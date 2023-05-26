My thanks to the following for sharing details about their communities’ observances of Memorial Day this year (by phone or email):
Linda Butler, Art Dira, Tony Matuszky, Chuck McNaughton, William Swanson, Jim Kissock, Judy McAtee, Kristy Murphy, Kevin Reeves, Colleen Reeves and Roy Hutchinson.
My wrap-up of area communities’ Memorial Day observances is on pages A1 and A3 of this May 26-28 Bulletin Weekend edition.
* * *
This just in:
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invite area seniors to join them for a Summer Picnic just for seniors 55 and over.
Sharon Sweeney, township secretary, announced in an email, “The Senior Summer Picnic will be held Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m., at the Lakeside Pavilion, located at the Unity Township Municipal Building. All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited.
“Tickets are required for admittance and will be available to purchase on June 1 for $10 per person at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road. For more information, call 724-539-2546.”
* * *
According to Jim Palek, Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m Friday, June 2, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
The Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, June 4.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added in an email, “Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch (ham barbecue sandwich, Chinese coleslaw, and dessert) will be served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo at 1 p.m.
“Cost is $25 for the 20-card packet with nine faces, the magic number, two Early Bird packets, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes and basket raffle will also be available.
“You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. This is a nonsmoking bingo. The elevator is working.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Briana Tomack’s weekly update starts off with the following item:
“The GLLV Chamber is hosting our third annual restaurant week, A Delicious Week in the Neighborhood, which promotes special deals offered by our favorite local restaurants, bars and eateries.
“This weeklong event will coincide with Mister Rogers Family Days (June 5-10), a celebration of the life, legacy and hometown of Mister Rogers, which attracts an estimated 2,000 attendees to downtown Latrobe and the surrounding communities.
“Participating locations: Touchdown Club II, Sharky’s Café, Sports and Social Steel City, Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, Lucky B’s, DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse and Sinatra Bar, and Chef Dato’s.
“Sponsored by: Somerset Trust.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles
Editor Louise F. Fritz via my new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
The Latrobe Art Center newsletter that arrived the other day included more details about Mister Rogers Family Days, June 5-10:
“’Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?’ In downtown Latrobe — the ‘original’ neighborhood of beloved children’s television personality Mister Rogers — come for a free week of activities for children and families to celebrate his life and legacy!
“This year’s event features the return of the Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk (running all week long), Story Time at Legion-Keener Park with Adams Memorial Library (Tuesday, June 6), Movie Night featuring the award-winning film ‘Saving Amelia’ at Latrobe Elementary School (Tuesday, June 6), ‘A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood’ Shop Hop Night (Wednesday, June 7), the Mister Rogers Quotation Quest (Wednesday, June 7), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood- and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood-themed crafts (Thursday, June 8), a Mister Rogers presentation at the Latrobe Area Historical Society (Friday, June 9) and, of course, the BIG FINALE on Saturday, June 10!
“NEW THIS YEAR! We invite you to attend a special program and unveiling of the model neighborhood from the television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on Wednesday, June 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. accompanied by a special exhibit curated by student scholars from the Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College and opening remarks by actor David Newell, who portrayed Mr. McFeely, and Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute.”
To learn more and access the complete schedule of activities, go to https://misterrogersfamilyday.org/
* * *
Independence Health System spokeswoman Robin Jennings announced emergency medicine physician Dr. Bill Jenkins of Independence Health System will join WHJB host Jennifer Miele on the public service program Westmoreland Community Connections on Sunday, June 11, at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Dr. Jenkins will discuss summer safety, including sunburns, dehydration, food poisoning, fireworks and other topics. Dr. Jenkins serves Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals’ emergency departments. These hospitals are part of the newly named health system created by the coming together of Excela Health and Butler Health System.
The IHS announcement was published in the Tuesday, May 23, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
Remember:
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us, Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduation is scheduled for Thursday, June 1. Rain date is June 2.
The National Weather Service forecast for the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region, is sunny with a high in the upper 80s next Thursday.
* * *
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church’s Community Garage Sale is scheduled Saturday, June 3, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available.
At press time, inside and outside spaces are still available, according to Stacy Levay.
Inside is $20 (table included); outside $15. Contact Stacy for registration at 724-244-5115 (call or text) or stacylevay@gmail.com.
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church is located at 340 Spring St. in downtown Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.