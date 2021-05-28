I returned Monday, May 24, to the Bulletin newsroom.
My thanks to Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso for taking care of my Lifestyles and obituary pages, Bulletin Board columns and other duties while I was laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I appreciated all the kind words from my co-workers as well as longtime friend Ina Mae Smithley and funeral director John McCabe.
* * *
Kevin Hendrick, supervisor of Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, asked BB to share this important update:
“Hey everyone, we just wanted to let you know: WE MISS YOU ALL VERY MUCH!
“We have a very BIG update!
“We are OPENING JUNE 1, 2021. It has been 445 days since we have been able to have our seniors in our center, and we can not wait. We will have some restrictions. Hot meals will be served daily.
“Activities will be planned! We look forward to seeing you all. This is an exciting time to come out and meet with friends and socialize like we used to do!
“We are planning different activities throughout the month of June and plan to ramp things up come July!
“Masks are mandated to utilize the center except when eating or drinking, per Pennsylvania Department of Aging mandate.
“Breakfast program will start back up in a few months with a new menu. We will be welcoming Tracy from RNC in Greensburg to do a canvas painting on June 10 at 1 p.m.
“We will celebrate June birthdays on Friday, June 11, with Amedisys Hospice sponsoring cake and bingo.
“The billiards room is set up, and we have added a dart board as well. We have a putting green, ping pong table and a huge craft room. Come down and enjoy a hot cup of coffee, tea or even a soda and socialize with all your friends.
“If you plan on attending the first few weeks we are open, please call Kevin, center supervisor, at 724-539-0237 so that we can make sure we have enough food ordered!”
* * *
CDT teacher Reyne Kozar Thursday announced her second-grade class at Christ the Divine Teacher School “Fred Roger-ed the Adams Memorial Library today!”
From May 23-29, Latrobe Art Center has been seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community beginning with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
Using specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards, create a ripple effect of kindness, and share some much needed joy and hope with your loved ones and fellow community members.
Anyone seeking to spread kindness will pick up a specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card at any partnering location. There’s even a card designed specifically for kids.
Using that card, the person, business or organization will perform an act of kindness, capture the moment, and share it with us on social media with the hashtag, #YouveBeenFredRogered.
That person, business or organization will then leave their “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card behind that contains instructions for the recipient of the act of kindness to perform an act of kindness of their own for someone else.
Beth Howell writes:
“We all need a good laugh after the past year! The Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will be hosting the Steel City Comedy Tour on Saturday, June 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.
“Tickets are available in advance, limited seating. Cost is $15 per person, includes draft beer, pop, water, chips and pretzels.
“Chuck Krieger will be our host for the evening, and Mike Wysoki is our headliner! Call Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 to purchase tickets or stop in at the aerie.”
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will have a Fish Fry on Friday, June 4, at the post, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries only for $9, with delivery within a 3-mile radius.
Dinner will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include “a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.”
All orders are takeout only.
To place an order or have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
In addition, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 3414 will have its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the post. Installation of the auxiliary officers will take place during this meeting.
Linda added, “Interested in helping our veterans, think about joining the auxiliary. We also accept transfers. For more information, call 724-537-6480 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. We love our veterans.”
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association is seeking summer help for the gift shop at its museum located in the historic Darlington train station in Ligonier Township.
Responsibilities will include processing admissions and gift shop sales during the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum’s regular hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and other days or times as needed.
Spokesman Doug Kurtz said the association would like to fill the position “as soon as possible, with a likely end date in August.”
High school and college students, retirees and railroad history enthusiasts are encouraged to apply. The position will be compensated at $12.50 per hour. Interested candidates are asked to contact the museum by phone at 724-238-7819 or by email at info@lvrra.org and provide a brief work history and references.
Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is located adjacent to Idlewild and SoakZone at 3032 Idlewild Hill Lane, Ligonier Township.
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association is a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation that was organized in 2004 to preserve the legacy of the Ligonier Valley Rail Road, conserve its surviving vestiges, collect relics and memorabilia, and educate the public about the history of railroading in the Ligonier Valley.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.