On this Memorial Day weekend, I want to thank all those who provided programs and other details of their annual observances:
Army Master Sgt. Garrett Reid, who emailed a list of his military service, volunteer work, accolades and military awards; Kristy Murphy of VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414, for providing programs for Saturday and Monday as well as a photo of Reid, the main speaker in Latrobe; Linda Butler of VFW Post 3414; Mary Stauffer, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982; Anthony Matuszky of Youngstown-Whitney VFD; New Alexandria American Legion Post 652 Commander Chuck McNaughton; Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee volunteer Judy McAtee; Chris Johnston, program chairman of VFW Chestnut Ridge Post 444; the Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church; Art Dira of the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee, and Amanda Mattioli, quartermaster of Fort Ligonier Post 734 of the VFW.
My annual wrap-up of Memorial Day weekend happenings is on the front and jump pages of this May 27-29 Bulletin Weekend edition.
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invite area seniors to join them for a Senior Summer Picnic “just for seniors 55 and over,” Sharon Sweeney, township secretary, announced this week.
The Senior Summer Picnic will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Lakeside Pavilion, located at the Unity Township Municipal Building. All seniors and their guests are welcome, but “space is limited.” Tickets are required for admittance and will be available to purchase on June 1 for $10 per person at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
For other details, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
Dawna Bates, 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service coordinator, writes:
“The 4th of July Committee is planning to have a Patriotic Interfaith Service on Sunday, June 26, at Latrobe Presbyterian Church (428 Main St.) at 3 p.m. For many years we have had a service as part of the annual 4th of July Celebration to honor our veterans. The service will honor the veterans and ‘Celebrate Latrobe,’ which is this year’s theme. Mary Lou Townsend will be the keynote speaker.
“It is our hope to be able to have the Community Choir that has been a vital part of this event. Everyone is invited to participate in this choir. Practices will be at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., starting Monday, June 6, 13 and 20, at 6:30 p.m. It is not necessary to attend all practices.
“Please join us as we use this interfaith service to honor this great community we live in.”
* * *
On the road (and river) again:
Sandy Walker reports a Fourth of July celebration is slated on board the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh. The price of $165 per person includes round-trip transportation, dinner cruise on Gateway Clipper, fireworks, tax, tip and gratuity.
Reservation deadline is Wednesday, June 1. Contact Sandy at 724-537-7834 for more information and to make your reservation.
* * *
A day brightener:
“Louise, Thank you for putting our 60th wedding anniversary announcement in the Latrobe Bulletin. You did an awesome job and because of that publication, we received so many lovely wishes. It is an amazing time in our life and being able to share it with people is such a blessing.
“We appreciate all you do for Latrobe and the surrounding area. We are all fortunate to have you at the Latrobe Bulletin! Thanks again. Babe and Lee Fumea.
“PS: Thanks for correcting the spelling of Mechesneytown. I was thinking about how I spelled it and figured it was too late to get it corrected. You are on the ball!”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher of St. Stephen’s AME, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, said orders are being taken through Monday, May 30, for pickup or delivery Saturday, June 4, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
She noted, “To ensure that we have adequate time to prepare your food, we respectfully ask that orders be placed by the Monday prior to our sale. Thank you for your understanding.”
• Chicken Parm Dinner — Baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, which includes sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Cherry Pineapple Cobbler $2 for 8-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Banana Bread and Applesauce Bread). Try “The Sampler” (half of each flavored bread of the day).
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (six choices: Chili, Vegetable Beef Soup, Chicken and Corn Soup, Stuffed Pepper Soup, Tomato Basil Soup, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Monday, May 30, (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
* * *
A red, white and blue flier:
Disciples’ Hands Car Wash Fundraiser will be underway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, in the Greensburg Church of the Brethren parking lot, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, added, “Disciples’ Hands help feed those who are in need. Donations greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for your support!”
Another colorful flier arrived this week, this one from Muriel Robbins, a volunteer at the new YWCA Used Book Store, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg:
The YWCA Summer Book Sale is underway through Thursday, June 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every third Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday.
All books are 25 cents each. A bag of books is $5. Mystery, adventure, history, craft, romance and fantasy books are available in time for your summer reading.
Thin paperbacks for children are 10 for $1.
* * *
From volunteer Barbara Davis:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults would like to thank everyone for helping make our past weekend fundraiser, indoor yard sale and bake sale, a success! We would like to start by thanking Louise and the ‘Bulletin Board’ for letting everyone know what is happening at our center!
“A big thank-you to everyone who donated items, baked, cooked and volunteered help in any way. A special BIG thank you to all the folks who came to our center to participate in our sale. We were happy to see many friends and welcome new faces. We hope everyone enjoys the ‘treasures’ they were able to take home!
“We have a new supervisor, Candy! She is happy to be with us. Stop in and introduce yourselves to her.
“Don’t forget to take advantage of the upcoming indoor Safe Driver Training Course for 55 and over, scheduled for June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuition is only $16, and you get at least a 5% discount on auto insurance premium for three years. No exam given. You must call and register ahead of time by phone or online. We have a flier with that information for you from the office of (state) Rep. Jason Silvis at the center.
“The center will be closed on Monday, May 30, to observe Memorial Day. We wish everyone a safe and good holiday weekend. Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Michelle Pfeifer, secretary of the Greater Latrobe Bowling Boosters, requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
The Greater Latrobe High School bowling team is having a Spirit Day fundraiser 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Route 30.
She explained, “The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support us.”
* * *
West Newton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be underway 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 15, 22, 29, at the West Newton Lions Field Pavilion, 511 Pittsburgh St., West Newton.
Participants are asked to register at WNPL, by phoning 724-633-0798 or emailing westnewton@wlnonline.org.
“Parent or guardian must accompany young children,” announced event coordinator Lori Luppold. “Each day there will be a snack, reading, crafts and guest readers — rain or shine. Come and enjoy.”
* * *
WNPL Director Robin Matty writes: “The volunteers at the West Newton Public Library work very had to earn all the funds to keep our library open to the public. Come in and see the gem that you have in West Newton. We offer free library cards with identification. We are affiliated with the WLN Library system. You can request anything we do not have from the network, and the daily delivery van will bring to the library for convenient pickup. We have adult hardcover, paperback, biography, nonfiction, DVDs, audio tapes, children’s room, story hour each Monday at 1 p.m., back room book sale fill a bag for $5 that is ongoing and four computers for public use. Hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and visit us.”
* * *
Remember, the Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is returning to the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular open-air food festival will take place on 13 Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on the Lincoln Highway Experience grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music.”
“We are thrilled to be hosting another season of SupperMarket,” added Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience. “This is hands-down our most popular event here at the museum.”
The cost is $5 per car for admission. Additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees also bring chairs or blankets, especially if you will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment for the opener June 1 is DejaVu.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
