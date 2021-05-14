Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on June 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
A rosary rally will be held at noon Saturday, May 15, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
The public is invited to join in honoring our Lady of Fatima and praying for our nation and world peace.
The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima. For more information, call 724-539-3302.
* * *
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host an outdoor craft and vendor show on the church grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
There will be food on grounds along with a Chinese auction.
Contact Angel Gillott at 724-787-2240 or email angelgillott2@gmail.com to register and obtain vendor information.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only ham dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
The meal is takeout only. Pickup will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
An outdoor flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space, with setup slated from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. To reserve a spot or for more details, call Pat at 724-238-2630.
Food will be available in the center’s kitchen.
* * *
The Delmont Historical Preservation Society will hold “Discover Delmont Day” featuring a display of photos, documents and artifacts at the library on Saturday, May 15. Attendees are welcome to bring photos, documents and artifacts they would like to share or donate to the society. “Discover Delmont Day” is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required at the event, as is social distancing.
* * *
Blairsville Alliance Church & Crossroads Community Church will host the annual Blessing of The Bikes on Sunday, May 16, at Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville.
A combined worship service will begin at 11 a.m., with a blessing service to follow at 1 p.m.
Food will be provided and a rain date is slated for May 23.
For additional information and updates, visit the church’s Facebook pages.
* * *
The ladies auxiliary at Tony Angelo No. 01188, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, May 16.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo.
Packets include 20 cards with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of three specials, which pays half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all.
The bingo will also include a basket raffle, door prizes and a special lottery raffle to benefit Latrobe Police Department K-9 Zeus.
* * *
Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its next meeting on Thursday, May 20, beginning with the rosary at 5:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church and Mass at 6 p.m., during which new members will be inducted, followed by a meeting and refreshments in the cafeteria.
The meeting won’t include a covered dish because of COVID-19. All ladies are welcome; please wear a mask.
Chairladies includes Kathy Langford and Joan Cornelius, and the committee includes Mary Ann Balko, Barbara Buck, Cathy Ennis, Jane Farkas, Irene Fowler, Cindy Harr, Ruth Henderson, Dolores Messich, Agnes Onusko, Renee Onusko, Kathy Slivko and Mary Stubbs.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners will be takeout only. There will be no phone orders, as you must come to the church to place and pickup orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
A three-hour divorce workshop will be held via video conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Organizers said the workshop will "provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money."
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Tuesday, May 18, by calling Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed to you.
* * *
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a pre-order takeout meatloaf dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the church social hall.
Dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is $9 for an adult dinner and $4 for a children’s dinner.
Proceeds will benefit the church restoration.
To place a pre-order, call 724-989-7671 and leave your name, number of dinners and your planned pickup time.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the church.
The dinner will be take-out only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside and no phone orders will be taken.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
This will be the church's last roast beef dinner until the fall.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for summer credit classes with a 10-week and 5-week session starting May 24, an eight-week session starting June 7 and a second five-week session starting June 28.
Classes will be held in person as well as online and remote. Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The summer schedule includes courses for liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities and career preparation. Services available to students include academic advising, career and transfer counseling, and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students. New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The summer schedule can be viewed online at www.westmoreland.edu/summer.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in May.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter will meet from 8 to 9:45 a.m. May 20 at Ignite Headquarters, 4 South 4th St., Youngwood. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Coleman Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 20. For more details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The Greensburg chapter will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter will hold regular meetings via Zoom from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 19. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.