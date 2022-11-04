Area veterans organizations and other participants are reminded to submit information on their Veterans Day activities to me as soon as possible so I can write my annual pre-Veterans Day wrap-up story.
I hope to have all programs and other details by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
My thanks to American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 of Ligonier, the Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee, the Blairsville Veterans Day Parade organizers, American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe, Latrobe United Methodist Church, Pitt-Greensburg and Carnegie Science Center for submitting their information so far.
Email details to lb.society@verizon.net when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489 or drop off programs at the Bulletin office, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or use the mail slot next to the front door.
Please include a contact person’s name and phone number in case of questions.
* * *
An update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults would like to thank you, Louise, and the Bulletin, for providing a source to let people know what is happening in the community!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, wants to remind you we are honoring our veterans for their military service with breakfast. The special breakfast will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and is free for veterans and their spouse. For anyone else wanting breakfast that day it will be $5. We thank all veterans for their service!
“Charlotte and the crew will follow breakfast getting ready for the home-delivery meals and the 11:30 a.m. lunch to be served as usual, and we will be open until 3 p.m. on Nov. 10. We will be closed two holidays, Friday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 24.
“Jody, our director, is still calling ‘Help, I need a supervisor!’ Call her at 724-539-0237 if you have any questions.”
* * *
The Behind the Mask: Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh Membership Exhibition closed this week at Latrobe Art Center.
Fiberarts Guild members’ final walk-through of the exhibit and artist talks took place Thursday, Nov. 3.
As part of its Oct. 31 e-newsletter, Latrobe Art Center offered congratulations to these award winners:
Best of Show — Karen Krieger for “Decanting My Diagnosis.”
Second Place — Susan Lapham for “Tom.”
Best Interpretation of the Mask Theme — Kirsten Ervin for “Stuck.”
3 Doudens Award for Best Botanical Piece — Mary Raneri for “I Want to Return to Gram’s Grape Arbor.”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher writes:
“Hello, Ms. Louise. We hope you have kept well and safe. We were told that the Latrobe Bulletin (Lifestyles) did an excellent write-up for the Oct. 1 health fair and soup ministry for us.”
A flier from the pastor says St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Nov. 14 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 of the following:
• Holiday Cranberry/Orange Relish $2 (eight ounces).
• Chicken Parm Dinner — Baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, which includes sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Cranberry Orange Bread and Pumpkin Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (five choices: *Chili, *Zucchini Soup, *Beef Barley Soup, *Ham and Bean Soup, *Stuffed Cabbage Soup).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Monday, Nov. 14, (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
* * *
This just in: St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Latrobe (Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township), will host a Paper Turkey Bingo 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in St. Mary’s Social Hall. Doors open at noon.
According to Jim Basinger, bingo chairman, admission is $5. Additional sets and specials will be sold. There will be a 50/50, door prizes, special ticket items and one quickie. Frozen turkeys will be given away, not grocery gift certificates. Call 724-423-8838 with any questions; leave a message.
The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, parish administrator, invites the public to attend and support the fundraiser.
* * *
Pastor Beth Dunlap this week announced the fourth annual Christmas Walk will be underway 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton, (724-872-7467).
The pastor explained, “You will receive a plastic glove and a box. Fill your box with your favorite cookies and pay for the cookies, $9 a pound. We will also have homemade peanut butter balls, $7 a dozen.”
* * *
A few reminders:
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, the Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St., will present “Homefront: Latrobe During World War II,” its last program for this year.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained, “This program honors Latrobe’s efforts at home as well as on the battlefronts as our nation fought against tyranny. It is not a new program, but its message is one that we feel is important as we celebrate Veterans Day this month.”
The program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 45 minutes. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served after the program.
On Saturday only, parking will be available at the accounting office of Kelly, Sparber and White.
On Friday there is on-street parking only.
My thanks to Mary Lou for adding, “We so appreciate your help throughout the year in letting the community know about our events.”
* * *
This date change just in from Della L. Murphy:
”The following information was placed in the free community events section of the newspaper in October. Since then we have had to change the date. It will be Nov. 13 instead of Nov. 6.”
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will host its next Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Della added, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, which will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church bakers are ready to make homemade pumpkin rolls. Cost of a pumpkin roll is $11. Bethany spokeswoman Dawna Bates said, “These rolls will be ready for freezing so you can have them for Thanksgiving or you can eat them immediately or you can buy two and do both.”
Orders can be placed by calling the church (724-539-2259) Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon or emailing the Bethany UMC office at bethanyoffice22@gmail.com. Orders may be picked up Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 to 6 p.m. or Friday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon in the church Fellowship Hall, 2415 Laveen St. in Latrobe’s Fifth Ward.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “November’s full Beaver Moon reaches peak illumination in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day. In addition, the Beaver Moon will also be plunged into a total lunar eclipse!”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
