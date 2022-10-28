Latrobe Lions Club’s Carol Dunlap-Kralik reminds everyone the Latrobe Halloween Costume Contest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
There will be treat bags for the first 200 students.
Carol noted in her email to BB, “Prior to 2019 the Latrobe Lions Club annually organized a Halloween parade and treats prior to time for Trick or Treat. Instead of the annual parade, we are again going to provide an event (the costume contest) for the Latrobe community on Oct. 29 prior to Trick or Treat (4 to 6 p.m.).”
The accompanying flier says, “All participating in the judging of costumes must be at the stadium parking lot by 2:25 p.m. Prize categories are scariest, funniest, most original, best pet and best group. Judging will begin at 2:30 p.m.”
Cash prizes will be awarded.
The event is sponsored by Latrobe Lions Club in partnership with Commercial Bank & Trust of PA and the city of Latrobe.
* * *
Unity Township Board of Supervisors reminds residents that Trick-or-Treat night is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Residents interested in participating should leave their porch light on and be sure all treats are individually wrapped.
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis this week reported the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, “has undergone changes recently. Our pay for breakfast program that we served Monday to Friday has been discontinued.
“Our supervisor has left us, and the position is vacant. If interested in the job, please apply now.
“We still have our monthly calendar with various activities, and lunch is still served 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday.
“Check out this upcoming event! Once again we would like to thank our veterans for their military service. To honor our veterans we are having a special breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Veterans and their spouse are admitted free, and for anyone else breakfast that day will be $5. We thank all veterans for their service.
“The center is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., but we will be closed for two Thursdays, Nov. 10 and Nov. 24, for the holidays.
“If you have any questions, call 724-539-0237 and our director, Jody, or someone will be glad to help you.”
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invites area seniors to celebrate the holidays with a special luncheon just for seniors 55 and over at noon Friday, Dec. 2, at Giannilli’s II, 4816 Route 30, Unity Township.
Township spokeswoman Sharon Sweeney added in an email to BB, “All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available to purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Unity Township Municipal Building (154 Beatty County Road). For more information, call 724-539-2546.”
* * *
Area veterans organizations and other participants are reminded to submit information on their Veterans Day activities to me as soon as possible so I can write my annual pre-Veterans Day wrap-up story.
My thanks to American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 of Ligonier, the Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee, the Blairsville Veterans Day Parade organizers and American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe for submitting their information already!
Email details to lb.society@verizon.net when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489 or drop off programs at the Bulletin office, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or use the mail slot next to the front door.
Please include a contact person’s name and phone number in case of questions.
I hope to have all programs and other details by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
* * *
According to Jim Palek, Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
Pastor Stephen Parfitt invites everyone to “raise a fork for a good cause” at the second annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser slated for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
Salad, cake and beverage are included in the price of $9 for the dine-in or takeout dinner, hosted by the Disciples’ Hands Ministry.
“All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area,” announced Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at the church.
* * *
This just in from Dave Thomas:
“We’re back! The Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church are getting ready to hold their breakfast. The breakfast is scheduled for Nov. 6, the first Sunday of November. It will be a pancake and sausage breakfast held in the parish hall from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“The price for adults is $10 and for children under 12 years of age is $5. The breakfast includes pancakes (regular, apple, chocolate chip or blueberry), sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice and coffee with second helpings of pancakes at no extra charge.
“Thanks for all your help, Louise.”
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will sponsor a Spaghetti Dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, at Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Spokeswoman Darleen Ross said in an email to BB, “This will be takeout only as voting is held in dining room. No phone calls either.”
Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, salad and choice of white or chocolate cake are included in the prices of $8 per adult, $4 for a child (free for those under 3).
* * *
A few reminders:
The St. Vincent College Players will present three performances of the drama “Little Women” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on St. Vincent’s Unity Township campus.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance.
The cost is $15 per adult and $10 for a child 12 and under. St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Arts in Greensburg will stage its first live production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, in Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus.
Tickets will be $20 at the door or call the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 to reserve tickets.
* * *
A Benefit Auction will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wicklow Logistics (the former New Derry Elementary School), 314 E. Pittsburgh St., Derry Township. The auction will feature furniture, antiques, collectibles, home decor and kitchen appliances. Doors will open at 8 a.m. so shoppers can preview items for sale.
The auction benefits the outreach program for Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier.
A lunch of sandwiches, desserts, coffee and sodas will be available.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, who chairs the Outreach Committee, noted that “all proceeds support local and foreign missions.”
* * *
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, downtown Latrobe will welcome pie-lovers of all ages to shop and sample pie in their final and most anticipated Shop Hop Night of the year – the Fall Fest Pie Walk.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants may start sampling more than 10 flavors of pie baked by Latrobe’s Aroma Italiano at participating merchant locations while shopping locally and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
Tickets — $5 — can be purchased online at latrobepiewalk.eventbrite.com or by visiting Latrobe Shop Hop Night’s Facebook page. All proceeds from this event support the ongoing, communitywide programming and events hosted by the downtown Latrobe merchants.
Upon arrival at the event, all ticket-holders must check in at the Latrobe Shop Hop Night check-in station located inside the office space next door to the GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center between 4 and 6 p.m. All ticket-holders will receive a stamp indicating their participation. Walk-up, cash-only ticket purchases are welcome while supplies last.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield announced these upcoming adult programs on my Oct. 19 Lifestyles page:
• “Going, Going, Gone Auction Program”
Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Link to register: https://forms.gle/hogyMnFSecrsX2e89
Description: An auctioneer’s guide to buying and selling at auctions, this free virtual program requires registration.
• “Josephine” by Elizabeth Rodenz
Thursday, Nov. 10, @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/kb8mXWj9ZjNsE9rE8
“Josephine” is described as “a saga about greed, power, servitude and survival, balanced against the misery of living in a western Pennsylvania coal patch.”
Join Rodenz, a Pittsburgh author, to hear more about her book.
* * *
In case you missed last week’s BB:
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “The first Sunday in November is when daylight saving time ends in most areas of the U.S., so in 2022 we’ll ‘fall back’ one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 a.m. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night!
“The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll ‘gain’ one hour of sleep.
“The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.