Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Westmoreland Community Action’s Pistols and Purses event scheduled for Saturday, May 30, has been changed to a daily lottery drawing format because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Organizers said items on entry tickets will now be awarded based upon the winning number taken from the special Pick 3 Pennsylvania Lottery number drawn at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1.
There is one winner per day. Daily prizes include:
- June 1, Coach Colorblock Signature Messenger Crossbody; June 2, Glock 43 9mm; June 3, Kate Spade New York Small Margaux satchel; June 4, Taurus Judge Public Defender; June 5, Michael Kors Karla Medium East West satchel; June 6, SCCY CPX-2 9mm in Tiffany Blue; June 7, Dooney & Bourke Sydney Signature satchel; June 8, Ruger LCP .380;
- June 9, Coach Legacy Jacquard Edie Shoulder Bag; June 10, Walther P22Q .22LR; June 11, Kate Spade New York Milly tote; June 12, Diamond Back AM2 9mm; June 13, Michael Kors Jet Set tote; June 14, Smith & Wesson M & P Body Guard .380; June 15, Dooney & Bourke Lizard Embossed Hobo, and June 16, Heritage Arms Rough Rider .22LR Revolver.
The grand prize, to be drawn June 17, is a Michael Kors Bedford travel suitcase and a Springfield 1911 .45 acp (stainless). If the winning number is not drawn, the previous day’s number in reverse will be used.
To claim guns, call 724-374-5850 (recipients must be at least 21 years old and pass a background check to claim a gun). To claim purses, email Jennifer at jkemerer@westmorelandca.org.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Westmoreland Cultural Trust will hold its Annual Achievement in the Arts Awards virtually starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7. The ceremony will be released across online digital platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and the Trust website.
The ceremony will honor students from 17 Westmoreland County high schools in the categories of instrumental performance, visual art, vocal performance and theatre performance. The full-length, video presentation will be accompanied by samples of students’ work and messages from their families.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place on the weeks of June 22 and 29, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
One may choose to participate in all four days or select specific days of the week. All supplies for the activities will be provided at no charge and sent to participants via mail in advance of the camp.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
Latrobe Business & Professional Women (BPW) will host a virtual QuaranTEA event on Sunday, May 31. The event is taking the place of annual Spring Tea, which was scheduled to be held in March at the Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center, Hempfield Township.
Organizers said the QuaranTEA event will include more than 100 prizes and a 50/50. For more details or to purchase raffle numbers, visit www.latrobebpw.org. The drawing will begin at 1 p.m. May 31 on the Latrobe BPW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BPWLatrobe/
Proceeds benefit local scholarships, achievement awards and community philanthropy.
* * *
Because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and to ensure the wellness of its members and the community, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church has regretfully decided not to hold its Election Day spaghetti dinner at the Cook Township Community Center.
“Please remember us at the time of the fall primary election, as well as for our chicken and biscuit dinner scheduled for Sept. 26. Details for both will be published in the future. Stay healthy and see (you) then,” spokesperson Darleen Ross said.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop will be held via online video conference from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Organizers said the workshop will provide participants with “education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce.”
Cost is $35 per person and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, June 3. For more details or to pre-register, call Donna at 724-493-9695.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, continues with a stuffed cabbage recipe on Sunday, May 31. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Excela Health is postponing two upcoming wellness checks previously scheduled in partnership with area community organizations until restrictions have been lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New dates will be announced.
The events were scheduled for Saturday, June 6, with the Mountain View Rotary and June 13 with the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department.
The sponsoring organizations have been notified and the Excela Health Call Center is contacting anyone who preregistered.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
Laurel Faith in Action continues to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic. If you need or know of anyone 60 years of age or older within the Latrobe, Unity Township, Ligonier, Ligonier Township, Derry and Derry Township areas who would benefit from the organization’s services, call 724-539-4357, visit https://laurelfia.org, email laurelfaithinaction@msn.com or follow Laurel Faith in Action on Facebook @FaithinActionLaurelArea.
* * *
Penn State Extension is hosting webinars detailing the requirements and documentation required to apply for loan forgiveness under the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
Webinars are planned for noon on June 3, 10 and 26. They are open to sole proprietors, independent contractors, limited liability companies, farm and food business owners, and other small business owners to assist in completing the loan forgiveness application. The webinars will cover questions loan recipients have on the application, the calculation form, which expenses are eligible and how to document these expenses.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the June 3 webinar, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-paycheck-protection-program-forgiveness-application-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
A webinar series from Penn State Extension, “Refining the Retail New Normal,” offers business owners ways to adjust their retail model for comfortable and safe shopping experiences for their customers.
Organizers say this webinar series will provide information to Pennsylvania businesses as they “hone their current operations to fit the changing retail environment. Webinars in this series target farm and food businesses in the commonwealth, but also are applicable to any retail establishment.”
Webinars, which can be viewed at any time, include: Best Practices for the Future, Creating Safe and Clean Retail Interactions, The Customer Experience and Clean and Safe Point of Sale System Options.
The webinars can be viewed on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu. Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars. Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.