May 19-21, 2023

Saturday is Armed Forces Day, a special holiday for people all over the world to come together and thank the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.
First conceived by President Harry S. Truman, the holiday was established in 1949. The creation of a single day celebration for all five branches of the U.S. military made sense because of their unification under the Department of Defense.
Today, Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of every May, this year falling on May 20.
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak asked BB to share his May news:
“The members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. this Saturday, May 20, at Central Fire Station (Main and Jefferson streets) and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and had been selling out quickly so come get yours early before they are gone.
“Our scratch-off tickets will be available to purchase for $10, which goes off on June 30 for a chance to win a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs and $1,500 in cash. Besides Central they are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc, S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“We want to thank you for your continued support; it’s truly appreciated. Have a great weekend.
“Just wanted to remind everyone that the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department is again having a fair for the first time in a few years. It’s happening May 23-27 down at Co. 1 (Oak Street). Come by and enjoy some food, games and rides from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly.”
* * *
Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, is having an Outdoor Flea Market/Vendor Event 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
According to an email from the church spokeswoman, there will be “antiques, vintage items, handmade woodworking, furniture, lamps, handmade pottery, jewelry, tools, kitchenware, purses, clothing of all sizes, Nerf toys and more. Brand new items too. Something for everyone!
“We are also selling food, including hot sausage, hot dogs, halushki, nachos, baked items and more.
“Come out and shop around, have a bite to eat and support a great cause.
“All proceeds benefit our Kids for Christ ministry with their upcoming events and community outreaches.
“Any questions? Call or text 724-972-9911.
“Thank you so much, Louise!”
* * *
Choristers take note:
Choir members are needed for the Latrobe 4th of July Interfaith Patriotic Service.
Dawna Bates, chairperson for the annual service, explained in an email this week, “Practices will be starting on Monday, May 22, and continue each Monday night in June. The service will be held (Sunday) June 25 at 3 p.m. at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Practices are May 22, June 5, 12, 19 at 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St. You do not need to attend all practices.
“This year’s theme is ‘Home Is Where Your Heart Is,’ celebrating Westmoreland County 250 years. Not only will we be honoring military personnel who have passed away since last May, but we will honor law enforcement and their service to our community. Everyone is welcome to join us as we give them thanks.
“This service has been an important part of the 4th of July Celebration since 1976.”
* * *
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1978 is looking forward to its 45th-anniversary reunion.
There will be a golf outing Friday, June 30, at Latrobe Elks prior to the reunion Saturday, July 1, at The Venue @ Live Casino, Westmoreland Mall.
See the Facebook page, Latrobe Class 78 Chat, for the invitation.
My thanks to cousin Stephanie King for the BB item.
My thanks to Judy McAtee for being the third person to submit information for my annual wrap-up of Memorial Day weekend activities to be published the week before the holiday.
All veterans organizations, fire departments and others planning Memorial Day observances are urged to send in their details and/or programs.
Please send to my new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489, drop off in the mail slot beside the front door, 1211 Ligonier St., or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, no later than Monday, May 22.
Be sure to include the submitter’s phone number in case I have a question; phone number will not be published.
* * *
Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings has another update:
“In observance of May as National Stroke Awareness Month, Excela Health will be participating in a number of public education events. Josh Adams, Excela Health stroke coordinator, and Excela Health neurologist Dr. Cathleen Adams will be guests for the Laurel Faith in Action radio broadcast scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. The topic is ‘Stroke – Minutes Save Brain. Know the Signs and Symptoms of a Stroke.’ The broadcast will air on 98.7-FM Westmoreland Gold.
“Adams also will present the same program at Newhaven Court at Lindwood on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
“Adams will also be speaking to the Mall Walkers on Thursday, May 25, at Westmoreland Mall, Hempfield Township. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., and the presentation begins at 8:20 a.m. in the Food Court.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Briana Tomack included this among the news items in the May member newsletter:
“Since May is National Bike Month, we thought it would be a fun idea to get everyone out to explore and enjoy some of our beautiful local trails! Join in the May Chamber Bike Trail Challenge and send us a photo of you riding on one of our region’s beautiful trails.
“Email your picture to briana@gllv.org to be entered in our drawing to win a $100 gift certificate for the Chamber gift shop! Deadline is May 31.”
* * *
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. Could you give us a mention in the Bulletin Board.
“The Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration committee will be hosting a Cash Bash on Sunday, June 11, at Huber Hall to help fund the Independence Day parade. Doors will open at noon, with drawings beginning at 1 p.m. and every 15 minutes until 4 p.m.
“Tickets are $25 each and have four (three-digit) numbers on them. Also included in the ticket price are a lunch buffet, draft beer, pop and water. Basket raffle, 50/50 and other games of chance will be available. Must be 18 to play. Only 250 available, and they are going fast. Call Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 to reserve your tickets.
“Thank you. Beth Howell, committee member.”
* * *
Anita Kahl requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
From June 7 to Oct. 11, a Twilight Farmers Market will be held 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, 138 Kingston Club Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Anita added in her email, “No market the week of June 14, because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.
“We’re looking for vendors of all kinds. Folks can message me on Facebook, Anita Orazio Kahl, or email akahl352@gmail.com to get the info and form.”
She also noted, “We are still doing the free Crochet classes at the Kingston Vets every other Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. Come on out and join us.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles
Editor Louise F. Fritz via my new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.