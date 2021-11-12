Let’s start off on a pleasant note:
“Hello, Louise. Well, here we are approaching the holiday season already! I wish you and yours happy, healthy and blessed holidays.
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society would like to announce our raffle ticket offering. The Holiday Special Meat and Money ticket offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse.
“The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Monday, Dec. 13.
“Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each. Tickets may be purchased at Len’s Jewelry or The Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe, Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights or the News Stand in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes.
“Thanks to you and your readers for your continued support.
“Pam Walter and Dorothy Zello, LAHAS raffle sales co- chairs.”
* * *
The Unity Township American Legion Post 982 will host its Rocket Comedy Club Show on Saturday, Nov. 20.
According to Jerry Dean, Post 982 commander, the show will feature three comedians from the Steel City Comedy Tour that brings in regional and national acts.
The headliner, John Evans, is a nationally touring act that was featured on NBC’s hit show “Last Comic Standing.” Also slated to appear are Pittsburgh comedians Tim Ross and Trey McDonough.
This show will benefit the American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans Corp. as well as other Post 982 veteran charities.
The night starts with a cocktail/ dinner hour from 7 to 8 p.m. with a full menu from the Legion kitchen available for purchase. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Post 982 for $15 per person, which includes “complimentary draft beer and a chance at a $100 drawing after the show.” For ticket info, see the Facebook page Pipetown Legion or call 724-423-9284 or Ron McCracken at 412-600-4048.
The Post 982 commander added, “Please support our event so that we can support those who keep us safe every day.”
* * *
On another note:
“Hello, Louise. It’s Karen Carota with the Lloydsville Ladies’ Auxiliary. We are excited to be having our Christmas Shopping Extravaganza on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lloydsville Firehall, 208 Dickens St., Latrobe (Unity Township).
“We will have many crafters and vendors to offer help with those hard-to-buy-for people on your Christmas list. We will also have a combo of hot dog, chips and a drink available for purchase. There will be gifts that you can buy chances on to win.
“Wishing everyone a blessed Thanksgiving. Karen.”
* * *
The Greater Latrobe High School bowling team is having a Spirit Day fundraiser 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Route 30, Hempfield Township.
Teacher Michelle Pfeifer said, “The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support us.”
* * *
This just in:
“The Latrobe AARP will be meeting this month at the Latrobe American Legion on Monday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. There will be no refreshments or speaker.
“We will be collecting for Toys for Tots. Please bring unwrapped presents. We do plan to have a December meeting with entertainment, hot chocolate and cupcakes. More details later. Bill Fromme.”
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, has scheduled its annual Christmas Sale for Friday, Dec. 3, (3 to 7 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 4, (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the 951 Old Salem Road center.
The organizers said, “The elves have been busy in Santa’s workshop designing decorations for every room of the house. Shop for wreaths, stunning tabletop trees, festive centerpieces, swags, and small hostess or thank-you gift items. We also have our ever-popular live Christmas greens like kissing balls, hanging baskets, white pine roping, and wreaths.
“Live greens can be pre-ordered on our website
https://greensburggardencenter.net/
or by calling our office (724-837-0245). Stop in to see our beautiful, handmade, unique gifts.”
* * *
Melanie Gresko asks:
“Did you know that Adelphoi has been successfully placing foster kids for more than 30 years?
“Adelphoi is looking for foster families to provide love and care to a child in need. Find out more on Tuesday, Nov. 16, during a virtual information session. For more information, visit www.adelphoifoster.org or call 1-800-KID-5928. We hope to see you there!”
* * *
West Newton First Church of God will host its third annual Christmas Cookie Walk 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec 11, at 157 N. Second St., West Newton, (724-872-7467).
The organizers said, “You will receive a plastic glove and a box. Fill your box with all your favorite cookies and pay for the cookies by the pound. The price is $8 per pound.”
Peanut butter balls also will be sold, at $6 per dozen.
On the road again:
Geneva Shoup of Laurel Valley Senior Citizens Corp. invites the public to join the LVSCC for a bus trip to the Rivers Casino on Monday, Nov. 22.
Cost is $30 (cash) with $20 in slot play and $5 food voucher.
Buses leave New Florence VFW at 10 a.m.; Ligonier Borough bus parking Lot, Route 30 West, at 10:30 a.m., and New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m.
The $30 cash payment reserves your seat.
Buses leave Pittsburgh at 6 p.m.
Geneva said participants “must be 21 years old and have photo ID.”
Questions? Call 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055.
* * *
A BB request from David McCleary:
“Hi, Louise. Would you please include this item in the Bulletin Board this week? The children of Derry Area will be most grateful!
“The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with our latest news! Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering its 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
“Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us. This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377.
“Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board section of the Latrobe Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!”
* * *
Charlene Nicholson and Catherine Barger remind everyone a Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, on the lawn of Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
They invite the public to “join in praying for police officers, first responders, our nation and world peace. This event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.”
In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the church. Call 724-539-3302 for more information.
* * *
A few other reminders:
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the church. It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the meal, which will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s serving for $6.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy added, “We will not be taking any phone orders.”
* * *
Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club invites the public to the annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market on 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Admission is free.
Club membership chair Angela Apple invites everyone to “shop local vendors and artisans for handmade creations, wood products, fairy gardens, children’s books, African violets, jewelry, kitchen items, cosmetics and skincare, dog treats, rhinestone products, mugs, natural cleaning products, cocoa bombs and more!”
Vendors participating include Brindle Patch Crafts, The Lucky Dog Biscuit Co., Mary Kay, Eclectique, Avon, Alice’s Gems, Glitter Me, Norwex, Bedeck Floral Designs Home Décor, Lynwilly Books, Angela’s Angels, Tastefully Simple, Doolittle’s Pet Services, Paparazzi, Distracted Artisan, Color Street, Pleasant Lane Farms, Kopko Creations, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Lemongrass Spa, Scents by Stacy, Blended and Brewed, and more.
Food provided by American Legion Post 515 will be available for purchase.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website calendar www.glsd.us/apps/events/, Thanksgiving vacation will start with early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue through Monday, Nov. 29.
* * *
