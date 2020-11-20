Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Dec. 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time. From our families to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”
* * *
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Church is sponsoring a takeout meatloaf dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The dinner consists of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Cost is $9 per adult and $4 per child. A limited number of dinners will be available for walk-ins.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that its 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be takeout only. Dinners can be picked up on Weldon Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call the church office at 724-537-4450. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals being ordered and the time you would like to pick up the meals. Orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has announced that it is selling a Holiday Special Meat and Money ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will from the first number drawn in the Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Pick 3 game at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township, the Medicine Shoppe in downtown Latrobe and Bardine’s Country Smokehouse in Crabtree.
* * *
We received this news from Bethann Howell:
“The Ladies Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo #01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is trying hard to keep up with their charitable donations during this hard time, so we are a planning a Social Distancing Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We will only have 10 vendors, a basket raffle and an all-day 50/50. Hot dogs, a bag of chips and a pop will be available for purchase. There is no charge for admission, and we will only be allowing 25 customers in at a time. Please stop in for that special present for that special person. Cash and carry items will be available.
“As of right now, we have Paparazzi, Pampered Chef, 31 bags, Homemade 100% Cotton Masks by M & B, floral arrangements by Keri and cookies by Staci. Hoping to see you there.”
* * *
Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Children in attendance will be able to wave to Santa from the comfort of their car and receive a holiday treat, and send letters to Santa from the “Santa Express Mailbox.”
Treats are limited to the first 200 kids, age 12 and under. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
We received this update from Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner Core Committee co-chairs Michele Hamerski and Nancy McKinnon:
“After much prayer and deliberation, the Core Committee of the Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner has decided not to host the Dinner in 2020. We regret not being able to continue the tradition begun in 2006 but believe it is the best choice in this challenging pandemic year.
“For 14 years, our community has come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day with a worship service and meal. Our Committee considered ways we could continue the dinner but realized there would be no worship, fellowship, Christmas decorations and music — all valued components of Christmas. In addition, none of us knows the number of COVID-19 cases there will be later this year, and the health and safety of our guests and volunteers are priceless.
“We appreciate the faithfulness and generosity of local congregations and of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association for providing a delicious meal to our guests in the past. We also appreciate the merchants who helped with ticket distribution and the many volunteers who spent part of their Christmas Day serving others. All of us will miss spending the afternoon with guests who would have attended the 2020 Community Christmas Dinner. Our hope is to resume the Community Christmas Dinner in 2021. We pray we will be able to do so.
“This year we hope the community will consider making a donation to a local group — perhaps the End Hunger Café, Latrobe Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Westmoreland County Food Bank — that will continue to provide meals for area residents throughout the year and for Christmas Day. Thank you for considering this suggestion.
“We wish everyone good health in the coming months, a blessed Christmas, and the very best in 2021.
* * *
We received this update from Kevin Hendrick of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“Hey everyone, we just wanted to let you know we miss you all very much. Just an update from all of us here at the center: We are still holding fundraisers through our Facebook page, Latrobe Center for Active Adults. Please like and follow our page for all the changes, events and raffles. We still have monthly tickets left for $5 apiece for a chance to win $600. This goes off Monday, Nov. 30, on the PA Lottery Daytime Drawing. If you are wanting to purchase these tickets, please call the center and speak to Kevin and he will make arrangements to meet you. We are planning a spaghetti dinner fundraiser; stay tuned for those details.
“Again, anyone that is in need of meals throughout the week, please call the center and speak to Kevin. We may have programs to help you. As always, please stay healthy and safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”
Any questions, call the center at 724-537-0237.
* * *
We received this note from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“Something to consider this week.
“A few years ago, an international organization defined rich as the upper third of the world population. Here is their definition:
“1. You get one meal a day.
“2. You have one pair of shoes.
“3. You have one change of clothing.
“4. You have a dry place to sleep at night.
“5. You get to vote in a free election in your lifetime.
“If you can say ‘yes’ to just these five criteria you are better off than roughly 70% of the world’s population, approximately 5 billion people, and truly rich.
“Fortunately, I think we all are blessed enough to say we meet these criteria, and when we are blessed we have the opportunity to enrich the lives of others. A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us is now available. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to:
“Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15626
“Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL”. Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and Happy Thanksgiving!”
* * *
