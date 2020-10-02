Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
“The flag of our country is flying during the month of October 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “James C. ‘Sarge’ Cook as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Army and Navy veteran, as well as a Legionarre, his name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home.
Cook passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted by the 515 Legion family at the post social hall at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The public is welcome to attend.
The Latrobe High School Class of 1948 will be celebrating 72 years at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. If you plan on attending, call 724-238-2488 to make a reservation.
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will hold a Food Truck Festival and Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the St. Vincent Grove.
A variety of food will be available for eat-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine. Food vendors will offer barbecue, tacos, crepes, gyros, pizza, sausage, hot dogs, funnel cakes, German desserts, wine and beer and coffee. Outdoor seating will be available or guests may bring lawn chairs.
Car show runs from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to food and cars, there will be raffle baskets, a gift card raffle, instant bingo and 50/50 raffle. DJ Pete Highlands will provide music.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that an American Legion Post 982 auxiliary fish fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the post, 158 American Legion Road.
Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutions). Fish sandwich only is $8. Sides can be purchased separately and include homemade haluski, hush puppies, pierogies, crab cakes, and peel and eat shrimp.
Services available include eat-in, takeout and curb-side. Pre-orders can be made from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 8, and during the fish fry on Friday, Oct. 9, by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is now taking food orders for pickup/delivery through Monday, Oct. 5, and will be selling some items on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, cheddar garlic, honey beer, dutch apple and pumpkin flavors available.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with pierogi and sausage, beef vegetable, no-meat zucchini soups available. Chili is also available for sale.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Additionally, the church will offer homemade chicken and vegetable rice pilaf. Cost is $1 for an 8-ounce container. Items will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Oct. 10. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll.
To place an order for the food items or order in advance of the lunch, call 724-797-8030.
The James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
President Donna J. Raley announced Unit 446 is currently collecting membership dues for 2020-21. There is no dinner; for luncheon, order from the post’s kitchen menu.
Raley asks guests to wear a mask to the meeting.
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, will be making apple dumplings on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9.
Orders can be placed by calling the church at 724-539-2259. Leave your name, phone number and how many you would like. Order forms can also be found on the church’s Facebook page.
Orders are due by Friday, Oct. 2. Pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 9, in the church parking lot.
The Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fundraiser with ethnic food from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Foods available will include six pierogies or a bowl of haluski, with each available for $5 apiece. The meal will be takeout only.
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier Borough will hold a Rummage Sale and Bake Sale on Oct. 9-10. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
A great selection of good used clothing, household items, furniture and baked foods will be available.
In order to protect the workers and customers, safe distancing and masks will be enforced.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the outreach committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and foreign missions.
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service; there will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake.
The meal will be available in an adult’s portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. No phone orders will be taken.
Christ United Church of Christ, located at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup Sale for pickup only.
Orders will be taken until Oct. 14, with pickup to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the church. Cost is $5 per quart.
To place an order for vegetable or chicken noodle soup, call or leave a message at 412-979-0092 or 724-879-8631. Please note that face masks are to be worn during the soup pickup.
We received this message from Dave Thomas, publicity committee member at St. John the Evangelist Church in Latrobe:
“The parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Church would like to thank the Latrobe community for coming out last Friday and supporting their fish dinner. We would like to extend an apology to anybody who had waited in line and we were not able to have their order filled. The response for dinners that day was more than anybody would have expected.
“Thank you again for your support and sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches representative Rita Horrell has announced that the annual Ligonier CROP Walk will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 18, beginning at St. James Lutheran Church, 300 Main St., Ligonier.
Walkers, keeping safe distances, will meet in the church yard to register. Ligonier’s walk is one of more than 1,000 held in communities throughout the United States. Money collected will be shared by Church World Service for hunger relief, Ligonier Salvation Army and the Ligonier Food Pantry.
If you or your church would like to participate in the CROP Walk by walking or donating, call Rita Horrell, CROP Walk coordinator, at 724-238-4089.
Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 7 and 14 and Dec. 5 have been selected as the leaf pick-up dates for Unity Township.
Township officials said residents must call their garbage hauler to arrange for this service. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb. You may also drop off leaves at the designated area behind the township building. Please make sure you empty leaves out of the bag.
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Oct. 13. For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695.
The Boys Scouts of America, Westmoreland-Fayette Council, will hold 2020 Cub Fun Days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the WFC Scout Service Center, 2 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg.
Any child who joins the Scouts at the event will receive a free fishing pole.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will host its annual Graduate and Professional School Fair in a virtual format from Oct. 6-8. The fair, which is open to the public, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For a list of registered programs and to access the information session links, visit http://bit.ly/PittGbgGradProfFair.
The fair will feature 35 graduate and professional schools and their representatives. This year, the fair will provide three discipline-specific days that include a series of one-hour information sessions: Oct. 6, Behavioral Science and Law; Oct. 7, Business and Humanities, and Oct. 8, Healthcare and Science.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering an eight-week session of credit classes beginning Oct. 14.
Classes will be conducted in an online format allowing students to complete course assignments at times convenient to them or in a remote format.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students, students from other colleges and high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The fall schedule also includes courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities. Services available to students include free tutoring, academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance through scholarships, grants and loans.
For class schedule information, visit westmoreland.edu/fall or call 724-925-4077.
