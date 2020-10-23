American Legion Post 982, Unity Township (Pipetown), will be hosting a Trunk and Treat event at the post from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The post said attendees can “simply bring your little ones and walk through the designed parking area to receive treats. We will be social distancing outside, so the little ones can have a safer holiday.”
All are welcome. In the event of inclement weather, the post will social distance in the banquet hall for treats.
Any questions, call the post at 724-423-9284.
* * *
A “Spooktacklar” afternoon of Halloween events will be held starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Huber Hall, 300 S Alexandria St., Latrobe. The event will include food, basket raffles and a costume contest.
Admission is $10 and tickets are limited. Call 724-694-5120 or 724-694-5465 for more information.
* * *
Stage Right Theatre Company will hold outdoor performances of “The Rocky Horror Show Live” under a big top tent on Oct. 23-24 and 30-31 at Stage Right, 105 W. Fourth St., Greensburg. All shows start at 8 p.m.
Masks will be required when entering the tent. Hot dogs, snacks, sweet treats and pizza will be sold in the parking lot during the show; popcorn and beer will also be available.
Tickets are $25 for reserved (first 10 rows) and $20 for general admission. For more information, go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows or call Stage Right at 724-832-7464. A nightly cash prize of $10 will be given to the best safety mask worn to the show.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking orders through Monday, Oct. 26, for items to be picked up or delivered.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with cheddar garlic, honey beer, Dutch apple and pumpkin flavors available. Also for sale is the sampler, which features four quarters of each flavored bread of the day.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with country sausage, French onion and ham and bean soups available. Chili is also available for sale.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll; pre-ordering is not required. A year-end yard sale will also be held the same day (all items are negotiable).
To place an order for food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St, Latrobe, is again making homemade pumpkin rolls. Cost of the pumpkin rolls will be $11 apiece. The rolls will be ready for freezing, so you can have them for Thanksgiving or you can eat them immediately or you can buy two and do both.
Orders can be made by calling the church from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at 724-539-2259. Orders may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 in the church parking lot. Orders must be placed by Nov. 1 to be sure they are available.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society is selling 9-inch fruit or cream pies and pumpkin rolls for $9.50 each.
Orders may be given to a member or by visiting the society website, where order forms and more information can be found. Orders are due Nov. 7 and may be picked up Nov. 18. Any questions, call 724-593-7943.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present its opening night concert, Back to Bach, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. The digital concert will be livestreamed.
The evening will feature a new collaboration with the Carnegie Museum of Art. As the WSO musicians perform George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, selected photos by Charles “Teenie” Harris will be paired with the music and projected on the Palace Theatre stage. The program is part of a series celebrating people of color and female composers.
The concert also features flutist Lorna McGhee performing Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach’s Flute Concerto in D minor. The concert concludes with Grieg’s Holberg Suite, op. 40. WSO artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance.
Concert links may be purchased for $35 and subscription packages are also available by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
* * *
The Cattfeinated Cat Café, 159 East Otterman St., Greensburg, is planning a Halloween-themed event to benefit Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue.
The outdoor event, A Purrfectly Spooky Night, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and will feature tales of creepy ghost sightings and spooky stories of Greensburg. The program will be presented by Oakmont Paranormal Society, and there will be a chance for questions and answers during the event.
The $20 donation includes gourmet hot chocolate and cider, fire pits and a “Cats After Dark” cat lounge visit.
Participants can shop at the Catique or Thrifty Kitty Shop, and caramel apples will be available for purchase. Masks are required while social distancing and coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations will be followed.
Tickets are available at the Cattfeinated Cat Café. For more information, call 878-214-8075 or visit the cafe Facebook page.
* * *
Westmoreland Mall, Route 30, Hempfield Township, will host a sports cards and collectible show Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25. The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature approximately 20 vendors, including four new sellers, and more than 40 display tables featuring sports-related items. Items will include sealed sports memorabilia and cards, autographed memorabilia, gaming items, toy/action figures, bargain boxes with cards and card sets, wrestling items and more.
The show will be located in the mall’s Center Court (lower level). All dealers will be wearing masks and will be spaced out for proper social distancing.
* * *
The Alabaster Singers of Greensburg will present “When The Saints Go Marching In” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave. (Route 819), Hempfield Township.
The performance will take place in the monastery parking lot. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and dress as their favorite saints.
Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will benefit the Sisters of St. Benedict. For more information or tickets, call 724-516-5189.
* * *
You Are Here Art Gallery in Jeannette has announced its Upcycle Challenge ’20 that invites artists of all ages to turn recycled materials into works of art.
For $10, participants will receive a package of miscellaneous materials from the gallery’s Oh, Scrap! Room, and all materials must be used in their works of art. Participants are free to add additional materials.
Finished pieces must be submitted at the gallery on or before Nov. 13, where they will be displayed at You Are Here Off The Wall exhibition that opens Nov. 14.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 19 and will be determined by the popular vote of gallery visitors. The prize will be $50 plus a gift basket from Oh, Scrap!
For more information, visit Yah406Clay.org or email yah406clay@gmail.com or call 724-578-3332. The gallery is located at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly Of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, has announced plans to host a Wednesday Night Movie Night “where your dinner is on us” starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The church said the evening’s movie is “the true, emotional story of Jeremy Camp and his wife called ‘I Still Believe.’ ... Bring your friends and family for giveaways, popcorn, ice cream and much more. We can’t wait to see you.”
Those planning on attending must RSVP by Nov. 1 by calling the church at 724-537-5986.
* * *
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Trauger, is holding a takeout-only Ethnic Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
The dinner includes halupki, pirohi, kolbasi and cake (no substitutions). Those who order can pick up their meals in the back of the social hall.
Tickets for $12 must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631 or call the rectory at 724-423-3673. The last day to purchase tickets is Nov. 1.
* * *
St. Florian Church, 4263 Route 981, United, is currently taking kolache orders. Nut, apricot, poppy seed and prune 14-15-inch long rolls are available for $12 apiece.
Advance orders will be taken only. Pickup dates will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov 15. Orders must be placed no later than Nov. 2.
To order or for any questions, call Phyllis at 724-423-5233, Juanita at 724-423-2455 or Fran at 724-423-5275.
* * *
The Pittsburgh Opera’s preformance of “Così fan tutte” will be livestreamed for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, on the opera’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.
* * *
Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for the Dairy Heifer Nutrition 101 webinar at 11 a.m. Nov. 13.
Dairy heifers require balanced diets for good health and proper weight management. This webinar will discuss the different feeding styles and the nutritional requirements of heifer diets.
Demonstrations during the webinar will include examples of different heifer diets, video footage of heifers on limit feeding systems, and heifer housing and spatial recommendations.
This webinar is free to all participants. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-heifer-nutrition-101. Registration closes before noon Nov. 12.
* * *
