It’s that time of year:
“Louise, In time for Memorial Day the following names have been added to the granite markers at our Veterans Memorial Plaza:
“World War II — George J. Polenavitch, Richard L. Schultheis, Charles L. Biller;
“Korea — Walter Medwid, Thomas J. Madey;
“Vietnam — Anthony S. Kostelnick and Roger L. McMullen.
“We are planning to add another marker in the near future. We think it will be a nice addition to the plaza.
“Thank you. Art Dira, Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee.”
* * *
Retired Bulletin Editor Steve Kittey emailed the following to our new managing editor, Tara Ewanits, after he read Bulletin Staff Writer Amy Fauth’s story published on the front and jump pages of the Tuesday, May 17, edition:
“Tara, in the top of the second jump column on you taking over as editor, it includes an item that said the ‘Wilson train wreck.’ I believe that probably should have read ‘Wilpen train wreck.’
“Louise is always looking for column items so maybe you could have Louise run a little item in her Friday column.”
Here it is, Steve.
* * *
An update from Bill Yuhaniak of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department:
“This Saturday (May 21) the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station. They are still $8, and they still have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. These tickets go off on June 30.
“The tickets are also available to purchase from the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, and Central Fire Station or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Also, we are still in the planning stages for our annual Gun Bash that will take place on Sept. 24 at Cooperstown Event Center. The guns will be provided by Defenders Armory and will be $35 a ticket, which will be available soon. Look for more details as they become available.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
This just in from St. Vincent College public relations department:
“Monday, May 23, represents 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, a day in honor of Fred Rogers. Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania designated the 143rd day of the year (May 23 of this year) as a day of kindness. 143 was Rogers’ code for ‘I love you,’ as each number represents the number of letters in each word in ‘I love you.’
“With 143 Day this year, there comes a special announcement. From a place that Fred Rogers called home and the place chosen for his Archive, in Latrobe, at the Fred Rogers Center and St. Vincent College, exciting things are happening in that neighborhood.
“Stay tuned for the announcement coming from the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media on Monday, May 23, at 9 a.m.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1972 is looking for classmates.
The 50th-anniversary class reunion has been set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township. Classmates who have not been contacted for their current address and email information are asked to text their information to Patty Moore McDonough at 724-771-5033 as soon as possible so that an invitation can be sent to them.
Classmates who may have other classmate information stored away in their cell phone’s address book are asked to forward their information to Patty at psmooreorless@hotmail.com or text her at the phone number listed.
Class spokeswoman Maria Peluso added, “If you are available to help with event planning, we’d love to have your help! Contact Patty.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is being called ‘Treasure Island’ this week!
“Our ‘indoor’ yard sale is packed with items. We have three sewing machines, a fake leather love seat, an H.P. printer, a Sentry safe without a combination, and yard tools. Also, items for every room of the house and every age group. Baby, child, male, female, young or old, we have something for you. Too many items to mention.
“So come find your ‘treasures’ Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have $1 hot dogs and snacks too. Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Tree of Life Secretary Kacie Prior invites the public to “join us Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Latrobe Tree of Life for free food, bounce houses, baked goods, and much more! Connect with us at 1005 Cedar St. for a chance to win prizes and fellowship with the members of our church. We hope to see you soon!”
Call the church at 724-537-5986 or visit www.treeoflifelatrobe.com for more information.
The community is invited to attend the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at the Hempfield Township campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
ACS spokeswoman Maria Peluso said, “In order to create a greater force in the fight against cancer, local Relays have join together to form the new RLF of Westmoreland County. The event will begin at noon where you may enjoy a few laps around the track, participate in fundraisers at the campsites of many registered teams or grab a bite to eat from the participating food trucks.”
Some of the activities you may join in:
• Top Dog Therapy Dogs will visit at 4:30 p.m.
• All cancer survivors are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. with guest speaker Faye Rosatti.
• Purchase “a decadent dessert” at the Dessert Auction at 7 p.m.
• Participate in “the famous Duck Drop starting promptly at 8 p.m. so be sure to purchase your ‘6-Quack’ early.”
The evening will wrap up with the annual Luminaria Ceremony, where “hundreds of candles will be lit to remember loved ones, to honor those still fighting cancer and to pay tribute to all long-term survivors.”
To purchase a luminaria, or make a donation to a team or walker, or to purchase a “duck,” go www.relayforlife.org/pawestmoreland.
Questions? Call 724-875-9687, ask for Katie.
* * *
A change of venue:
Pastor Beth Dunlap announced the West Newton Church of God Strawberry Festival 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, had to be changed to a different location — the Lions Field House, 507 Pittsburgh St., West Newton — because remodeling hasn’t been completed at the previously announced site: Sewickley Grange.
Festival menu includes hot dogs, sauerkraut, sloppy Joes, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, cake and strawberries.
* * *
While we’re in the neighborhood:
Volunteers announced West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., is seeking donations of “good-condition, used paperbacks, hardcovers, DVDs and audios for our upcoming Fill a Bag for $5 Book Sale June 11.
“Donations can be dropped off at the library during our regular hours: Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Please no cookbooks, encyclopedias or textbooks. We are a non-funded library and raise money to keep the library open with fundraisers. This sale will feature jewelry left over from our fall sale at 75% off price, delicious food, and the Lions Club will be set up selling brooms and garbage bags. This is being held June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the West Newton townwide yard sales and Vine Street Park dealers set up selling.” Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, 1520 Susan Drive, Unity Township, will host “Music in May” 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the church. According to the purple flier from Brigette Klosky, the outdoor event will include “the music of The Bricks.” Attendees are asked to “bring your blankets and chairs and have fun.” Food and drinks will be available for purchase between 2 and 5 p.m. The church is located off Mission Road in Lawson Heights. Questions? Call 724-539-1109.
* * *
Latrobe Lions Club’s annual Spring Broom Sale will be underway 10 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, on Saturday, May 21, at the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center, Latrobe.
The brooms — $13 for heavy duty, $6 for long-handle whisk and $5 for traditional whisk — are made by the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.
Latrobe Lions Club Treasurer Rich Null added, “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.
“We, along with all the service clubs and groups, appreciate all you do to make our fundraisers a success.”
* * *
Ring Pittsburgh Community Handbell Ensemble will perform 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township. The concert, which will have a wide variety of musical styles, is free and open to the public. Ring Pittsburgh was founded in 2016 as an auditioned community of musicians skilled in the art of handbell ringing.
* * *
On another note: The Irwin Male Chorus, one of the longest standing all men’s choruses in the United States, will sing at Community United Presbyterian Church 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
* * *
A Super Bingo is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, at Jeannette American Legion Post 344 to help the Westmoreland County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
* * *
