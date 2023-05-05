Let’s open with a timely update from St. John Rosary Altar Society member Cathie Camarote:
“St. John the Evangelist Church will be celebrating the month of May in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. We will be having a May crowning of the statue of Blessed Virgin Mary in the church during the 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, May 7. We will process out to Our Lady’s Garden after Mass to crown the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary in her garden. Let us all thank the Lord for giving us Mary as the Mother of Jesus. All are invited to attend.”
I appreciated Cathie adding, “Thank you, Louise. Hope you had a blessed Easter and are having a blessed Easter season.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association has decided to bring back a program that was last held about a decade ago, according to Pastor Bill Schaefer of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Mission Road, Unity Township.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Schaefer’s church will host the event, which is titled “A Time to Be Born and a Time to Die: Planning for the End of Life With Dignity.” The premise is to help the community prepare for the final years of life before the time comes.
According to Bulletin staff writer Amy Fauth’s front page story in Thursday’s edition, there will be a number of presenters on a variety of topics, including a financial planner, lawyer, doctor, Medicare, nursing care, hospice, funeral home, along with representatives from the Area Agency on Aging and Laurel Faith in Action.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required, and refreshments will be served.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the post, 204 Spring St., according to Linda Butler, spokesperson.
I also appreciated Linda adding, “Thanks, Louise. Have a great day.”
* * *
This update’s from Unity Township resident Tony Dominick:
“Hi, Louise. Thank you and the Latrobe Bulletin for your continued support.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, May 8, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. with lunch and refreshments provided, followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C #940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce weekly e-update, Business After Hours: Glengarry Golf Links will be underway 5:05 to 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Glengarry, 168 Lentz Road, off Route 982 in Unity Township.
GLLV President Briana Tomack’s e-newsletter continues, “Join us for a night of networking. Includes light refreshments, DJ Dark Shark, and 50/50 prizes. We will have our regular after-hours activities, and THEN go out and play a few holes until it gets too dark to see ‘em!
“Sign up to host a spotlight table! Distribute information about your business to fellow Chamber members.”
To register, go to https://latrobearea.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10620.
* * *
Remember, it’s not too early to submit information for my annual wrap-up of Memorial Day weekend activities to be published the week before the holiday.
All veterans organizations, fire departments and others planning Memorial Day observances are urged to send in their details and/or programs.
Please send to my new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489, drop off in the mail slot beside the front door, 1211 Ligonier St., or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, no later than Monday, May 22.
Be sure to include the submitter’s phone number in case I have a question; phone number will not be published.
* * *
This just in:
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., will host an Open Mic 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the church.
Interim Pastor Bobbie Hineline added in an email to BB, “Everyone is invited to enjoy the music performed by community members of all ages and abilities. Come and join the fun!”
Questions? Call Hineline at 724-506-3494.
* * *
An LUPC Community Garage Sale flier arrived last Sunday:
Want to hold a Garage Sale but your house is too remote? Not enough parking? Not enough yard space?
Set up at the Latrobe United Presbyterian Church’s Community Garage Sale slated Saturday, June 3, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available.
Inside and outside spaces are available.
Inside is $20 (table included); outside $15. Contact Stacy Levay for registration at 724-244-5115 (call or text) or stacylevay@gmail.com.
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church is located at 340 Spring St. in downtown Latrobe.
And they’re off:
The Ladies Auxiliary and the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a Kentucky Derby Night at the Races on Saturday, May 6.
“Tickets are $25 each and include naming a horse for a chance to win $20 if your horse wins the race, a dinner buffet and draft beer, pop and water.
“Doors open at 5 p.m. with the buffet starting at 5:30 p.m. and the race windows will open at approximately 6:30 p.m. with the first race being the Kentucky Derby itself. We will also be holding a Derby Hat Contest with three categories of judging. This event is open to the public and is nonsmoking.”
Tickets are available at the Spring Street, Latrobe, aerie or call Beth Howell (auxiliary president) at 724-433-3272. She noted that “only 100 tickets available with naming a horse.”
* * *
A few other reminders:
After its April hiatus, the Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Pastor Ralph Campbell said in an email, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal — available in the adult serving for $10 or a child’s portion for $7.
* * *
BB received another colorful flier from Marge Patz of Latrobe Chapter 221, Order of the Eastern Star, reminding everyone the annual Basket Party is slated for Sunday, May 7, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Admission of $5 includes “a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.”
Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.”
Basket values begin at $25. There will be opportunities for 50/50. Larger items are sold separately.
* * *
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform its first concert of the season 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Greensburg First Presbyterian Church, located on Main and Third streets, according to an email BB received from Linda Stumpf of Latrobe, president of the WCS.
Linda noted that the choral society has other members from the Greater Latrobe School District communities, which Bulletin Board has always focused on.
Tickets are available on the website or at the door; price for an adult is $15; a senior, $10, and student, $5.
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher reminds everyone St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, May 8, for pickup or delivery May 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the following:
• Chicken Parm Dinner — Baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, which includes sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads (Cinnamon Swirl Bread and Blueberry Bread) $3. Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Pasta Fagioli, *Italian Beef, Pasta, Spinach Soup, *Kathy’s Wedding Soup, *Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili and *Linda’s Hungarian Lentil Soup).
Fisher added, “Gentle reminder – Doors for food pickup open at 10 a.m. Please call Pastor Marilyn at 724-797-8030 before May 13 for any special requests.”
In addition, the church is collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. The pastor requests “only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.”
She added, “Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please consider dropping off boxes and/or bringing your own boxes/bags for packing. We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.”
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). “Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals on site as well.”
Place your order at 724-797-8030 by Monday, May 8, (phone or text).
* * *
Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary will hold election of officers during its next monthly meeting, slated for 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Latrobe post home.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “May’s full Flower Moon reaches peak illumination at 1:36 p.m. (EDT) Friday, May 5. It will be below the horizon at this time, so plan to venture outdoors Friday night to get the best view of the bright full Flower Moon. Find a location with unobstructed views of the horizon, if possible.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles
Editor Louise F. Fritz via my new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
