The Shop With a Cop NPO committee this week announced it will be set up outside Walmart, 100 Colony Lane, Unity Township, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 27, accepting donations and selling tickets for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest/Fundraiser. (NPO stands for nonprofit organization.)
The fundraising event will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
For additional information, contact the event organizer, Kassy Shrum, at kassyshrum@gmail.com.
* * *
This Saturday, Nov. 20, the members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting “about 8 a.m.” at Central fire station, Main and Jefferson streets.
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak added, “They are still only $7 and sell out super fast, so be sure to come early to get yourself one or two.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off ticket tickets for $10 for a chance to win a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs along with $1,500 cash. These tickets go off on Dec. 31. They are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411 or stopping by Central.
“We’d like to take this time to wish everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday, and as always we thank you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it.”
* * *
From Robin Jennings on behalf of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society:
“It’s time again to consider celebrating this holiday season by purchasing Rada for yourself and/or purchase a gift for someone special. With a year of experience, rave reviews have been received on a number of unique items such as the tomato slicer, bread knife, soups and party dips.
“Other great items include cutlery, serving sets, nifty kitchen tools, cheeseballs and spices. These items are sure to bring delight to you and/or your gift recipient. Rada items provide excellent quality and are priced reasonably.
“Additionally, your purchase will help the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society raise funds for Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and community events such as the Children’s Health Fair.
“Purchasing Rada online is simple. Just use the link provided.
“Please note that all items for Christmas should be ordered by no later than Dec. 10 to insure timely arrival.
“Please feel free to share this link with others:
https://radafundraising.com and search Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society
* * *
An update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, Louise and Bulletin readers. The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, wants to thank everyone who helped with the Veterans Day breakfast and hope everyone who came enjoyed the food. We were honored to be able to thank our veterans for their service.
“Normally, the center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the 24th, after lunch we will have our 50/50 drawing and the drawing for the lovely, red, white and blue, hand-crocheted throw, generously made and donated by Leslee.
“We will be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. We extend our best wishes to all for a safe, healthy, turkey holiday.
“We have a group that plays pinochle cards and is looking for more players to participate!
“Also, we have an empty showcase and need new or gently used items to put up for sale. So please clear out your cupboards and bring in those ‘treasures’ you no longer want so we may have a fundraiser. Christmas items wanted too.
“Any questions, call our supervisor, Colleen, at 724-547-0237.”
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will offer a brief Thanksgiving service on Facebook Live 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. This will be online only with worship led by Pastor John Smaligo. The service will remain on the Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience.
The bulletin for this brief service will be distributed at the conclusion of worship on Sunday, Nov. 21, and will also be placed in the bulletin box on the railing outside the main entrance into the North Liberty Street church.
Smaligo added, “We encourage you to take the opportunity to give thanks from home by viewing this service with those who may gather with you for Thanksgiving.”
* * *
It’s that time of year:
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Winter Lights Illumination Night 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The organizers invite everyone to “bring the entire family and help us throw the switch on for the museum’s Winter Lights display, running nightly through the end of January. Throughout the evening, enjoy live music, complimentary hot chocolate, and an immersive light display that is sure to brighten your spirits! Plus, a selection of beverages and savory and sweet holiday-inspired treats will be available for purchase.”
Admission is free. Registration is not required to attend, but encouraged for planning purposes. Register to attend at:
https://www.showclix.com/event/winter-light-illumination-night
“Generous sponsorship support made possible by LUXE Creative and Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick and Gefsky: Attorneys at Law.”
Andrea Bocelli Concert ticket giveaway: All attendees of Holiday Mart and the Winter Lights Illumination Night will have the opportunity to enter to win two tickets to the Andrea Bocelli concert at PPG Paints Arena 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The winner will be randomly chosen and announced on Nov. 27 during the Winter Lights Illumination Night. Winner does not have to be present in order to win.
* * *
YWCA Used Book Store, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, announced its annual Bag Sale ($10/bag; store provides bags) will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the entire month of December: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and the first Saturday of the month, according to Gabrielle Skillings, office coordinator.
If interested in volunteering, call 724-834-9390.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the current full moon reached its peak illumination at 3:57 a.m. ET Friday, Nov. 19, and is known as the Beaver Moon.
This year, November’s Beaver Moon was accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse that was just shy of total — 98% of the moon was covered by earth’s shadow at the height of the eclipse around 4 a.m.
During a lunar eclipse, the moon, sun and earth stand in a line with the earth in the middle, causing the planet’s shadow to be cast onto the moon. This gives the full moon a reddish, coppery hue.
* * *
In case you missed last weekend’s BB:
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website calendar www.glsd.us/apps/events/, Thanksgiving vacation will start with early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue through Monday, Nov. 29.
* * *
Have a memorable Thanksgiving week.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Wednesday next week because the Bulletin is closed Thursday for the holiday.
