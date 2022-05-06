Happy Mother’s Day weekend!
After checking the website www.usamothersday.com/history-of-mothers-day/ I would like to share this paragraph:
“The first official celebration was at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia, in May 1908. It was organized by Anna Jarvis and was financially backed by John Wanamaker, a store owner from Philadelphia who held a Mother’s Day event on the very same day. Anna Jarvis continued her efforts and wanted Mother’s Day to be added to the national calendar by writing letters to newspapers and politicians. By 1912 the day would be celebrated annually in many states and towns, and in 1914 President (Woodrow) Wilson signed a measure that established Mother’s Day as an official annual celebration on the second Sunday in May!”
* * *
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo invite all to a Memorial Day observance 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
The pastor said, “This special tribute will include a Scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of ‘Taps’ and a hymn at the conclusion of our worship service. We welcome all to worship with us as we join in this time of thanksgiving and prayer.”
* * *
That reminds me:
It’s not too early to submit information for my annual wrap-up of Memorial Day weekend activities to be published the week before the holiday.
All veterans organizations, fire departments and others planning Memorial Day observances are urged to send in their details and/or programs. Please email (when possi- ble) to lb.society@verizon.net or send a fax to 724-537-0489, drop off in the mail slot beside the front door, 1211 Ligonier St., or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, no later than Friday, May 20.
Be sure to include the submitter’s phone number in case I have a question; phone number will not be published.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host two events next weekend:
• A sing-along and mocktails (alcohol-free drinks) 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, with singing at 7:30 p.m. Lauren Condon will be on guitar; Julie Sexton will play piano.
• Prayer Vigil for Ukraine 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Questions about either? Call Bobbie at 724-506-3494.
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will hold its monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
“Any questions, call 724-537-6480 and someone will get back to you,” announced Linda Butler, auxiliary spokesperson.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, May 9, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary.
“All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate,” announced Knights spokesman Tony Dominick.
* * *
My thanks to Todd Weimer, administrative director of Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, for mailing in the following:
“At their regular meeting held April 27, 2022, members of the Joint Operating Committee approved the following:
“Motion to approve the 2022-23 school calendar as presented.
“May this letter and the attachment serve as your official notification of the above action of the Joint Operating Committee.”
* * *
St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, 1520 Susan Drive, Unity Township, will host “Music in May” 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the church.
According to the purple flier from Brigette Klosky, the outdoor event will feature “the music of The Bricks.” Attendees are asked to “bring your blankets and chairs and have fun.”
Food and drinks will be available for purchase between 2 and 5 p.m.
The church is located off Mission Road in Lawson Heights. Questions? Call 724-539-1109.
* * *
Edward Springel announced Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, will sponsor its 21st annual Car Hop from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Main and Weldon streets parking lots.
Registration is $5. You may pre-register by calling the church office at 724-537-4450 by Friday, May 27. Pre-registrations will receive a $5 coupon that can be used to purchase foods. Parking spaces cannot be saved.
Dash plaques are available to the first 150 registered vehicles. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded.
Trophies will go to vehicles registered in 15 classes.
Mr. Springel added, “Whether you have a vehicle to register or not, all are welcome to the fun and relaxing afternoon. Proceeds to benefit our Youth Ministry.”
Contact Trinity at 724-537-4450 or email office@trinitylatrobe.com to register or for more information.
From 5:30 p.m. until dark Monday, May 9, Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 311 of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township will be assisting Latrobe Community Revitalization Program with landscaping and sidewalk work in front of the Latrobe Medicine Shoppe, 709 Ligonier St.
The Scouts will be accompanied by Assistant Scoutmaster Ryan Gaffney.
My thanks to spokeswoman Heidi Pedicone for the BB news item.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to thank everyone who purchased the April Chicken and Biscuit fundraiser. A big thank-you also to all who donated items, food, contributed their time and supported in any way to make the event happen.
“We send best wishes and hope everyone celebrates and has a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.
“Excela Health Home Care representative Lois is scheduled to do a presentation on May 11, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m.
“Please come join Antonia for her Penn State Nutrition Education on May 12, Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. She does a great presentation and treats everyone to a sample of the recipe she features that day. Educational and yummy too!
“We hope you marked the days of Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the yard sale at the center. It will be inside the center and outside too. Last call for accepting any donations for the sale, an exception is no electronics; everything else welcome. Vendors and crafters are welcome to participate. Call the center to sign up and for details.
“There will be a Seniors for Safe Driving course here on Monday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you missed the course in March at WCCC, this is your chance to sign up. Class usually fills up quickly; don’t delay. Course benefits include a minimum 5% auto insurance discount for three years and other benefits. Classroom only and no exam. There is a $16 fee. We have a flier available and the number to register by phone or online. Thank you, Jason Silvis, for helping to make this possible.
“Our supervisor, Colleen, has left us, and we wish her good luck. There is always someone at the center (724-539-0237) to help answer your questions. Our director, Jody, is available at 724-547-4593.”
* * *
The annual Candlelight Vigil Walk will kick off 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Crabapple Park and Pool, Herminie-West Newton Road.
The organizers invite area residents to “join us for a time of reflection, music, prayer and lighting of vigil candle.”
For details, contact Matt at 724-244-9757 or Lisa at 724-329-5704.
* * *
A few reminders:
St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, will have its first annual Indoor Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the school hall on St. John Drive.
Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose, said there will be “approximately 50 crafters/vendors. You can also take a chance on 50/50, basket raffles, Chinese auction or purchase some food.
“Any lady 18 or over who attends the show will be given a free ticket for a chance to win a ‘surprise’ basket.”
* * *
The Three Rivers Ringers from Pittsburgh have been invited back to Ligonier for a concert 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. The Rev. Frank Hodges, pastor, and the Worship Committee chaired by Birdie Roehrig invite the public to attend the handbell concert. There is no cost to attend; however, a freewill offering will be taken.
Three Rivers Ringers perform on a full seven-octave set of Schulmerich handbells, five sets of Schulmerich hand chimes, an octave of Malmark bass chimes and a two octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells. The organization dates back to 2010, according to its website, and is a significant contributor to the arts culture in western Pennsylvania, performing both private and public concerts throughout winter and spring.
* * *
My thanks to Danielle Schnur for replying to my email inquiry:
June 5 is the registration deadline for the “Make Waves” Vacation Bible School for children in grades K — five being put on by Charter Oak Church at Latrobe Elementary School.
As announced on my Wednesday Lifestyles page, the VBS will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, at LES on Cedar Street.
The event cost is $5 per child. You can register at charteroak.church/vbs.
* * *
Ring Pittsburgh Community Handbell Ensemble will make an appearance 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
The concert, which will feature a wide variety of musical styles, is free and open to the public.
Ring Pittsburgh was founded in 2016 as an auditioned community of musicians skilled in the art of handbell ringing.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.