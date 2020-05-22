Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Congratulations to Bulletin Assistant Sports Editor Dan Scifo and his wife, Amanda, on the birth of their first child, a daughter, last Friday. Here’s Dan with an update:
“Maria Jane Scifo was born at 3:01 a.m. Friday, May 15 at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and her length was 20 inches. She was born five days before her original due date and a day before my wife’s birthday.
“My mom’s middle name is Marie, but my dad affectionately calls her Maria on occasion, and my wife’s grandmother’s middle name is Jane, which is why we went with Maria Jane. She’s the sixth grandchild on my mom and dad’s side and the fourth on my wife’s parents’ side. We went home from the hospital on Sunday and Maria is a week old today.
“All is outstanding and she’s incredibly relaxed and easygoing, which we appreciate. Thanks to everybody for all of your love and support!”
* * *
Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee provided an update about this year’s Memorial Day preparations:
He said the committee has “raised the new flags” at the Veterans Memorial Plaza and the following names are scheduled to be added for Memorial Day: World War II — John L. O’Barto, Richard L. Auman, Andrew J. Skoloda, John E. Polenavitch, James V. Giancola and A. Charles Delsorda. Vietnam — Larry J. Hissem, Ronald G. O’Barto, James E. Miller Sr. and Lonnie J. Prah; Gulf War — Ryan L Marmol, and peace time — Joseph E. Stickle.
He noted that there is a possibility, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the names “will not be added for Memorial Day, but will be added as soon as possible shortly thereafter.”
* * *
Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, will celebrate an online Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, from the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel on the campus of St. Vincent College, Unity Township.
The service, college officials said, “will honor those who have died while serving our country.”
The service will be available online at https://vimeo.com/user109924459, on the St. Vincent Archabbey and Seminary Facebook page or on the Archabbey YouTube page.
* * *
Latrobe Business & Professional Women (BPW) will host a virtual QuaranTEA event on May 31. The event is taking the place of annual Spring Tea, which was scheduled to be held in March at the Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center, Hempfield Township.
Organizers said the QuaranTEA event will include more than 100 prizes and a 50/50. For more details or to purchase raffle numbers, visit www.latrobebpw.org The drawing will begin at 1 p.m. May 31 on the Latrobe BPW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BPWLatrobe/
Payment can be made via Paypal only at www.paypal.me/latrobebpw or by searching the email address on PayPal at latrobebpw@yahoo.com. Payment must be submitted at time of sale. Those interested are asked to comment in the memo “Spring Tea.” The deadline for all sales is noon Friday, May 22.
Proceeds benefit local scholarships, achievement awards and community philanthropy.
A virtual divorce workshop will be held via online video conference from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. June 6. Organizers said the workshop will provide participants with “education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce.”
Cost is $35 per person and pre-registration is required by June 3. For more details or to pre-register, call Donna at 724-493-9695.
* * *
The officers of St. John the Evangelist Christian Mother Rosary Society have canceled its scheduled May 28 meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The next scheduled meeting is Sept. 24 in the St. John’s Parish Social Hall.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, keeps rolling along. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.