This just in from Kristy Murphy of VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe:
“Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather predicted for tomorrow (Friday), the Veterans Day parade is being canceled. A Veterans Day service will be held under the gazebo on Memorial Drive (Latrobe) at 11 a.m.”
* * *
This timely update arrived from the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“Louise, for Veterans Day we are adding two names to the Veterans Memorial Plaza — Korea: Ronald D. Kinsey and Vietnam: Larry R. Nelson Sr.
“This makes 1,194 names inscribed on the memorial markers. I have already sent out applications for names for Memorial Day 2023, and we will continue to take applications until late April 2023. If anyone is interested in having a name added to the memorial or has any questions regarding Veterans Memorial Plaza, please contact me at 724-539-8095.
“Thank you, Art Dira.”
* * *
This just in from Judy McAtee:
The annual Blairsville Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the football field and head toward the Veterans Memorial on West Market Street. At the memorial there will be “a short program to say thank you to the men and women who serve our country in peacetime and in war.”
The organizers added, “All local veterans are welcome and encouraged to march in the parade. Those planning to participate should meet at the football field no later than 10 a.m.
“Veterans Day is our day to focus attention on the men and women who protect this country, please attend the parade to show support for our veterans and to show appreciation and respect for the sacrifices veterans make.”
* * *
Another uplifting note arrived Tuesday:
“Good morning, Louise. On behalf of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, we would like to wish you and yours a happy and blessed holiday season.
“We ask that you assist us in publicizing our last raffle ticket for this year.
“The Ho Ho Holiday Raffle offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 Giant Eagle gift card. The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Monday, Dec. 12.
“Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each. Tickets may be purchased in downtown Latrobe at Len’s Jewelry or The Medicine Shoppe; in Lawson Heights at Joe’s Store, or in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes at the News Stand.
“Thanks to you and your readers for your support.
“Dorothy Zello and Pam Walter, LAHAS raffle sales co-chairs.”
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Route 711 in Ligonier Township, is hosting the Southwestern Pennsylvania Juried Art Show with the reception 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
“Many talented local artists” got accepted into the show, according to Shelley Poli.
* * *
Tony Dominick reports the next meeting for Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Nov. 14, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. with a Thanksgiving dinner followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. and then the regular meeting.
Tony said, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate. Also a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past.”
Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. He requests checks only, made payable to K of C #940 of Latrobe.
Tony added, “Thank you ever so much and a happy Thanksgiving.”
* * *
Greensburg College Club members will convene 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Laurel Room of Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
Speaker Alex Costanza will return again this year to present a program titled “Life After Death: Becoming a Policeman.” The former forensic specialist is now a Pittsburgh police officer.
All are welcome. Refreshments will follow the meeting, according to Carol Constantine, publicity chair for the club.
* * *
An update from Beth Howell, auxiliary president:
“Hi, Louise. We’re holding our Charity Luncheon Bingo a week early again. Could you give us a mention?”
The Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host the Christmas Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Nov. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Early bird starts at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo begins at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle also will be available.
Beth added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit our Adopt a Family for Christmas project. Wear your Christmas sweater for a chance to win an extra prize. Must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. The elevator is working. Hope to see you there.”
According to St. Bartholomew Parish’s Nerian Taylor, regular Sunday bingo winter hours began Nov. 6 and will continue through February at Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and early bird starts at 1:30 p.m. Any questions, call 724-834-0709.
Nerian added, “Thanks for all your advertising for us. Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.”
* * *
Laura Nalevanko reports that St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will hold its next All Day Eucharistic Adoration on Monday, Nov. 21, for the Memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m., and adoration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Mrs. Catlyn Baily, religious education director, will host a Children’s Holy Hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for children of all ages. Parents are welcome to attend with their children. Benediction will be held at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to “come and spend time in prayer with our Lord.”
In addition, St. James will host a Live Nativity 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on the church grounds.
Laura added, “You are invited to come and walk and experience the beauty and wonder of the Scriptures coming to life with live animals, angels, shepherds, wise men, Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus to experience the Christmas story. There will be activities all evening for the entire family! Lessons and Carols will be performed every 45 minutes, and refreshments will be served. The entire family is invited to come and experience the story of our Lord’s birth in the manger.”
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22. For further information about either event, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host a Holiday Vendor Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive off Route 30, Unity Township.
SPA 309 Salon and Boutique will be selling holiday gift items, including jewelry, handbags, candles and other unique items.
Rizzo’s Malabar Inn also will be on hand selling candies, biscotti and pizzelles and more from Rizzo’s Marketplace.
Proceeds support LAHAS projects on behalf of Excela Health and Latrobe Hospital, according to spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
* * *
The horses are almost at the gate and ready to run.
The Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with “a light dinner buffet” being served at 6 p.m. The race windows will open at 6:30 p.m., and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets, $25 per person, include “naming a horse (with a chance to win $20 if your horse wins the race), the dinner buffet, and draft beer, pop and water.”
Donations of baskets are needed, and race sponsors are needed at a cost of $50.
Committee member Beth Howell said there is “a limited amount of tickets available so reserve yours now!” Call her at 724-433-3272 for tickets.
All proceeds benefit the 2023 4th of July Celebration.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Spokesperson Linda Butler asks members to “please note the time change from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.”
Questions? Call 724-537-6480.
* * *
Latrobe Business and Professional Women will host their annual Jingle & Mingle Shopping Night 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Angela Apple, public relations co-chair for Latrobe BPW, said the event is “a favorite of members offering an opportunity to socialize and shop supporting local and BPW member businesses. Food will be available for purchase from the American Legion.”
The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
* * *
The Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation Board will hold a Christmas Gala at Latrobe Country Club from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, to raise money for the Share the Joy Foundation. Doors open at 5 p.m.
A board spokesman said, “100% of the money raised for this event is spent on children and families within our community in need, helping Santa visit their homes and making Christmas morning magical. It is limited to 200 guests.”
There will be basket raffles, chances to win the “Barrel of Joy” along with 50/50.
Tickets are $55 per person, which includes dinner.
Tickets are on sale at the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Any questions, contact Brock Harsh at 724-459-6790 or by email at bharsh@blairsvilleboro.org.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
