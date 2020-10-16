Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two — they’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Dec. 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The Latrobe Ministerium is holding a third annual Fall Hunger Walk beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Latrobe.
All donations support the Greater Latrobe Food Pantry. For more information, contact St. James Lutheran Church at 724-539-7880 or pastor.stjamesyoungstown@gmail.com.
* * *
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church will hold a fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe.
Festival organizers said the event will feature “something for everyone,” including a flea market, RADA knives, silent auction, baked goods, frozen homemade soups, apple dumplings, and fry pies with apple, blueberry, cherry and peach flavors available.
The church is taking orders for Amish-made apple dumplings and fry pies, with dumplings $4 each and fry pies $2, by calling 724-539-8881. Orders may be picked up during fall festival hours.
Additionally, lunch will be available to go at the festival, including homemade haluski.
* * *
Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, Cook Township, will hold an indoor flea market and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cost to sell your wares is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space with table provided. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to reserve a table.
The Bethel Church ladies bake sale will feature cookie trays and other homemade goods. The kitchen will be open for purchase of sandwiches and drinks.
* * *
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing their semi-annual road cleanup beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Volunteers will be working the entire roadway from the Derry Borough line to the St. Clair Township line at the other base of the Chestnut Ridge.
“Anyone wishing to help should meet us at the club house shortly before 11 a.m.,” Bill Glasser said. “Please help us keep Chestnut Ridge clean and beautiful.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking orders through Oct. 26 for items to be picked up or delivered.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with cheddar garlic, honey beer, Dutch apple and pumpkin flavors available. Also for sale is the sampler, which features four quarters of each flavored bread of the day.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with country sausage, French onion and ham and bean soups available. Chili is also available for sale.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll; pre-ordering is not required. A year-end yard sale will also be held the same day (all items are negotiable).
To place an order for food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Cook Township Community Center, Stahlstown. Masks and social distancing are required.
The society is selling 9-inch fruit or cream pies and pumpkin rolls for $9.50 each. Orders may be given to a member or by visiting the society website, where order forms and more information can be found. Orders are due Nov. 7 and may be picked up Nov. 18. Any questions, call 724-593-7943.
The society’s other fall fundraiser is a fresh evergreen wreath sale. The wreaths, which can be used as a door decoration or placed on a headstone, are available for $25 each. Orders are due on Saturday, Oct. 17, and will be delivered Dec. 2 for pickup at the community center. An order form is available on the society website or by calling 724-593-2046 evenings.
* * *
A “Spooktacklar” afternoon of Halloween events will be held starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Huber Hall, 300 S Alexandria St., Latrobe. The event will include food, basket raffles and a costume contest.
Admission is $10 and tickets are limited. Advance tickets will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Masonic Building, 221 Spring St., Latrobe, or call 724-694-5120 or 724-694-5465 for more information.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a remote event via Zoom entitled “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges & Universities” starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Registration is required by visiting www.adamslib.org. Zoom information will be emailed to attendees.
Mathew Duman is a photographer, author and graphic designer, and author of “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges and Universities.“ He embarked on a “grotesque safari,” traveling to 10 universities around the country to photograph the grotesques and gargoyles roosting on academic buildings with a style of architecture known as Collegiate Gothic.
The “grotesque” 10 schools include: The University of Pennsylvania; Bryn Mawr College; Yale University; Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut; The City College of New York; Duke University; Northwestern University; Princeton University, and The University of Chicago & Washington University in St. Louis.
* * *
Stage Right Theatre Company will hold outdoor performances of “The Rocky Horror Show Live” under a big top tent on Oct. 23-24 and 30-31 at Stage Right, 105 W. Fourth St., Greensburg. All shows start at 8 p.m.
Masks will be required when entering the tent. Hot dogs, snacks, sweet treats and pizza will be sold in the parking lot during the show; popcorn and beer will also be available.
Tickets are $25 for reserved (first 10 rows) and $20 for general admission. For more information, go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows or call Stage Right at 724-832-7464. A nightly cash prize of $10 will be given to the best safety mask worn to the show.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present its opening night concert, Back to Bach, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. The digital concert will be livestreamed.
The evening will feature a new collaboration with the Carnegie Museum of Art. As the WSO musicians perform George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, selected photos by Charles “Teenie” Harris will be paired with the music and projected on the Palace Theatre stage. The program is part of a series celebrating people of color and female composers.
The concert also features flutist Lorna McGhee performing Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach’s Flute Concerto in D minor. The concert concludes with Grieg’s Holberg Suite, op. 40.
WSO artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance.
Concert links may be purchased for $35 and subscription packages are also available by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
* * *
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Raising Poultry in Your Backyard, for people who are considering or are currently raising a flock for pets, home consumption of eggs or meat, or exhibition.
PSU Extension said the “course will lead to a better understanding for flock owners and community advocates that poultry can be kept humanely and nuisance-free in urban, suburban, and rural areas.”
Topics include selecting and purchasing appropriate breeds; taking care of poultry according to best management practices; practicing biosecurity to keep you and your flock safe and healthy; recognizing common poultry health issues and how to prevent or treat them; understanding the needs and practices of egg laying, meat, and exhibition poultry operations; and keeping flock records for a successful operation.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course. The introductory discount course price of $48.99 will through the end of October. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
We received this note from Kevin Hendrick, supervisor of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Latrobe:
“Hey everyone, we just wanted to let you know we miss you all very much! We are making sure things are ready to go as soon as we get the green light to open. All though we have not been given any date yet, we continue to pray it will be very soon.
“In the meantime, we have started to do some fundraising to keep us financially OK during this time. We have incorporated these raffles onto our social media page on Facebook. You can find us on Facebook by searching Latrobe Center for Active Adults. We are having cash and prize raffles through Facebook, and will continue to communicate with you on Facebook. Continue to follow our Facebook page for current events and information about our center.
On another note, anyone who is in need of meals throughout the week, please call the center and speak to Kevin. We may have programs to help you. As always, please stay healthy and safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”
* * *
