The Greater Latrobe High School bowling team will hold a spirit day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A along Route 30 East, Hempfield Township.
The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase; don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support the bowling team.
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners will be takeout only. There will be no phone orders, as you must come to the church to place and pickup orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a pre-order takeout meatloaf dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the church social hall.
Dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is $9 for an adult dinner and $4 for a children’s dinner.
Proceeds will benefit the church restoration.
To place a pre-order, call 724-989-7671 and leave your name, number of dinners and your planned pickup time.
The Indiana Garden Club will be holding its 45th May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo on May 21-22 at S&T Bank Arena in White Township.
May Mart 2021 will feature a variety of vendors offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and shrubs, as well as crafts, handmade items and food. Visitors will enjoy some new vendors as well as those with which they may be familiar.
New to May Mart is a change in hours and an admission charge of $1 per adult. There is no admission fee for children. With May Mart being the club’s only fundraiser and the cancellation of May Mart last year, this year’s admission will assist in the club’s objectives. Some of these objectives are community beautification, Arbor Day planting, participation in the community garden, stimulating awareness of environmental concerns and promoting an active interest in gardening.
Indiana Garden Club’s May Mart 2021 will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana. May Mart 2021 co-chairs are Deb Stumpf and Jan Berls.
For more information, email igcinformation@gmail.com, visit www.indianagardenclub.org or call 724-541-4318.
Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, will be hosting a motorcycle blessing at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 23, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
The blessing will take place in the Christ the Divine Teacher School parking lot, located 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe.
Contact Herb or Charlene Nicholson at 724-532-4135 for more information.
A summer friendship free lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday, starting May 26, in the Latrobe United Methodist Church parking lot, 440 Main St., Latrobe.
The free lunch is sponsored by LUMC Ministries. All are welcome to attend.
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invite area seniors to join them for a summer picnic just for seniors 50 and up. The Senior Summer Picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the lakeside pavilion located at the Unity Township Municipal Building.
All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited. Tickets are required for admittance and may be purchased for $5 per person at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe.
For more information, call 724-539-2546.
From May 23-29, Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community beginning with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers. Using specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards, create a ripple effect of kindness, and share some much needed joy and hope with your loved ones and fellow community members.
Anyone seeking to spread kindness will pick up a specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card at any partnering location. There’s even a card designed specifically for kids.
Using that card, the person, business or organization will perform an act of kindness, capture the moment, and share it with us on social media with the hashtag, #YouveBeenFredRogered.
That person, business or organization will then leave their “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card behind that contains instructions for the recipient of the act of kindness to perform an act of kindness of their own for someone else.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for summer credit classes with a 10-week and 5-week session starting May 24, an eight-week session starting June 7 and a second five-week session starting June 28.
Classes will be held in person as well as online and remote. Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The summer schedule includes courses for liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities and career preparation. Services available to students include academic advising, career and transfer counseling, and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students. New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The summer schedule can be viewed online at www.westmoreland.edu/summer.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will be participating in a town-wide yard sale on June 12. The church is now scheduling times for drop-off.
Call Pete 724-668-7979, Marsha 724-639-9610 or Margaret 724-668-7975 to schedule a time. TVs computers or electronics won’t be accepted.
We received this message from Beth Howell:
“We all need a good laugh after the past year! The Tony Angelo No. 01188 will be hosting the Steel City Comedy Tour on Saturday, June 5.
“Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show by begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available in advance; there is limited seating and the cost is $15 per person, which includes draft beer, pop, water, and chips and pretzels.
“Chuck Krieger will be our host for the evening and Mike Wysoki is our headliner. Call Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 to purchase tickets or stop in at the Aerie.”
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that Memorial Day flags will be set up and taken down at Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
Each year, the committee displays more than 850 large flags that have been donated by families to honor deceased veterans. The large display occurs on three national holidays. Memorial Day. Independence Day (July 4), and Veterans’ Day in November.
The 2021 Memorial Day schedule is as follows:
Saturday, May 29 — Poles, flags, and markers will go up on at 9 a.m.
Thursday, June 3 — Markers will be gathered and stored at 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 5 — Poles and flags will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m.
Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
“The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together,” committee member Judy McAtee said.
Two spiritual direction courses to be offered June 7 to 11 and 21 to 25 by the Saint Vincent Seminary Institute for Ministry Formation will be available in person as well as online. The courses are taught by Father Boniface Hicks, OSB, and Father Thomas Acklin, OSB, faculty members at the Seminary. The two Benedictines are the authors of the text for the course, Spiritual Direction: A Guide for Sharing the Father’s Love.
Spiritual Direction I: Art of Accompaniment, will be offered June 7-11, while Spiritual Direction II: Advanced Topics in Spiritual Direction, will be held June 21-25. In person registration is limited.
SD 1 will serve as a foundation for those who wish to continue learning the practice of spiritual direction. It is also a stand-alone course for those who wish to learn the “art of accompaniment.”
SD 2 will expand upon what students have learned in SD 1, deepening their experiences on the road to expand their own spiritual enlightenment while teaching them how to assist others traveling the same path. The course consists of five hours of instruction per day for five days.
For those able to attend in person, daily Mass, Eucharistic adoration, Sacramental Confession and prayer are included in the program and available to any who are interested. The programs also offer time for walks, silence, and reflection to best integrate the teaching offered during the courses. Saint Vincent Archabbey is a peaceful environment that naturally fosters reflection and contemplation. Both SD1 and SD2 consist of five hours of instruction per day for five days.
To register, visit https://imf.saintvincentseminary.edu/
