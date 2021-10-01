I’d like to share this uplifting follow-up that arrived Thursday morning:
“Hello, Louise and Bulletin readers! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to thank the more than 50 people who attended our Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 29. We had some very nice, helpful and informative vendors there too! The snack food was enjoyed and a big hit! Our basket raffle was a great success due to the wonderful stores and people that donated them.
“There is a poster with the names of those who donated, and also a list of all the winners, posted at the center! We were so happy to see so many people return and a lot of newcomers too.
“Several people mentioned they read about it in the Bulletin, and we thank the Bulletin for keeping everyone up to date on what happens in the area! Much thanks to all who helped make this a great success!
“Please keep in touch with the center and see what we have coming in October! Best wishes to everyone!
“Sincerely, Barbara Davis, volunteer.”
* * *
Carolyn Murphy, assistant secretary/treasurer of Latrobe Area Historical Society, writes:
“The Latrobe Area Historical Society is a nonprofit organization. Our purpose is to collect memorabilia documenting the history of Latrobe and enlighten, not only the residents of Latrobe, but others who are in search of more knowledge for this great ‘City of Firsts.’
“Over the past few months, Mary Lou Townsend, president of the Latrobe Area Historical Society, has been providing presentations on some very interesting topics relating to our area. Please join us for the two remaining presentations listed below. We feel you’ll find the presentations both informative and enlightening.”
• Oct. 15 and 16 — “Latrobe Home of Professional Football…Or Are We?”
• Nov. 5 and 6 — “A Salute to Veterans”
“If you’d like to renew your membership and are unable to attend one of the above programs, please visit our website (https://www.latrobehistory.org/membership) or contact us at 724-539-8889. We’d love to continue providing you information for the great city of Latrobe. Thank you in advance for your consideration and also your support.”
* * *
An update arrived this week from Latrobe Art Center regarding its 14th annual auction:
Sponsors now include the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, Robindale Energy and the Elliott Co.
Additional support is provided by Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, the Okonak family, the Richard P. Gibson & Rosemary Kirr Charitable Fund, Latrobe Dairy Queen, Seton Hill University, Specialty Cars Limited and the Nutrition Group.
The XIV annual Evening in the Neighborhood will be underway 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Latrobe Country Club. Attendees will enjoy “a fabulous night of original art, unique items for auction, delicious food and friendly camaraderie in the elegant setting of Latrobe Country Club. The evening will have everyone’s favorite auction activities, including a chance basket auction, 50/50, prize balloons, an envelope cash raffle, a live auction and a special silent art auction.”
For other details on the art center’s 14th annual auction and registering for the 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, “Auction & Ale” kickoff, call 724-537-7011 or purchase tickets at the door.
* * *
YWVFD firefighter Anthony A. Matuszky writes:
“The Youngstown-Whitney VFD will be having our monthly Sub Sale on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting around 9 a.m. Our delicious subs made by Post Avenue Pizza are still selling for $8 per sub. Firefighters will be selling them in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in the former Kmart lot and the Wildcat Commons Plaza in the Lowe’s lot. Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters and help support them by buying one or more subs.
“As always thanks so much for all that you guys do to help our local fire departments.”
* * *
From Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose:
“Hi, Louise. First, thank you for all you do. Can you please put the following in your column? Thank you.
“St. Rose and St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers societies will pray the rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at St. Rose in the church.
“Everyone is invited and welcome to attend as we honor ‘Our Lady of the Rosary.’ Any questions, feel free to call Millie at 724-537-2064.”
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art will present a film screening of “The New Deal for Artists” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. This program is happening “in person” at the North Main Street, Greensburg, museum.
During the Great Depression, the New Deal was created to put America back to work. From 1935-1942, Federal Project Number One, a special branch of the Works Progress Administration, was part of this initiative and gave grants to provide work for nearly 40,000 members of the cultural arts community, including artist Doris Lee who painted murals at the U.S. Treasury Department.
This newly rediscovered, remastered film, narrated by Orson Welles, explores the history of this program.
Admission is free. Advance registration is recommended. Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/film-screening-the-new-deal/tag/VS_NDFA_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d62dd8a7-ed22-425f-888b-1a7a5103fd72
On the road again:
Geneva Shoup invites the public to join the Laurel Valley Senior Citizens Corp. for a Monday, Oct. 18, trip to Rivers Casino.
Cost is $30 (cash) with $20 in slot play and $5 food voucher.
Buses leave New Florence VFW at 10 a.m., Ligonier Borough bus parking lot, Route 30 West, at 10:30 a.m. and New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m.
The $30 cash payment reserves your seat. For reservations, call 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055.
Buses leave Pittsburgh at 6 p.m.
Geneva noted participants “must be 21 years old and have photo ID.”
LVSCC covers the New Florence Senior Center, the Valley Center for Active Adults in Ligonier Township and the New Alexandria Senior Center.
* * *
Shirley from Sage’s Army writes:
“If you could please resume the meeting announcements in your publication, it would be greatly appreciated. COVID-19 hampered us from having these on a regular basis, but we are now back on track.
“We at Sage’s Army Recovery Center greatly appreciate your continued support for helping us fight this cause.
“Sage’s Army offers the following groups/meetings at its Greensburg Recovery Center unless otherwise noted at our Irwin location:
Family reinforcement/recovery, Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m.(ongoing group meetings dealing with immediate addiction crisis)
GRASP grief group, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, 6:30-8 p.m., Irwin headquarters. (understanding/compassion for someone who has died as result of addiction)
Recovery Life Group, Mondays, 5:30 p.m. (the Word of God truths)
Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7:30 p.m. (fellowship sharing hope to recover from addiction)
Dual Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 2 p.m. (dual illness emotional and chemical dependency)
All Recovery meetings, Monday-Friday, noon (recovery for mental, physical and all disorders)
SMART Recovery, Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. (abstinence toward long-term quality of life)
SMART Teen and Young Adult, Fridays, 3:30 p.m. (self-help group discussions)
Alcoholics Anonymous, Friday Night Gratitude, Fridays, 7:30 p.m. (celebration of sobriety)
Alcoholics Anonymous, Saturday Night Sober, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. (meeting to embrace sobriety)
Narcotics Anonymous, Spiritually Lit, Sundays, 10 a.m. in Irwin (focusing on spiritual principles)
Alcoholics Anonymous, Sunday Serenity, Sundays, 10:30 a.m. (fellowship of spirit)
Narcotics Anonymous, Sundays, 7 p.m. (fellowship for all to overcome gambling addiction).”
Sage’s Army Inc. has two locations: 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400, Greensburg, PA 15601, and 216 Fourth St., Irwin, PA 15642.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Fall Festival will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host a takeout-only Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and chocolate/white cake are included in the prices of $7 per adult, $4 for a child. Tots under 3 eat free.
* * *
St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, will conduct its monthly bingo Sunday, Oct. 3, in the church hall. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Sondra Wagner, parish secretary, said there will be a mystery number, 50/50, jackpot, specials and more. Refreshments will be available.
Questions? Call 724-423-3777.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Autumn Rhapsody gala is slated for Friday, Oct. 15, at Westmoreland Country Club with guest auctioneer Paul Steigerwald, an Emmy award-winning American sportscaster.
Honorary chair is Sean Cassidy; special events chair, Linda Assard. Auction co-chairpersons are Diane Nickoloff and Jody Keating.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet sit-down dinner. EBT Jazz will entertain.
Tickets are $125 per person. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting westmorelansymphony.org by Monday, Oct. 4.
* * *
Saturday, Oct. 16, @ 10:30 a.m. at Adams Memorial Library, join Paul Thompson, president of the St. Andrew’s Society of Pittsburgh, for a presentation on the country, clans and culture of Scotland. Demonstrations of the Highland bagpipe and ancient dances of Scotland will accompany this in-person event, made possible by the Westmoreland Library Network and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Call the 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, library at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/g1U5xSrm1gqiAYkb8
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
