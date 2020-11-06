Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee said these 15 names have been added to the Veterans Memorial Plaza for Veterans Day: World War II — Edwin J. Crocker, Stephen Uhring, Frank W. Snyder, Harry H. Thompson, Vincent B. Holnaider, John S. Holnaider and Louis E. Miller Jr. Vietnam — Nelson P. Weimer Jr., Ronald A. Green, Peter P. Woitkowiak Jr., Larry E. Mt. Joy, Kenneth C. Miller Sr., George D. Robinson, Rudolph H. Holnaider Jr. and Thomas J. Holnaider.
“This makes a total of 1,136 names at the Plaza. Thanks to all veterans for their service to our country. We are accepting applications for names to be added for Memorial Day 2021,” Dira said.
For an application or any questions regarding the memorial, contact Dira at 724-539-8095.
* * *
The Latrobe Lions Club will be offering its annual Fall Broom Sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot in Latrobe.
Event organizers said the three types of brooms available for sale — heavy duty ($13), five-seam ($10) and long-handle whisk ($5) — “have an excellent reputation among local home owners and businesses.”
Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.
* * *
The St. James Rosary Altar Society is sponsoring a drive-thru/takeout soup sale on Saturday, Nov. 7. The sale will be held between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m.
A variety of soups will be offered, including chicken noodle, beef vegetable, stuffed pepper, sausage, wedding and broccoli cheese. The price is $9 per quart.
For questions, call the parish office at 724-668-2829 or visit www.stjamesnewalexandria.org
* * *
The next meeting of the Latrobe Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. COVID-19 rules will be in effect.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the post.
Special guests at the meeting will be District 27 President Linda Tikey and District 27 Chief of Staff Donna Myers.
Those planning on attending are asked to call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message if no answer, so social distancing can be arranged. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Members are asked to wear their medium blue T-shirts.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that the “auxiliary is always looking for new members to help our veterans. To join you must be a spouse, a child, a grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war (male or female), 16 years of age or older. (Any) questions, call the numbers above and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. Transfers are also welcome. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Sacred Heart/St Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the St. Cecilia cafeteria.
All are welcome. There will be a meeting and dessert.
Chairladies are Tina Grossman and Lucille Knapczyk, and the committee includes Celine Brudnok, Mary Ann Burick, Debbie DePalma, Fran Ewantis, Jane Farkas, Regina Haas, Mary Kornides, Cheire Morris, Judy Nardizzi, Kathy Stoops, Theresa Stranko, Shirley Hryckowain and Camelia Miller. Masks must be worn.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that its 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be takeout only. Dinners can be picked up on Weldon Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call the church office at 724-537-4450. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals being ordered and the time you would like to pick up the meals. Orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that The Shepherd Shop will remain closed until the end of the year.
Donations are still being accepted, but you must contact the church office at 724-537-4450 to drop off items. If you are in need of clothing, contact the church office and provide your name and telephone number and an appointment will be scheduled to fill your needs.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society is selling 9-inch fruit or cream pies and pumpkin rolls for $9.50 each.
Orders may be given to a member or by visiting the society website, where order forms and more information can be found. Orders are due Saturday, Nov. 7, and may be picked up Nov. 18. Any questions, call 724-593-7943.
* * *
You Are Here Art Gallery in Jeannette has announced its Upcycle Challenge ’20 that invites artists of all ages to turn recycled materials into works of art.
For $10, participants will receive a package of miscellaneous materials from the gallery’s Oh, Scrap! Room, and all materials must be used in their works of art. Participants are free to add additional materials.
Finished pieces must be submitted at the gallery on or before Nov. 13, where they will be displayed at You Are Here Off The Wall exhibition that opens Nov. 14.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 19 and will be determined by the popular vote of gallery visitors. The prize will be $50 plus a gift basket from Oh, Scrap!
For more information, visit Yah406Clay.org or email yah406clay@gmail.com or call 724-578-3332. The gallery is located at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.
* * *
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.
This month’s meetings will take place on Nov. 5 and 19. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This month’s meetings will be held Nov. 11 and 25. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 12.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will be offering an online Divorce Support Holiday Survival session on Nov. 17.
Anyone who has gone through a divorce or has filed for divorce is welcome to join.
For more details, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629 ext. 15, or tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
* * *
We received this reminder from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited to bring a wonderful and unique opportunity to the children of Derry Area School District. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is here! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15626.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board section of the Latrobe Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!”
* * *
