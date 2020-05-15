Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Central fire station and at about 9 a.m. the same day at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center, Latrobe.
He added that the department’s gun bash has been tentatively rescheduled for 4 p.m. June 27 at the Cooperstown Event Center in Derry Township. Yuhaniak said “plenty of the tickets” remain available for $25 each and can be purchased by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370 or visiting the Central fire station, 1 Main St., Latrobe.
Additionally, he said the department still has new scratch off/cash tickets for sale. The $10 ticket offers a chance to win $1,500 in cash and provides a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket will go off June 30. Tickets are also available by contacting a department member; by visiting the Central fire station; by stopping at any of these local businesses: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Joe’s Store, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric, or by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370 and asking for Bill.
“Along with these fundraising efforts, we also started doing the online tickets (sure tips), in which we raffle off different items such as food and drink certificates, cash and other items. To help us out, just ‘Like’ and follow us on Facebook at Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2,” Yuhaniak said. “As always, the members of (the department) thank you again for your continued support — we really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
St. John’s Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mount Pleasant, will offer a free drive-thru spaghetti dinner beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
The meal will include spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, salad (Italian or ranch), bread and bottled water. Each person can have up to two meals. To receive your dinner, enter the front entrance and drive to the social room door.
Any questions, call 724-696-3909, 724-433-8707 or 724-454-6480 (leave a message if there is no answer).
* * *
The officers of St. John the Evangelist Christian Mother Rosary Society have canceled its scheduled May 28 meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The next scheduled meeting is Sept. 24 in the St. John’s Parish Social Hall.
“We hope and pray that everyone stays safe and healthy and has a wonderful summer,” society president Charlotte Grejtak said.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier announced that virtual auditions for “Greece Lightning The Musical” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Children ages 8 to 18 are welcome to audition for the production.
Individuals interested in this weekend’s auditions can email Greecelightningthemusical@gmail.com for more information and to tell the Diamond Theatre what time audition is best for you. Organizers said the musical, written by local high school students Lanigan McCulty and Landen Laskoski, “is a comical take on the famous Greek epic the Iliad and the Odyssey. If you like to act but you aren’t fond of singing, don’t worry, not all roles have a singing part.”
The production is scheduled for Aug. 7-9, depending on coronavirus guidelines at the time. Rehearsals are slated to begin June 2 and will run most Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals may be live or virtual.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, continues with a bread recipe on Sunday, May 17. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers fans virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes. In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Latrobe-based Faith Forward’s Angels Arms program now has a 24-hour help line and support available for the following: NAS and FASD; family and children in addiction recovery; resources, childcare (residential, outpatient); support groups/services; supplies (diapers, clothes, furniture, formula), and addiction help.
The confidential help line can be accessed by calling 412-610-2815. For more details, visit www.faithforward.com.
Sage’s Army Inc. will hold “Grief Without the Stigma” meetings Wednesdays in May via the Zoom online meeting website. The meetings will resume at the organization’s headquarters, located at 216 Fourth St., Irwin, once the county’s stay-at-home mandate has been lifted.
To access the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/1499881037 and follow these instructions: Call-in number: +646-5558-8656, and meeting ID: 149 988 1037.
To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j/946202392 and follow these instructions: Meeting ID: 946 202 392.
Additionally, family reinforcement/recovery sessions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursdays this month. The organization said these sessions, hosted by Sage’s Army owner Carmen Capozzi, offer “information and guidance or family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support.”
To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j8969097174. For updates and a listing of all events, visit www.sagesarmy.com.
* * *
Christian Family & Children’s Center/Champion Christian School’s annual auction will be held entirely online this year, development director Barbara A. Skinner said.
Bidding instructions and list of items can be viewed online at www.champion.org/auction. More items are being added frequently, so check back often. The bidding will end at midnight, Saturday, May 16.
“Get some great items and help the center in their mission of educating, equipping and engaging the world for Christ,” Skinner said.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 will not be meeting until further notice because of coronavirus restrictions.
He added that one of the organization’s “charitable projects is supporting two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army. So, at this time I, along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Spokesman Bill Fromme said Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP meetings at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, have been canceled until further notice.
In addition to the coronavirus restrictions, the legion is repairing their facilities, he noted. Fromme added that the Latrobe AARP’s other functions are also on hold.
* * *
Excela Health announced that its regular public activities have been suspended through May and until further notice. Officials with the county health system said halted events also include support groups, classes and other organizational meetings scheduled at any Excela facility.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has announced that a digital Pop-Up Studio Memory Album Explosion Box via Zoom webinar slated for May 27 has reached maximum capacity.
Museum officials said the Virtual Pop-Up Studios will be returning this summer, and they will send out another “e-blast” by Friday, May 22, to announce dates and topics for upcoming virtual events in June, July and August.
* * *
Spokesperson Nancy Boyer said the Laurel Highlands chapter of the Women’s Business Network (WBN) will meet virtually from 8 to 9:45 a.m. May 21.
Each member will have the ability to provide a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
WBN’s Greensburg chapter will hold a virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27.
Each member gets a 30-second commercial to talk about their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice. For more information, contact chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 407 of Blairsville has set up a maintenance fund intended to replace veteran’s banners on utility poles that are showing signs of wear.
While the maintenance fund is designated for future banner repairs, the auxiliary is in need of additional funding and is requesting donations. The cost of a replacement banner is approximately $60, but auxiliary members said they will be “grateful for whatever donation we receive.”
All donations can be mailed to: American Legion Auxiliary No. 407, C/O Marge Patz, 300 S Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
* * *
