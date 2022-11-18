Let’s all have a wonderful weekend and a meaningful Thanksgiving holiday.
In the United States, Thanksgiving is observed every fourth Thursday of November. The holiday is celebrated in remembrance of the Pilgrims and in order to give thanks. In 1620, the Mayflower landed near Plymouth, Massachusetts; its passengers, known as the Pilgrims, founded the New World’s second successful English settlement.
The first permanent English settlement in the New World — Jamestown, Virginia — was founded in 1607.
* * *
Bill Yuhaniak of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department announced “the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies Saturday, Nov. 19, starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station, 1 Main St., and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are only still $8 and have been selling out quickly so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We still have our scratch-off tickets available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. This ticket goes off on Dec. 31 and is also available at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, S&H Electric, by calling 724-537-9411, stopping by Central Fire Station or by contacting any company member.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 want to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), will host a Christmas Craft Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, to raise money for “needed (roof) repairs and expenses,” according to a flier received this week.
Crafters and vendors include quilted items for your home, Maddy’s Bakery, homemade jewelry, crocheted items, wreaths, Christmas crafts and Ukrainian gifts.
“Pyrogies, kielbasa, hot dogs and other ethnic foods” will be on sale. There also will be a basket raffle, 50/50 and door prize along with an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa.
For other details, contact Theresa Woodring at 724-516-3841 (call or text) or theresa.woodring@yahoo.com.
The organizers said the Sept. 10 car show was “a nice success.” The funds raised will help them toward their goals. The church members say “thank you for your support.”
* * *
This just in from William Fromme:
“The Latrobe AARP 4907 meeting is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Latrobe American Legion. This is the final day to sign up for our Christmas Party (Dec. 19, 12:30 p.m. at Giannilli’s II on Route 30). Buffet lunch will include stuffed chicken breasts, roast beef and lemon cod. Prices are $20 (members) and $24 (guests). We will also be taking Toys for Tots and new or slightly used clothing for VA hospitals. We will have a speaker from VA Volunteer Services and Lee Clark from Knights of Columbus VAVS program. Dues are also now payable $7 yearly; please place in envelope with name if paying in cash.
“Happy Thanksgiving, Louise, and to all your readers.”
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that tickets for the Unity Township Senior Holiday Luncheon have “sold out.” Sharon Sweeney, township secretary, added, “For those who were able to purchase tickets, the supervisors would like to remind them that the luncheon will be held at Giannilli’s II, located at 4816 Route 30, at noon Friday, Dec. 2. Please note that doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and tickets will be required for admission.”
* * *
It’s almost time to “Deck the Tree with Unity”:
Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special “drive-through” event 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Wave to Santa from the comfort of your car and receive a holiday treat. Treats are “limited to the first 300 children age 12 and under,” according to township secretary Sharon Sweeney. Send your letters to Santa from the “Santa Express Mailbox.” Questions? Call 724-539-2546.
* * *
SonRise Church on Frye Farm Road in Unity Township has teamed up again this year with Blackout Tinting of Latrobe to cook and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Church spokeswoman Sue Poponick said in an email, “If you are within a 20-mile radius of the church and would like some meals delivered to your home, go to sonrisechurchpa.org and select Thanksgiving Outreach then fill out the form online and submit it to us.
“We will start delivering the meals after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. We are limiting the meals to 500 so don’t wait to sign up. If you have any questions, please call SonRise Church at 724-532-2636.”
* * *
The volunteers of “Make a Difference” will provide free Thanksgiving meals to those in need in our community Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pickup will be between 5 and 8 p.m. at Grace Bible Church and Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Derry Township.
Delivery also is available “on an as-needed basis,” according to the flier.
Sign up on Make a Difference/Facebook or contact Susan at 724-694-6945 (call or text).
Raelyn Sylvester, who is coordinating the annual Christmas Tree Sale for Boy Scout Troop 478, announced the sale will take place at the intersection of Route 30 and Village Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 16 (Mondays-Fridays 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
Raelyn noted in an email, “Due to the shortage of fresh-cut Christmas trees again this year, we will have a limited quantity available and anticipate selling out quickly. In addition to the trees, we will also have fresh wreaths available to purchase.”
Village Drive and Route 30, Unity Township, is the intersection where the Speedway gas station is.
Troop 478 is sponsored by St. Benedict Catholic Church, 260 Bruno Road, Marguerite.
* * *
Community United Presbyterian Church Secretary Julie Ruane writes:
“Hi, Louise. Could you please help us spread the word about the concert we’re having at our church? Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas!”
The Irwin Male Chorus will entertain 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria. Irwin Male Chorus is described as “one of the longest standing all men choruses in the United States. The roots began in 1913 with a group of men in Irwin who got together to sing because they loved to sing. They still hold those traditions alive to this very day. The Irwin Male Chorus members love to sing, praise God and celebrate their country’s heritage with their music.”
Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization located at 951 Old Salem Road, will host its annual Christmas and Live Greens Sale on Friday, Dec. 2, (3 to 7 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), at the center.
GGC Secretary Nicky Heinack said in an email, “GGC is the perfect place to find a unique gift at an affordable price. Or browse our huge selection of handmade decor such as trees, swags, bows, wreaths, centerpieces and much more to spruce up your own home! If you love the scent of fresh greens, now is the time to place your order for our popular kissing balls, baskets of greens, garlands and roping and more. Our order form is online at www.greensburggardencenter.net or you can call the office (724-837-0245) for more info. This is a great way to support your nonprofit community organization!”
Nicky also invites everyone to “join the Greensburg Garden Center while members tour six Old Allegheny Victorian homes on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Visit six fabulous Victorian mansions of Old Allegheny to celebrate a 19th-century Christmas. This personally guided tour affords a rare opportunity to glimpse a bygone era and experience the warmth of the season in a truly old-fashioned style.
“Our bus tour will leave from the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 12:30 p.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $80/member and $85/non-member. Seats will sell quickly, so reserve yours by calling our office (724-837-0245) today.”
* * *
The Pennsylvania State Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 Band will present “A Christmas Holiday Concert X” from 3 to 5 p.m. (with 15-minute intermission) Sunday, Dec. 4, in The State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown. This year’s program includes traditional and current yuletide instrumental and vocal selections, featuring four vocalists. An audience sing-along of Christmas favorites is also planned. The concert is open to the public. Admission is a nonperishable food item for the Fayette County Food Bank or a new, unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marine Reserve “Toys for Tots” program. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., according to bandmaster Rich Miller, who may be contacted at 724-439-1923 in case of questions.
* * *
A few reminders: Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s youth orchestra program will present its fall concert Sunday, Nov. 20, at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
* * *
An update from the Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation Board regarding the Christmas Gala at Latrobe Country Club from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, to raise money for the Share the Joy Foundation. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Erica Ash said, “Tickets sales end on Wednesday of next week (Nov. 23) because we have to have a head count for the event. Tickets will not be available at the door.”
Tickets — $55 per person, which includes dinner — are on sale at the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center, 101 E. North Lane.
* * *
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s 23rd annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive is happening through Dec. 15.
In the spirit of Latrobe native Fred Rogers and the many lessons he shared on helping others, donors can drop off new or gently used adult and child-sized sweaters in collection bins near the Children’s Museum’s front entrance every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For other details, go to pittsburghkids.org/sweaterdrive22 or email hi@pittsburghkids.org.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Wednesday
this week because of Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.