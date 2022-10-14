Let’s all make the most of our time outdoors this weekend. The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny with highs in the 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region!
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak this week announced “the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies Saturday, Oct. 15, starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been going pretty fast, so be sure to come get one or two before they sell out.
“We will also be selling our new scratch-off tickets for $10 with a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. The newest tickets go off on Dec. 31. Besides Central they will be available to purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, and S&H Electric or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Again we want to thank you for your continued support; it’s truly appreciated. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
In her email to BB, Latrobe Lions Club’s Carol Dunlap-Kralik said the Latrobe Halloween Costume Contest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. There will be treat bags for the first 200 students.
Carol noted, “Prior to 2019 the Latrobe Lions Club annually organized a Halloween parade and treats prior to time for Trick or Treat. Instead of the annual parade, we are again going to provide an event (the costume contest) for the Latrobe community on Oct. 29 prior to Trick or Treat.”
The accompanying flier says, “All participating in the judging of costumes must be at the stadium parking lot by 2:25 p.m. Prize categories are scariest, funniest, most original, best pet and best group. Judging will begin at 2:30 p.m.”
Cash prizes will be awarded.
The event is sponsored by Latrobe Lions Club in partnership with Commercial Bank & Trust of PA and the city of Latrobe.
* * *
Want to celebrate “20 Grand Years in the Neighborhood” with Latrobe Art Center and participate in the annual Virtual Silent Auction?
Through Oct. 31, you can support Latrobe Art Center in its “most important fundraiser of the year” and bid on a wide variety of items, including original artwork, specialty baskets, handmade jewelry, sports memorabilia and more. All auction items may be viewed in person at the 819 Ligonier St. center during normal business hours — Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, all bids will be placed online only for these items.
To access the silent auction website and instructions on how to participate in this year’s online silent auction, go to
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/lacauction2022/?mc_cid=6570faf765&mc_eid=b5061d8870
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, announced the return of Art on Tap: Art After Hours 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the museum.
WMAA organizers invite the public to “kick off the Art on Tap season by immersing yourself in autumn at the museum. Oktoberfest meets October-fest with an evening of local brews, mysterious boos and curated clues that will indulge your cravings and get you in the fall spirit.”
Entertainment and activities will include:
• “Bites and Beer Garden — enjoy Oktoberfest light bites and explore the beer garden with tastings from local breweries, including All Saints Brewing and more.
• “Boo-zy Specialty Bar — seasonal craft beer and spooky cocktails.
• “Gallery Ghost Hunt in collaboration with Stage Right!
• “Live music by Needs of Sound.
• “Pumpkin carving by Brendan Conaway.”
Admission is $12 member/$15 nonmember.
Art on Tap is a 21+ event. All Art on Taps feature “light bites, one complementary drink at our specialty bars (cash bar after), a variety of entertainment, activities and more.”
Advance registration is recommended.
Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/art-after-dark.
* * *
President Beth Howell invites everyone to “wear your pink” to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Charity Luncheon Bingo Sunday, Oct. 23, at FOE’s Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, 213 Spring St. in Latrobe.
Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (Italian roast beef sandwich, macaroni & cheese and cake) being served at noon. The 12:45 p.m. early bird will precede the 1 p.m. regular bingo.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special — winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle also will be available.
Beth added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit Wigs ‘n More in Unity Township to help cancer patients purchase wigs. Must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult.”
First Church of God Pastor Beth Dunlap this week announced plans for an Election Day Luncheon to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the church, 157 N. Second St., West Newton.
Soups (chicken noodle, broccoli cheese, potato or chili); sandwiches (chicken salad, ham barbecue or hot dog/with or without sauerkraut); potato salad or macaroni salad, and pie or cake are the menu choices.
The pastor added, “We will deliver (call 724-872-7467). Please get out to vote and come enjoy a nice lunch with us.”
* * *
It’s time to register for “Twissted Trivia” to be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Latrobe Art Center.
In its e-newsletter to BB, the 819 Ligonier St. center invites interested persons to “match your wits with friends, neighbors and area trivia buffs! Join Latrobe Art Center and Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation for a night of inquisitive fun! This event is BYOB.”
To register individually or as a team, go to http://www.latroberecreation.org.
We had an inquiry. “Twissted” is correct.
* * *
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is offering an Evening Under the Stars: Senior Social from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
The event is free for seniors age 65+ who will be “dazzled by the stars above Carnegie Science Center during this senior social. Enjoy planetarium shows in the Buhl Planetarium, along with activities and light refreshments in the Buhl lobby. Plus, you’ll have an opportunity to explore the Buhl observation deck and experience an in-depth view of the night sky. Weather permitting, this event will take place partially outdoors — so be sure to dress warm.
“This senior social will be rain or shine, but the observation deck will only be available for viewing in clear weather.
“Reserve your space today for this free senior social before it sells out.”
Go to https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/events/evening-under-the-stars/
* * *
Manager Robin Matty announced the West Newton Public Library is “all volunteers who fundraise to support our facility. We appreciate gently used book donations that can be used on our library shelves or replenish our back room book sale fill a bag for $5 and next year’s spring book sale.
“You can drop off newer adult fiction hardcover, paperback, biographies, nonfiction, children’s, DVDs, audiotapes to our library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton. We are not accepting cookbooks, Bibles, encyclopedias, textbooks.”
West Newton Public Library hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
Unity Township American Legion Post 982’s fall 2022 schedule of events will include the following:
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 to 10 p.m. — Octoberfest featuring the Porembka’s Polka Band 7 to 10 p.m. and bingo in main hall 3 to 6 p.m.
The post kitchen will offer “ethnic flavor.”
* * *
Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee’s Super Bingo is slated for Sunday, Oct. 16, at Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon and bingo begins at 1 p.m.
Committee member Beth Howell said tickets are $30 each and include “a 20-card packet with nine faces, one quickie and three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special — winner will receive $1,000. Extra specials and jackpot cards, and packets will be available for purchase. Basket raffle and 50/50 will also be available. A light lunch will be served, and a cash bar is available. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult.”
For tickets or donations of baskets, call Beth at 724-433-3272.
Beth added, “Baskets can be dropped off at Wigs ‘n More and Tangles Hair Salon (Route 981, Unity Township). You must purchase a bingo ticket to be eligible to play all the games. No exceptions.”
* * *
After a two-year hiatus, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary returns with its traditional Dollhouse and Miniature Show and Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in a new venue — the Greensburg Masonic Center, 349 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
The event includes door prizes; a special holiday-themed project for children, and other activities.
New and returning vendors will offer merchandise to suit any miniature décor and scale.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for children ages 2 through 10.
Tickets will be available at the door or by calling Nora Kemp, 724-832-1687, or Sally Rager, 724-837-2393.
Proceeds support the auxiliary’s annual scholarship program.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
