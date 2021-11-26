Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special “Deck the Tree With Unity – Drive-Through” event 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Unity Township spokeswoman Sharon Sweeney invites children 12 and under to “wave to Santa from the comfort of your car and receive a holiday treat! Send your letters to Santa from the ‘Santa Express Mailbox.’
“Treats are limited to the first 300 children, age 12 and under.”
For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
Shoppers are invited downtown Latrobe for the third annual Small Business Saturday Cookie Crawl 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter.
Start at any one of the participating locations to get your complimentary cookie box. Visit all locations to receive a variety of cookies to fill your box while shopping local.
2021 participating merchants and cookies:
Latrobe Art Center — snickerdoodles
Eclectique — chocolate chip
Rose Style Shoppe — thumbprint cookies
Chicoras — iced sugar cookies
Graydog Comics & Toys, LLC — white chocolate macadamia nut cookies
Ricolita’s Cafe — peanut butter blossoms
Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats — oatmeal raisin
Blended & Brewed — M&M cookies
Ground Zero Pittsburgh — peanut butter
The Medicine Shoppe — buckeyes
512 Coffee & Ice Cream — snickerdoodles.
“Limit one cookie per person and while supplies last.”
* * *
“With Christmas sneaking up on us, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is planning a few surprises for its Charity Luncheon Bingo,” announced Bethann Howell, auxiliary president.
This bingo is slated for Sunday, Nov. 28. Doors will be open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special, winner takes all.
Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes will also be available.
Beth added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Center. We will have a Paparazzi representative with her $5 jewelry to help you get started on your holiday shopping.
“I will have 100% cotton holiday masks available for toddler, youth and adult sizes for sale, and maybe a few holiday floral arrangements and grave arrangements from Keri Steele and Kiss Me Floral.
“Wear your holiday ugly (or pretty) Christmas sweater for a chance for a special prize!”
* * *
The Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, pastor of Holy Family Church in Latrobe, will be featured on “The Accent On-Air: The Wonder of the Nativity” on WTAE-TV (Channel 4) 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
The show will re-air 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
During the program, the team of The Catholic Accent will explore the role of Christmas angels and decodes the important messages that influenced the birth of Jesus. Plus, centuries later, why Catholics still celebrate the Epiphany.
The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, Diocese of Greensburg bishop, will share a recipe to serve at holiday gatherings.
* * *
According to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter, beginning Thursday, Dec. 2, shoppers at one or more of Latrobe’s local merchants will once again have the chance to win one of two prize baskets. Shoppers who visit local downtown merchants can submit a stamped holiday shopping card for a chance to win a gift basket of items from all of the participating merchants.
The finale of this annual holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 4, will feature a meet and greet with Santa at James H. Rogers Memorial Park (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only), story time with Mrs. Claus at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, edible dreidel making with WQED at Latrobe Art Center, snow ball games with Latrobe Parks & Rec, hot chocolate spoon dipping at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, a Daniel Tiger Selfie Station, rock painting at the GLLV Chamber visitor center, barrel train rides, and more.
In addition to all of the holiday activities on Saturday, Dec. 4, visitors can enjoy live music and entertainment at the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets, including performances by East End Kids, Christ the Divine Teacher School carolers and instrumentalists, Greater Latrobe Senior High School Choral Ensemble, members of Derry Area High School Marching Band, Laurel Valley Academy of Dance, and the Trinity Lutheran Singers.
Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and local artists will have booths set up inside Latrobe Art Center selling a wide variety of art and handmade jewelry.
This event is organized by Adams Memorial Library, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Farmers Market, the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED and local merchants in partnership with the city of Latrobe.
For other details about Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe festivities, call 724-537-7011.
Speaking of downtown, how about the newly illuminated “Welcome to the Neighborhood Latrobe Pennsylvania” sign and the waving Daniel Tiger in a Santa hat!
Two delightful sights in the pre-dawn hours on my way to work here in the Bulletin newsroom.
* * *
A day brightening note from Julie Ruane of the New Alexandria Activities Committee:
“Hi, Louise. Thank you so much for helping our little town of New Alexandria get the word out about our Light-Up Night. Thanks so much and happy Thanksgiving!”
New Alexandra Light-Up Night is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the New Alexandria Community Center.
Cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carols, and a visit from Santa on a fire truck are planned.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, invites the public and members to its final Fish Fry of 2021 on Friday, Dec. 3.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes “a cod fish sandwich and french fries only” for $9, with delivery within a 3-mile radius of five or more sandwiches.
Dinner will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include “a cod fish sandwich for $8 (or $10 for a dinner), two crab cakes for $8 (or $10 for a dinner) or five butterfly shrimp for $8 (or $10 for a dinner). All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.”
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “All orders are takeout only or eat in the bar. To place an order or have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
“We will resume the Auxiliary Fish Fries on March 4, 2022, for Lent.
“We wish you a safe and happy holiday season and look forward to seeing you next year.
“We love our veterans.”
* * *
From Lisa Bompiani-Smith, Greater Latrobe English teacher/forensic coach:
“I am getting in touch in order to ask about spreading the word about our vendor/craft ‘Ho, Ho, Hope!’ show taking place on Dec. 5 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Center for Student Creativity. This is the fourth event.”
According to the flier from Lisa, all proceeds will benefit the Greater Latrobe Junior High School Food Drive and Greater Latrobe School District’s Relay for Life team.
Masks are required for the event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $2 or a food drive donation. In addition to children’s activities, Chinese auction, and 30-plus crafters and vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.
* * *
The West Newton Community Singers have been performing since 1976. Their director, Rick Carson, and the choir will present their Christmas concert, “A Christmas Garland of Songs,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, inside the First Presbyterian Church, East Main and Third streets, West Newton.
Tickets can be purchased from any member, at Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant or at the door.
* * *
West Newton Public Library manager Robin Matty announced the library will present a “Classic Christmas” celebration 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Le Grande Ballroom, South Second Street, for “a festive afternoon of lunch, treats, crafts and showing of some classic holiday movies.”
This event is free; however, space is “very limited.” Call Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant (724-872-8920) to register.
* * *
The Shop With a Cop NPO committee reminds everyone it will be set up outside Walmart, 100 Colony Lane, Unity Township, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 27, accepting donations and selling tickets for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest/Fundraiser. (NPO stands for nonprofit organization.)
The fundraising event will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
For additional details, contact the event organizer, Kassy Shrum, at kassyshrum@gmail.com.
* * *
My thanks to everyone who sent Thanksgiving greetings, including “a simple thank you with gratitude” and a gift card from VFW Post 3414 Auxiliary. Much appreciated.
Let’s all enjoy what remains of the Thanksgiving week.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.