The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has announced that it is selling a Holiday Special Meat and Money ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will from the first number drawn in the Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Pick 3 game at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township, the Medicine Shoppe in downtown Latrobe and Bardine’s Country Smokehouse in Crabtree.
* * *
The Seton Hill University Department of Theatre and Dance will hold its Fall Dance Concert virtually with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The performances will broadcast live from the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center and can be viewed on the Seton Hill Theatre and Dance YouTube Channel. Visit www.setonhill.edu/arts for more information and to access the streaming.
The Fall Dance Concert will feature five pieces choreographed by Seton Hill dance faculty members and dance students.
* * *
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Church is sponsoring a take out meatloaf dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
This pre-order dinner consists of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Cost is $9 per adult and $4 per child. Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 15 by calling 724-989-7671 and leaving a message that includes your name, how many dinners and pick up time requested; leave a call back number.
Additionally, a limited number of dinners will be available for walk-ins.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Nov. 16, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with honey beer, cheddar garlic, cranberry/orange and pumpkin flavors available. The sampler, featuring four quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with chili, pasta Fagioli, chicken corn chowder soup and stuffed pepper available. Chili will also be sold.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5. Additionally, the church will offer holiday cranberry/orange relish. Cost is $1.50 for an 8-ounce container.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Nov. 21. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
We received this news from Bethann Howell:
“The Ladies Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo #01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is trying hard to keep up with their charitable donations during this hard time, so we are a planning a Social Distancing Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We will only have 10 vendors, a basket raffle and an all-day 50/50. Hot dogs, a bag of chips and a pop will be available for purchase. There is no charge for admission, and we will only be allowing 25 customers in at a time. Please stop in for that special present for that special person. Cash and carry items will be available.
“As of right now, we have Paparazzi, Pampered Chef, 31 bags, Homemade 100% Cotton Masks by M & B, floral arrangements by Keri and cookies by Staci. Hoping to see you there.”
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that its 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be takeout only. Dinners can be picked up on Weldon Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call the church office at 724-537-4450. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals being ordered and the time you would like to pick up the meals. Orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that The Shepherd Shop will remain closed until the end of the year.
Donations are still being accepted, but you must contact the church office at 724-537-4450 to drop off items.
If you are in need of clothing, contact the church office and provide your name and telephone number and an appointment will be scheduled to fill your needs.
* * *
You Are Here Art Gallery in Jeannette has announced its Upcycle Challenge ’20 that invites artists of all ages to turn recycled materials into works of art.
For $10, participants will receive a package of miscellaneous materials from the gallery’s Oh, Scrap! Room, and all materials must be used in their works of art. Participants are free to add additional materials.
Finished pieces must be submitted at the gallery on or before Friday, Nov. 13, where they will be displayed at You Are Here Off The Wall exhibition that opens Saturday, Nov. 14.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 19 and will be determined by the popular vote of gallery visitors. The prize will be $50 plus a gift basket from Oh, Scrap!
For more information, visit Yah406Clay.org or email yah406clay@gmail.com or call 724-578-3332. The gallery is located at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.
* * *
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.
This month’s remaining meeting will take place on Nov. 19. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This month’s remaining meeting will be held Nov. 25. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will be offering an online Divorce Support Holiday Survival session on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Anyone who has gone through a divorce or has filed for divorce is welcome to join.
For more details, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629 ext. 15, or tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
* * *
We received this reminder from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“Recently, the world lost one of its best and most renowned actors, Sean Connery. In an interview, he was once asked about his first big break. Connery replied, ‘My first big break came when I was 5 years old. It’s taken me more than 70 years to realize that. You see, at 5, I first learned to read. It’s that simple and it’s that profound.’
“Now, we have the opportunity to give the children of Derry Area that same first big break! The Derry Area School District Foundation is pleased and excited to bring a wonderful and unique opportunity to the children of Derry Area School District. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is here! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
“Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population.
“For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. Thank you!”
* * *
