It’s not too early to think about Veterans Day.
Veterans organizations and others planning their annual observances are urged to send details to me via email lb.society@verizon.net
My thank to Joe Profeta, Blairsville Community Concert Band president, for submitting details about its annual Veterans Day concert.
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are a nonprofit organization that offers socialization and different activities monthly. Stop and pick up a schedule and put your request in for your lunch by Wednesday for the following week.
“Check out what programs you would like to participate in such as the upcoming Pumpkin Pie Social, after lunch, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and our Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 29. Sign-up sheets are available for these special programs. Wear your costume for the Halloween Party for a chance to win a prize. We will have cider, doughnuts, a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing too.
“We are also working on other party ideas. Wahoo! Sounds like a good time, so please come and enjoy. Any questions call the center at 724-539-0237.
“And, as always, a big thank-you to Louise and the Latrobe Bulletin for helping us get the word out to the public!”
* * *
Michael Shapiola requested the following be included in this weekend’s BB:
Christ Bearers Unite will present an online retreat in honor of the late Judy Huber 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, featuring a talk by Monsignor Larry Kiniry, a slide show of Huber and pictures from past special needs retreats, prayers and blessings.
The retreat, originally called “Afternoon of Reflection,” can be accessed by email to Irene Perry greenthumb103@gmail.com or calling 724-834-5767. The retreat is free, but registration is required to receive the YouTube link for the retreat. Like it on Facebook at Christ Bearers Unite.
* * *
Regarding the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art article about the six new trustees I placed on my Lifestyles page in the Oct. 15-17 Bulletin Weekend edition, Erica Kilbride of SAMA this week answered my pre-publication question:
“Abigail Cook is from Ligonier. We’re so happy to have her!”
According to the article, also joining the SAMA board of trustees are Robert Crusciel, Fred Danziger Jr., Brother Shamus J. McGrenra, Dr. Terri Nicole Sawyer and Aimee Willett.
Director Emeritus Michael M. Strueber elaborated on the decision to add to the board, “I believe the six outstanding new trustees from Altoona, Bedford, Ligonier and Loretto to the board of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will have a dynamic impact upon the institution. Combined they represent a sophisticated knowledge of art, business, law, philanthropy and strategic planning.”
* * *
Want to enjoy a concert of rhythm and blues/soul/doo-wop hits when three groups of legendary artists — Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Crystals and The Marcels — take the stage 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg?
Tickets — $48, $58, $68 and $78 — can be purchased by calling the box office at 724-836-8000 or online at http://www.thepalacetheatre.org. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
* * *
We had another inquiry:
Unity Township Trick or Treat will be underway from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, as announced in last weekend’s Bulletin Board.
Other Halloween observances also previously reported are:
Latrobe City Council announced Trick or Treat will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the city. There will be no parade.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce released updated hours: Merchant Trick or Treat will be 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township Trick or Treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The annual Tri–Community Halloween Parade will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Bolivar. Lineup for the parade will be on Lincoln Street between 4th and 5th streets. The parade will proceed to the fire station, where treats will be provided to all costumed participants. Cash prizes also will be awarded. (Fairfield and West Wheatfield townships are the other two communities involved.) Questions may be directed to Bolivar VFC Chief John Speidel at 724–676–4714.
Derry Township Supervisors said Trick or Treat will be underway 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the township.
Derry Borough Council set the borough’s Trick or Treat times the same as Derry Township — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
New Alexandria Trick or Treat is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and the parade will start at 5 p.m., according to New Alexandria Borough Council.
* * *
There will be tickets available at the door Sunday, Oct. 24, at the White Eagles Club for the Super Bingo fundraiser benefiting the 2022 4th of July Celebration. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Contact Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 for other information.
I wonder what the sign being erected between the post office and the Lloyd Avenue bridge is going to say?
* * *
West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, (724-633-0798) is accepting memorial donations in honor or memory of a loved one.
The organizers said, “For a $25 donation, we will purchase the book of your choice, place a memorial in the front page and notify the family. Mail the donation to West Newton Library, P.O. Box 221, West Newton, PA 15089, along with your name, phone number and address so we can contact you for the pertinent information needed.”
* * *
Because of “inclement weather predictions,” West Newton Public Library announced its Fill a Bag for $5 Book Sale has been moved to inside the West Newton Gym, Vine Street and 5th. There is “plenty of parking.”
As previously reported, the sale will be underway 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23.
* * *
Pastor Beth Dunlap announced the First Church of God Election Day Luncheon will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The public is welcome to “eat in or take out” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton (724-872-7467).
Soup (chili, chicken noodle or broccoli cheese); sandwich (chicken salad, ham barbecue or hot dog/sauerkraut); potato or macaroni salad, and pie or cake are the menu choices.
The pastor urges everyone to “get out and vote, then come eat.”
* * *
We had another inquiry:
Greater Latrobe Senior High School Drama Club will present “Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, in the senior high school auditorium.
The front page article and photos were published in the Oct. 15-17 Bulletin Weekend edition.
Tickets — $10 per adult and $8 for a student — will be on sale at the door of the senior high auditorium.
Questions? Visit latrobedramaclub.com.
* * *
A few other reminders:
Greensburg Civic Theatre’s 70th season will open with Tom Dudzick’s play “Over the Tavern” Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22-24, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets in advance are $16, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for students; $2 more at the door. Reserve tickets today at https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/events/over-the-tavern/...
Tickets will be on sale at the door for all performances.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby for all three shows.
* * *
The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “The Skin of Our Teeth,” written by Thornton Wilder and directed by Ariel Francoeur, starting Friday, Oct. 22, in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation efforts, the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center requires all guests to wear masks at performances, regardless of vaccination status.
* * *
Jeannette Area Historical Society will host a fundraising dance featuring “the fabulous Dancing Queen” Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Jeannette American Legion. Doors open at 6 p.m., and show/dancing will be 7 to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Donna at 724-483-3430.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of its 53rd season is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, in-person beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Opening Night concert also will be livestreamed for those wishing to watch from their home.
Tickets ranging from $18 to $63 may be purchased at the door or reserved by contacting the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
Digital passes may be purchased for $20.
* * *
Opera singer Catherine Calfo, who usually sings in the Pittsburgh area, invites everyone to attend her first concert at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Light refreshments” will be served following the concert, according to Debbie Resslar, New Alexandria UMC worship team chair.
* * *
Remember, daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. At that time, clocks will “fall back one hour, giving us more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings.”
* * *



