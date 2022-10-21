It’s almost that time of year:
As the granddaughter, daughter, niece, cousin and co-worker of veterans, I urge area veterans organizations and other participants to submit information on their Veterans Day activities to me as soon as possible so I can write my annual pre-Veterans Day wrap-up story.
Email details to lb.society@verizon.net when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489 or drop off programs at the Bulletin office, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or use the mail slot next to the front door.
Please include a contact person’s name and phone number in case of questions.
It would be great if I had all programs and other details by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
* * *
In celebration of Halloween, American Legion Post 982 will host a Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer invites everyone to “get all the ghosts and goblins to come visit us at 158 American Legion Road, Latrobe (Unity Township), to join in the fun!”
This event is hosted by the post, auxiliary and their members.
* * *
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County has reorganized after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, according to Linda Sinemus, vice president.
The BSWC invites past members and anyone else who is interested in local botany to attend a business meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the red conservation barn, located at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
Lindsey Praksti will speak about “The Underground: Autumn Roots.” Lindsey has extensive knowledge about local flora and fauna.
The BSWC strives to “bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this business meeting. There will be refreshments featuring Lindsey’s spicebush cookies and socializing afterward.
* * *
GGC Secretary Nicky Heinack invites the public to “join us for a festive evening of fabulous food, fashion, floral demonstration, music and fun when Greensburg Garden Center presents ‘Punch Up Your Holiday’ at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall, Crabtree, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
“Cost is $65. Tony Marino will emcee as guests enjoy food and desserts, a wine bar, men’s fashions from Lapel’s, women’s accessories from Spa 309, a fresh greens kissing ball demonstration, folding napkin demonstration and seasonal music — all you need to ‘punch up’ your holiday. Tickets will sell fast; call the office today to reserve — 724-837-0245.”
According to the accompanying flier, tickets are $65 per person. Reservations are required.
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
* * *
Nerian Taylor of St. Bartholomew Parish this week announced the Friday night super bingo Nov. 4 at Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree, will be the last for 2022.
Admission of $35 includes “all you need to play.” Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird starts at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, regular Sunday bingo winter hours at Marian Hall, Crabtree, will begin Sunday, Nov. 6, when doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and early bird will commence at 1:30 p.m.
For additional details, call 724-834-0709.
* * *
Donna Marsh announced a Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township.
To reserve a table for your treasures, call Pat @ 724-238-2630. The cost is $10/table.
These bake sale items will be available:
~ Holiday cookie trays, $20.
~ Soup quarts, $8.
~ One pint of grape jelly and one loaf of homemade bread, $10.
* * *
In case you were wondering:
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “The first Sunday in November is when daylight saving time ends in most areas of the U.S., so in 2022 we’ll ‘fall back’ one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 a.m. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night!
“The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll ‘gain’ one hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.”
* * *
This just in from Jan Poole:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will hold a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Jan said there will be “unique handmade crafts, brand name vendors, lunch available, homemade bake sale.”
Tables are obtainable; call Barb at 724-244-5201. Jan invites everyone to “support local artisans in our community!”
Twin Maples Hunt Club members will perform their semiannual road cleanup on Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 11 a.m.
Twin Maples spokesman Bill Glasser said in an email to BB, “We welcome anyone who would like to help. Meet us at the club, and we will go from there. We are proud of the way people traveling this road have kept this land clean. This is a beautiful area on our Chestnut Ridge. Come and enjoy the beauty and help out.”
* * *
“Miracle on Main Street, A Griswald Christmas” will be underway 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in West Newton.
The Main Street parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. followed by Santa’s arrival.
Schedule of events:
• 3 to 8:30 p.m. vendor crafts at West Newton United Presbyterian Church and West Newton Center for Active Adults.
• 3 to 8:30 p.m. basket raffle, 50/50 and lottery tree raffle at Le Grand ballroom, South Second Street.
• 3:45 p.m. free concert by James Sykes, West Newton United Presbyterian Church.
• 6 p.m. lighting of community Christmas tree, Waypoint, South Second Street.
• 6 p.m. stage performances all evening kicked off by Stage Right Sensations, main stage, corner of Main and South Second Street.
• 6:30 p.m. visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Waypoint, South Second Street.
* * *
Save the date:
According to this week’s Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter, Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe will be underway 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
To find out more, visit hollyjollylatrobe.com.
* * *
A few reminders:
Stage Right! School for the Performing Arts will host “a full day of fall fun” at its fundraiser from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Chairperson Linda Harkcom said in an email, “Harvest Fest is a family-friendly indoor/outdoor event featuring fall-themed activities, local beer and wine tastings, Oktoberfest-inspired foods, and live music all day long.”
Attendees ages 21+ can purchase a commemorative glass that provides access to an exclusive wine, spirits and beer tasting room featuring 412 Brewery, Helltown, Four Seasons, Victory, Troegs, Brook Winery, and Rusty Musket Distilling. Sampling opportunities are from noon to 2 p.m., and then attendees may purchase beverages from these vendors from 2 to 7 p.m.
A VIP package is available for those 21+ that includes admission to the festival, a separate entrance line, meal voucher, raffle tickets for the basket auction, 50/50 ticket, edible pretzel necklace and commemorative tasting mug.
Presale tickets can be purchased through eventbrite. The pre-sale cost of the VIP package is $26. The pre-sale cost for general admission is $8 for adults and $4 for students.
Tickets will also be available at the door, where the VIP price will be $32 and general admission will be $11 per adult and $6 for a student.
The event is “rain or shine.”
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Arts in Greensburg will stage its first live production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, in Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus.
Tickets will be $20 at the door or call the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 to reserve tickets.
* * *
The Unity Township American Legion Post 982’s next fall events:
• Friday, Oct. 28, 7 to 10 p.m. — Acoustic Friday spotlighting Chris Dougherty, local musician.
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 to 10 p.m. — Rocket Comedy Club Show with comedy acts from the Steel City Comedy Tour.
• Thursdays year-round 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Twissted Trivia with cash prizes. Teams are welcome to test their knowledge. Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
The organizers added, “All events listed are open to the public and done in a clean, smoke-free environment. Any questions concerning the events, call Post 982 at 724-423-9284. Please come and support local veterans while having a great time with friends and family!”
* * *
St. Vincent College’s Charles G. Manoli Tribute Lecture Series will continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with a presentation by Kimberly M. Colonna, Esq., C’94, titled “Student Civil Rights: Guarding Truth and Justice in a Developing Legal Landscape.”
Presented by the St. Vincent College School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Charles G. and Anita L. Manoli Scholarship Fund, the lecture is free and open to the public and will take place in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Reservations are required and can be made by phone at 724-805-2949 or email at carolyn.walsh@stvincent.edu.
Reservations, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis, will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 24.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
