickets — student $10; non-student $24 to $29; season subscription (five concerts) $96 to $116 — are available at www.rivercitybrass.org
Livestream tickets — $25 per household; $100 subscription (five concerts) — also are available at www.thepalacetheatre.org
According to the Palace’s updated schedule received Thursday morning, “America’s biggest and best brass band is back! We kick off our 40th season with an evening of hits from the 1940s. James Gourlay and the band will come out swinging with tunes from Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn and Benny Goodman. You might just want to jump up and jitterbug when you hear our wild big-band sound.”
I’m looking forward to the unveiling of the “Welcome to the Neighborhood” sign, located at the point between the Latrobe post office and the Lloyd Avenue bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek.
I was happy to find out my initial guess on what it says was correct.
* * *
Remember “Miracle on 34th Street?”
Downtown West Newton Inc. chairperson Aaron Nelson announced DWNI will host its annual “Miracle on Main Street” light-up night festival 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Nelson noted, “This year marks our 20th anniversary. This year’s theme is ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’ The parade is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. on Main Street.
“We will also be hosting our annual Christmas craft and vendor show starting at 3 p.m. in the West Newton Presbyterian social hall and at the West Newton Senior Center. Lighting of the community Christmas tree with Santa Claus will follow directly after the parade, with music and entertainment on center stage. Make sure to stop by the LeGrande room that evening to take a chance on our super holiday gift basket raffle, 50-50 and our holiday lottery tree.
“For more details about participating in the parade as well as being a vendor at our show, please see our Downtown West Newton Inc. Facebook page. More information will be listed on our page regarding further activities and events for that evening’s program.”
This year’s event is sponsored by PNC, Commercial Bank, Steven Kenderes Insurance Agency, Downtown West Newton Inc. and Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant.
* * *
The American Legion Post 982 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 invite the public to their Trunk or Treat to be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the post, 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “Come and enjoy the fun, show off your Halloween attire and gather some ghoulishly fun treats!”
* * *
Halloween observances previously reported are:
Latrobe Trick or Treat will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the city. There will be no parade, according to Latrobe City Council.
Unity Township Trick or Treat will be underway from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce said Merchant Trick or Treat will be 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township Trick or Treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The annual Tri–Community Halloween Parade will start 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Bolivar. Lineup for the parade will be on Lincoln Street between 4th and 5th streets. The parade will proceed to the fire station, where treats will be provided to all costumed participants. Cash prizes also will be awarded. Fairfield and West Wheatfield townships are the other two communities involved, according to Bolivar VFC Chief John Speidel, 724–676–4714.
Derry Township Supervisors said Trick or Treat will be underway 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the township.
Derry Borough Council set the borough’s Trick or Treat times the same as Derry Township — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
New Alexandria Trick or Treat is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and the parade will start at 5 p.m., according to New Alexandria Borough Council.
* * *
A few more reminders:
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will celebrate the Oct. 31 Festival of the Reformation, “a day of celebration of the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and the birth of that church that we have come to know and love.”
The Rev. John Smaligo, host pastor, added, “We will be welcoming the Rev. Kurt Kusserow, bishop of our Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, to our 10:45 a.m. worship Sunday. Please join us as we gather together as a body who celebrates our life in Christ.”
The bishop formerly served as pastor of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Mount Pleasant Township).
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church’s Election Day Spaghetti Dinner will be “takeout only” 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Dinner includes spaghetti, meat sauce, salad, bread and cake. Prices are $7 per adult, $4 for a 3- to 11-year-old.
The organizers said, “Be sure to vote and then stop for dinner.”
Proceeds benefit the church and its ministry.
* * *
Remember, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Tuesday’s general election.
* * *
Daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
At that time, clocks will “fall back one hour, giving us more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.