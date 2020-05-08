Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The popular Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, continues with a pierogie party featuring Pollock’s pierogie recipe at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
The show airs live on “Baking With Lucy,” a Facebook page that offers fans virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes. In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
The Facebook page boasts more than 17,500 followers from all over the world.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer a free takeout dinner on Thursday, May 14.
Meal pickups will begin at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served. The dinner will include chicken and biscuits, green beans and cake.
The dinners will be available for pickup along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
Dawn Hennessey, executive director of Latrobe-based Faith Forward, has some updates on the organization’s Angel Arms program.
Angels Arms now has a 24-hour help line and support available for the following: NAS and FASD; family and children in addiction recovery; resources, childcare (residential, outpatient); support groups/services; supplies (diapers, clothes, furniture, formula), and addiction help.
The confidential help line can be accessed by calling 412-610-2815. For more details, visit www.faithforward.com.
Added Hennessey: “Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, we had started ‘Hear the lost voices of addiction ... Cry out for change,’ a campaign that we envision going nationwide. Our goal is to provide a voice to those who don’t have one when it comes to addiction — newborn babies and children living in homes with chronic substance abuse and family members impacted by the devastating ripple effects of addiction.
This campaign is an expansion of Angels Arms, which has provided care and nurturing for neonatal abstinence (NAS) babies — more commonly known as babies born into addiction — helped families with NAS babies since 2016. The pandemic that has paralyzed the nation has compelled us to adjust our timetable for ‘Hear the lost voices of addiction … Cry out for change.” It is simply the right thing to do, and not just from a practicality standpoint.
“We know how much people are suffering and want to make sure we do everything we can to help them. That does not mean out passion for this campaign has waned. We remain fully committed to it and continue to research the issue, connect with similar advocacy groups and stay focused on shining a light on an issue that has been overlooked for too long. The national campaign will officially begin Sept. 25.”
* * *
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) recently announce a partnership with former Pittsburgh Steeler and owner of The Pursuit, Wes Lyons, to offer an online program that will help transform the lives of students by enhancing their educational learning experience.
This platform is an evolution of Lyons’ The Pursuit Program, which was created in 2013 to help students focus on key fundamentals, including career preparation, leadership, and other life skills.
The WIU said the Pursuit course will be available for free to local school districts until June 30 to provide an opportunity for educational staff to explore the program.
Faculty will be able to see first-hand how this platform prepares students for academic success by developing their career, education, and work standards.
“I am so happy to be working with the WIU on this education initiative,” Lyons said. “My main goal has always been to serve as many students as I can, and I truly believe I will be able to do that now because of this online course.”
For more details, visit https://www.wiu7.org or www.thepursuitprogram.com online.
* * *
Sage’s Army Inc. will hold “Grief Without the Stigma” meetings Wednesdays in May via the Zoom online meeting website. The meetings will resume at the organization’s headquarters, located at 216 Fourth St., Irwin, once the county’s stay-at-home mandate has been lifted.
To access the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/1499881037 and follow these instructions: Call-in number: +646-5558-8656, and meeting ID: 149 988 1037.
To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j/946202392 and follow these instructions: Meeting ID: 946 202 392.
Additionally, family reinforcement/recovery sessions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursdays this month. The organization said these sessions, hosted by Sage’s Army owner Carmen Capozzi, offer “information and guidance or family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support.”
To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j8969097174. For updates and a listing of all events, visit www.sagesarmy.com.
* * *
Christian Family & Children’s Center/Champion Christian School’s annual auction will be held entirely online this year, development director Barbara A. Skinner said.
Bidding instructions and list of items can be viewed online at www.champion.org/auction. More items are being added frequently, so check back often. The bidding will end at midnight, Saturday, May 16.
“Get some great items and help the center in their mission of educating, equipping and engaging the world for Christ,” Skinner said.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
Just a reminder from Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick:
The Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 will not be meeting until further notice because of coronavirus restrictions.
He added that one of the organization’s “charitable projects is supporting two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army. So, at this time I, along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 and its auxiliary, Latrobe, will remain closed until further notice and all meetings and the May spaghetti dinner have been canceled, spokesperson Linda Butler said.
* * *
Spokesman Bill Fromme said Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP meetings at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, have been canceled until further notice.
In addition to the coronavirus restrictions, the legion is repairing their facilities, he noted. Fromme added that the Latrobe AARP’s other functions are also on hold.
* * *
Excela Health announced that its regular public activities have been suspended through May and until further notice. Officials with the county health system said halted events also include support groups, classes and other organizational meetings scheduled at any Excela facility.
In addition, Excela has canceled previously scheduled Wellness Check diagnostic screenings, including one in Latrobe slated for last weekend.
* * *
Spokesperson Nancy Boyer said the Laurel Highlands chapter of the Women’s Business Network (WBN) will meet virtually from 8 to 9:45 a.m. May 21.
Each member will have the ability to provide a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
WBN’s Greensburg chapter will hold a virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 and 27.
Each member gets a 30-second commercial to talk about their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice. For more information, contact chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 407 of Blairsville has set up a maintenance fund intended to replace veteran’s banners on utility poles that are showing signs of wear.
While the maintenance fund is designated for future banner repairs, the auxiliary is in need of additional funding and is requesting donations. The cost of a replacement banner is approximately $60, but auxiliary members said they will be “grateful for whatever donation we receive.”
All donations can be mailed to: American Legion Auxiliary No. 407, C/O Marge Patz, 300 S Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
* * *
