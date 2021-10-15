Halloween observance times and dates for Latrobe, Unity Township, Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township, Bolivar, Derry Township, Derry Borough and New Alexandria were published in an orange box on the front page of the Bulletin’s Thursday, Oct. 14, edition.
My thanks to Julie Zoppetti for replying to my email request for the closing time in Unity Township. The website calendar says it begins 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The 8 p.m. closing time arrived after our 7:30 a.m. news deadline Thursday.
Any communities not on my published list are encouraged to email details to me at lb.society@verizon.net as soon as possible.
* * *
The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies Saturday, Oct. 16, starting about 8 a.m. at Central fire station, Jefferson and Main streets.
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said, “The hoagies are $7 and have been selling out quickly. Come early to be sure to get one or two.
“We will also be selling our new scratch-off tickets for $10 on a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. These tickets go off Friday, Dec. 31. They are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights) and Aroma Italiano or by calling 724-537-9411 or from any member of Co. 2.
“As always we thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend and stay safe.”
* * *
Christine Weller announced that Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St. in Latrobe, is providing a space for indoor pickleball enthusiasts.
She explained, “The court is ready for play, and you must reserve your time slot by calling Darlene at 724-610-4075. Available times are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Wednesday and Sunday.”
She said it is “free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.”
I had to look it up: “First played in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, with 26–40 round holes, over a net,” according to Wikipedia.
* * *
This sounds like fun too:
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host “Heist at the Museum!” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
The public is invited to “dress in your finest 1950s-style attire as you spend the evening in the galleries solving the mystery of an attempted theft at the museum during this fun ‘murder mystery-style’ adventure, set during the era of Doris Lee. Light bites provided, and cash bar available. Entertainment by THEY Improv.”
Cost is $20 per member/$25 for a non-member.
Register to attend and get the museum’s latest COVID-19 update at
https://www.showclix.com/event/heist-at-the-museum.
* * *
Kennametal UAW Retirees will meet 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Aroma Italiano restaurant, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Secretary-treasurer Bill Borsari said, “This will be the last meeting of 2021. The first meeting in 2022 will be in April.”
I appreciated Mr. Borsari adding, “Thank you, Louise, for all your help all these years. You’re the best.”
* * *
Bethann Howell of the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee announced the group will hold a Super Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the White Eagles Club, located on the corner of Weldon and Jefferson streets in the city. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Lunch (included in the price of the ticket) will be served at noon, and bingo begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and include a 20-card packet with nine faces. Each game pays $100. Also included in the packet are one quickie; three specials that will pay half the take, and one jackpot special, which pays $1,000. Extra specials will be sold separately.
Only 200 tickets are available. Call Beth at 724-433-3272 if you would like to purchase tickets.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center is accepting registrations for its “Creating Decorative Paste Papers with Cindy Ferrari” to be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the 819 Ligonier St. center.
Bookbinders from the 16th century used up their old paste by adding paint to it and making designs on paper that they then used to cover books. This technique is still used today by book artists. Paste papers make framed prints or can be used as wrapping paper, in making lined or covered gift boxes, collage, or any art project where surface design is preferred.
Students are asked to “bring any tool or household gadget that could be used to make a mark or pattern in paint. We will also layer colors and pull prints from one paper over another. You will leave this class with a multitude of prints and ideas for their use.”
Advance registration is required. Call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 to reserve your spot(s) in this class “as soon as possible.”
According to a colorful flier from Stacy Levay, a Pulled Pork Dinner will be served 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St.
The public is invited to dine in or take out and asked to RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 17, to the church office (724-539-8881 between 9 a.m. and noon Friday).
The $12 price includes “low and slow smoked pulled pork, roll, mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.”
I appreciated Stacy’s comment: “Thank you so much for the article and picture for our fall festival! It really helped our event be successful!”
* * *
Marge Patz sent a colorful “We’re Back!” flier promoting the Order of Eastern Star, Latrobe Chapter 221, Basket Party slated for Sunday, Oct. 24, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe. Admission of $5 includes a “light lunch” along with 25 basket chance tickets. Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.”
Basket values begin at $25. Opportunities for 50-50 and larger items are sold separately.
* * *
Thursday morning, BB received a handwritten update from Bernie Miller and Weez Sabbers regarding the Aug. 19 picnic for the former Latrobe Area Hospital Employees/Retirees.
Next year’s picnic is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the same place.
Their original letter was published on my Oct. 12 Lifestyles page.
* * *
West Newton Public Library Book Sale manager Robin Matty announced, “We need volunteers who would be willing to help with our Book Sale. If you are able to volunteer any day or any amount of time, please telephone the library at 724-633-0798 and leave your name, phone number and time and date you can help. Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 a.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. we especially need help.”
The schedule:
Thursday, Oct. 21
7:30 — 8:30 a.m. – Set up tables in the parking lot. Remove books from storage container and place on tables.
8:30 a.m. – Leave for Norwin Public Library to pick up books.
9 a.m. – noon – Pack books and return to West Newton.
Noon – 3 p.m. – Place books from Norwin on tables. Cover books for the night.
Friday, Oct. 22
7:45 a.m. – Arrive at the West Newton library. Remove covers from books.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Book Sale. Volunteers needed to help sort books, refill boxes as books are sold.
2 – 2:15 p.m. – Cover books for the night.
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:45 a.m. – Arrive at the library. Remove covers from books.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Book Sale. Volunteers needed to help sort books, refill boxes as books are sold.
2 – 3 p.m. – Return unsold books to storage container.
Another update on the fundraiser:
The book sale will be held in the parking lot, 124 N. Water St., West Newton. A volunteer added, “Our storage unit is full of donations that have been coming in steadily. It will be fill a bag for $5. Robin Matty, our manager, is encouraging masks and distancing. Tell all your friends. You will not be disappointed at this sale.”
* * *
A couple reminders:
Mary Lou Townsend of Latrobe Area Historical Society reminds everyone that on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, at the LAHS, 416 Weldon St., “Latrobe, Home of Professional Football...Or Are We???” will focus on Latrobe’s early history and the decisions that were made. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day, and the show begins promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Parking is on the street on Friday and at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets on Saturday. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. Masks are required.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, invites the members and public to its October Spaghetti Dinner 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. All dinners are $6 and “takeout only.” Dinners include pasta, sauce, homemade meatball, salad, bread and dessert (chocolate or white cake).
To place an order, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the next full moon will occur 10:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 20.
“This full moon is often referred to as the Full Hunter’s Moon, Blood Moon or Sanguine Moon. Many moons ago, Native Americans named this bright moon for obvious reasons. The leaves are falling from trees, the deer are fattened, and it’s time to begin storing up meat for the long winter ahead.
“Because the fields were traditionally reaped in late September or early October, hunters could easily see fox and other animals that come out to glean from the fallen grains. Probably because of the threat of winter looming close, the Hunter’s Moon is generally accorded with special honor, historically serving as an important feast day in both Western Europe and among many Native American tribes.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
