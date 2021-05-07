Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
We received this poem about Latrobe from Kelly Myers. She said her son, Peyton, a sophomore at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, wrote the poem for his Academic English class.
“Peyton truly loves his town and wrote about all of the great memories he and his friends (and) family have here,” Kelly Myers said in an email to the Bulletin.
The poem is titled “Down the Street” and is as follows:
It’s something that is close to home
Just roaming the small town streets of Latrobe
Biking down Josephine with the boys
Breaking 40 miles an hour, screams of joy
Wiffle ball in the summers at the park
Fletcher tying to hit a three with no arc
Cookouts and spikeball at Vin and Lou’s
Fourth of July Legion games, go orange and blue!
From sledding down alleys after winter storms
To hiding in tents during summer thunderstorms
Holy Family Mass on Sunday mornings
Fall shenanigans that include the usual bagging and corning
The city I know is more than Mr. Rogers or Arnie
To me, it’s about Vin, Lou, Mark and Fletcher Harvey
To you, these people may not be important and you may never meet
But to me, they are my world and they only lived down the street.
* * *
Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a fish fry on Friday, May 7, at the post home.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner.
All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
Additionally, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe auxiliary will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the post home. Added spokesperson Linda Butler: “All members, please try to attend as there will be nominations for officers during (the) meeting. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier plans to hold auditions this month for its upcoming original production of “A Hirø’s Tale.”
Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7-8. Rehearsals will begin soon after the auditions and will take place Mondays and Wednesdays.
Show dates are slated from July 23-25.
After writing and directing a successful musical by himself at the age of 15, Lanigan McCulty, now 16, has teamed up with Cletus McConville to write their first play together.
“A Hirø’s Tale” is described as “an action-packed medieval drama, featuring royals in a tangled tale of love, passion, hatred, revenge and murder.”
Those who audition will learn stage combat and sword-fighting techniques for this action-packed play. No experience is needed to audition and ages 10 to 110 are encouraged to audition.
* * *
Latrobe Lions Club will hold its annual Spring Broom Sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, in the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center, Latrobe.
“The three types of brooms, heavy duty ($13), five-seam ($10) and long handle whisk ($5), enjoy an excellent reputation among local homeowners and businesses,” Rich Null of the Latrobe Lions Club said. “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, May 10, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, strawberry and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the month, is also available for $3.
A new item is the church’s meatloaf dinner, which includes a portion of homemade meatloaf, a container of homemade gravy, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. The meal is $6 and available for pre-order only.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage, chicken noodle vegetable and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by Monday, May 10.
* * *
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host an outdoor craft and vendor show on the church grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
There will be food on grounds along with a Chinese auction.
Contact Angel Gillott at 724-787-2240 or email angelgillott2@gmail.com to register and obtain vendor information.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only ham dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
The meal is takeout only. Pickup will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
An outdoor flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space, with setup slated from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. To reserve a spot or for more details, call Pat at 724-238-2630.
Food will be available in the center’s kitchen.
* * *
Discover what your items at worth at an antique appraisal event hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman of Salem Antiquities will serve as guest appraiser with estimates of value for your items. The fee for an appraisal of an individual item is $10 and $15 for the appraisal of two items.
All items must be able to be hand-carried to the event, however, large items may be appraised from detailed photos of identifiable makers’ marks, company name or dates of manufacture.
To schedule an appraisal time slot for your items, call Vicki Walters at 724-468-8594, text her at 724-420-4455 or message the Delmont Historical Preservation Society’s Facebook page by Wednesday, May 12. When scheduling your appraisal appointment, notify which items you will be bringing on appraisal day.
In addition to the appraisals, the Delmont Historical Preservation Society will hold “Discover Delmont Day” featuring a display of photos, documents and artifacts at the library. Attendees are welcome to bring photos, documents and artifacts they would like to share or donate to the society. “Discover Delmont Day” is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required at the event, as is social distancing.
* * *
Blairsville Alliance Church & Crossroads Community Church will host the annual Blessing of The Bikes on Sunday, May 16, at Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville.
A combined worship service will begin at 11 a.m., with a blessing service to follow at 1 p.m.
Food will be provided and a rain date is slated for May 23.
For additional information and updates, visit the church’s Facebook pages.
* * *
The ladies auxiliary at Tony Angelo No. 01188, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, May 16.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo.
Packets include 20 cards with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of three specials, which pays half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all.
The bingo will also include a basket raffle, door prizes and a special lottery raffle to benefit Latrobe Police Department K-9 Zeus.
* * *
Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its next meeting on May 20, beginning with the rosary at 5:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church and Mass at 6 p.m., during which new members will be inducted, followed by a meeting and refreshments in the cafeteria.
The meeting won’t include a covered dish because of COVID-19. All ladies are welcome; please wear a mask.
Chairladies includes Kathy Langford and Joan Cornelius, and the committee includes Mary Ann Balko, Barbara Buck, Cathy Ennis, Jane Farkas, Irene Fowler, Cindy Harr, Ruth Henderson, Dolores Messich, Agnes Onusko, Renee Onusko, Kathy Slivko and Mary Stubbs.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. May 21 in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners will be takeout only. There will be no phone orders, as you must come to the church to place and pickup orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a pre-order takeout meatloaf dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. May 22 in the church social hall.
Dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is $9 for an adult dinner and $4 for a children’s dinner.
Proceeds will benefit the church restoration.
To place a pre-order, call 724-989-7671 and leave your name, number of dinners and your planned pickup time.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.