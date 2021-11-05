Art Dira of the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee offered this timely update:
“Louise, This year we are adding the following names to the granite markers at the Latrobe Veterans Memorial.
“World War II: Guy E. Vallorani, Paul E. Stouffer, William M. Ballantyne, Alfred J. Rubino, Ivan G. Lashinsky, Lionel D. Gower.
“Korea: Samuel Piscione Sr., Donald L. Miller, Vincent E. Brinker Sr.
“Vietnam: Joseph E. Thompson, Francis V. Holnaider, Roger A. Kellerman, Bruno A. Saiani, Dennis W. Charlesworth, Francis J. Callahan, Ronald J. Baker, Alfred G. Rubino, Thomas C. Molina, George R. Coulter, Ronald S. Hallowell Jr.
“Gulf War: John S. Holnaider II, Candice D. Smoker, Tyler Lowden.
“These names are scheduled to be added for Veterans Day, but due to COVID, Shaffer Memorials, who adds the names, is having a problem getting the stencils, so the names may not be added in time for Veterans Day. Shaffer Memorials will add the names as soon as they receive the stencils.
“We apologize for any inconvenience.”
* * *
I remind veterans organizations and others planning their annual observances to send details to me via email lb.society@verizon.net as soon as possible or drop off programs marked to my attention in the mail-slot beside Latrobe Bulletin’s front door, 1211 Ligonier St.
Another alternative is the newsroom fax number: 724-537-0489.
So far I’ve gotten details from several organizations in Latrobe, as well as Unity Township, Blairsville and West Newton.
* * *
An update from volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Happy fall, Louise and Bulletin readers! Just a reminder that the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is having a special breakfast to honor our veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10. It will be 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
“Veterans and their spouse are admitted free; all others will be $3. We thank all veterans for their service!
“Also note we will be closed two Thursdays, Nov. 11 and 25 (Thanksgiving). We hope everyone stays warm, safe and well. Any questions call Colleen, our new supervisor, at 724-539-0237 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
* * *
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a combined ceremony of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 and the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 will be held at 11 a.m. to honor our veterans in Veterans Memorial Plaza, Latrobe (near Legion-Keener Park).
VFW spokesperson Linda Butler added, “The public is welcome to come and show their support for our heroes. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Want to join Latrobe Art Center and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation for another Twissted Trivia event 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Register individually or as a team (no more than six people per team) and enjoy a night of inquisitive fun. The event is BYOB. “Light snacks” and hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and Ricolita’s Cafe will be open for dinner purchases until 6:30 p.m., according to the art center e-newsletter.
There also will be a chance basket auction, 50/50, prizes and more.
* * *
This just in from Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg:
“Join us for an evening exploring art, history, roadside tourism and restaurants!”
“History Connections: Harvey House History and the Old Lincoln Highway” will be presented 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Award-winning journalist and author Stephen Fried will focus on his New York Times best-selling book “Appetite for America: Fred Harvey and the Business of Civilizing the Wild West – One Meal at a Time.” Harvey was an immigrant entrepreneur who created a chain of hotels and restaurants (Doris Lee’s art was on their menus!) along the Santa Fe Trail.
This program includes a panel discussion connecting to the local history of roadside tourism by Brian Butko, director of publications at the Heinz History Center, and Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor.
“Please note that the ‘Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee’ exhibition will be open for special late viewing hours from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening for you to experience the exhibition prior to the program. Additionally, the museum shop and Café Marchand will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.”
Cost is $10 per member/$15 for a non-member.
Register to attend at
https://www.showclix.com/event/history-connections-harvey-house
* * *
Soup’s on!
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will hold a Takeout Only Soup Sale 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Price is $6 a quart, and there is “a limit of six quarts per order,” according to St. James spokeswoman Jan Poole.
Homemade soups available are wedding, chicken noodle, vegetable barley, ham pot pie, broccoli cheese, ham & green bean, chili, stuffed pepper, and potato cheese.
Questions? Contact Gail Brant at 724-244-4289.
Good news arrived from FEMA early this week:
Kelly L. Menzie DeGraff, daughter of Ron and Geraldine Menzie of Pizza Barn Road, Derry Township, was recently selected as a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.
The DHS SES CDP is a joint program through the U.S. Office of Personnel and Management and American University’s School of Public Affairs. The Senior Executive Service is the federal government’s top cadre of managers. Its members manage many of the federal government’s most important programs in national security and defense; science and technology; agriculture; the environment, and information technology. Further information about the Senior Executive Service Federal Candidate Development Program can be obtained at www.opm.gov/ses/fedcdp.
Kelly is a 1988 graduate of Derry Area High School, 1992 alumna of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and a 2020 Harvard University Senior Executive Fellow. She currently works for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., where she serves as the director of the Insurance and Mitigation Readiness Division. Her public service career spans more than 20 years and includes engagement at the federal, state, local and nonprofit levels.
As the director of the Insurance and Mitigation Readiness Division at FEMA, Kelly supports the associate administrator of the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, serving as the senior leader responsible for FIMA’s readiness, response and recovery efforts.
* * *
Margaret Hulyk, parishioner and bingo worker, this week announced St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Route 981, Trauger, is preparing to restart its Friday night bingo, which has been “shut down due to the pandemic from March of last year.”
St. Mary’s Friday Night Bingo will resume Nov. 12 and continue on the second Friday of the month.
Margaret said it will “now have two jackpots and two quickies” and “bigger payouts if attendance is met.”
Play will start at 6:30 p.m. with the early bird. Doors open at 4 p.m.
First set of cards “now costs $26.”
Margaret added, “Kitchen will not be staffed to cook fast food. Only snacks and drinks will be sold.”
Questions? Call 724-423-8838 and leave a message.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Nov. 8, in the Knights home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying of the rosary and then the business session. A Turkey Dinner will be provided to members “attending” the meeting, according to K of C spokesman Tony Dominick.
* * *
Marilyn Fisher reports that St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Nov. 15 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 of the following:
• “Our famous Holiday Cranberry/Orange Relish” $1.50 (8 ounces).
• Meatloaf Dinner— “A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only, $6.”
•Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Dutch apple or pumpkin). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Sweet potato and pumpkin pies on site – “limited quantities” $5.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (chili, ham & cabbage soup, chicken & potato soup, cream of broccoli /corn /kielbasa soup, and Dad’s smokehouse chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Nov. 15.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for spaghetti lunch not necessary.
* * *
A few reminders:
A small group from Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will join Ligonier Valley Library 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, to present a musical storytime based on the book called “Itzhak — A Boy Who Loved the Violin” by Tracy Newman.
This program is for children, but all ages are welcome. Registration is recommended for this free program as “space is limited.” Call 724-238-6451 and ask for the children’s desk to sign up.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the church. It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
Menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s serving for $6.
Della L. Murphy added, “We will not be taking any phone orders.”
* * *
Remember, daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
At that time, clocks will “fall back one hour.”
* * *
