* * *
St. John the Evangelist Rosary Altar Christian Mothers’ Spring Luncheon will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
RACM spokeswoman Pat Darbous said, “We will order from the menu, and guests are welcome.”
Deadline to register is Monday, May 16, by calling Pat at 724-539-9500.
* * *
It’s a clean sweep:
The Latrobe Lions Club will offer its annual Spring Broom Sale from 10 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, on Saturday, May 21, at the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center (Latrobe).
The brooms sell for $13 for heavy duty, $6 for long-handle whisk and $5 for traditional whisk. They are made by the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.
Latrobe Lions Club Treasurer Rich Null added, “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.
“We, along with all the service clubs and groups, appreciate all you do to make our fundraisers a success.”
* * *
This just in from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, everyone! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, hopes to see you at the BIG sale. We are having an ‘indoor’ yard sale and have a room full of tables packed with items. We have received donations of new, gently used and antique items. Something from every room in the house and garage. Small appliances, books, puzzles, needlepoint, games, child toys, stroller, exercise stepper, dishes, holiday items and everything else.
“We have a few vendors setting up too. There will be $1 hot dogs and drinks. Come see us and get something awesome while supporting the center. Sale is Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Julie Ruane, secretary at Community United Presbyterian Church, announced two upcoming events:
• The Irwin Male Chorus, one of the longest standing all men’s choruses in the United States, is singing at Community United Presbyterian Church 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome. The church is located at 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
A longtime family favorite:
• The 64th annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by the Community United Presbyterian Church of New Alexandria, will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the church.
Ham barbecues, hot dogs and sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream, strawberries, cake and drinks are on the menu.
Chairperson Georgia Sauers invites everyone to “bring the family for dinner.” A basket raffle, sponsored by the church deacons, also will be underway during festival hours.
* * *
A book recommendation arrived this week from a 1956 Latrobe High School graduate who resides in The First State:
“Louise, A few years ago I came across a book which should prove interesting to western Pennsylvania residents. It is ‘Smoketown’ by Mark Whitaker.
“The book has loads of references to Pittsburgh and western PA. One particular reference is to the Tito brothers of Latrobe Brewing Co. being bootleggers, supplying the Hill District of Pittsburgh during Prohibition. Also lots of info about the music scene in Pittsburgh as well as the great Black baseball teams/players there.
“The book is an easy read, and I thought you might want to recommend it to your readers.
“Best wishes, Jim Suda.”
Mr. Suda and his wife, Mimzy, currently reside in Delmar, Delaware.
* * *
Attention, Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059:
A reorganization meeting will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C, Fifth Ward.
Spokesman Tony Dominick said, “All retirees from Local 1059 are invited to attend, reminisce and enjoy the camaraderie of their fellow workers.
“Thank you, Louise, and the Latrobe Bulletin for all you do.”
This just in: “Dear Louise, I made an error. The DAR Good Citizen from Greater Latrobe was Teko Angelicchio. His dad is Max. My error - so sorry. Mary Ellen (Miller).”
The William Kenly Chapter NSDAR news item/photo ran on my Thursday Lifestyles page.
* * *
A few reminders:
Rekindle 2022, a free women’s event, will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries, 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue.
Rekindle is a worship-filled night for women led by Christa Morris, founder of Rekindle Ministry.
More information and registration are available at www.rekindleministry.com
* * *
Latrobe Presbyterian Church welcomes the Rev. Derek Van Pelt Campbell to the Latrobe congregation. The community is invited to his installation service 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the 428 Main St. sanctuary.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet Pastor Derek and his family at a luncheon after the service.
* * *
From Monday, May 16, through Monday, May 23, Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community ending with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
This year, the art center is partnering with the Fred Rogers Center to further encourage the spread of kindness and synchronize the event with the special Fred Rogers exhibit curated by student scholars from the Fred Rogers Center that is currently on display at Latrobe Art Center.
During the weeklong event, participating individuals and organizations are instructed to use the art center’s specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards while conducting acts of kindness to capture the moment and lead others to continue spreading kindness. One side of each card contains information about the event and instructs recipients on what to do next.
The opposite side of each card features works of art by some of the center’s member artists who submitted pieces responding to the prompt “What does kindness look like?” The works by each artist are examples and visual representations of kindness created in the hope of further inspiring the actions of those who choose to participate throughout the week.
The community is also invited to join Latrobe Art Center and the Fred Rogers Center at a special event taking place 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Latrobe Art Center celebrating kindness and the closing of the special exhibit on the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
For other details, visit https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/week-of-kindness-2022 or stop into Latrobe Art Center during regular operating hours. LAC’s galleries are open and free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* * *
On Sunday, May 15, Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church of Blairsville will host the Washington (Pennsylvania) Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet for a 4 p.m. concert, which is open to the public.
The hourlong concert includes selections of jazz, Broadway, classical, classics and other varying selections.
Matt Pienkowski of Greensburg, an occasional trumpeter for Hebron Lutheran Church and a first-chair trumpeter for the orchestra, is the quintet’s coordinator.
Hebron is located at 125 N. Liberty St. in Blairsville. The concert is free, and the Rev. John Smaligo welcomes all to this special event.
Contact the church at 724-459-8920 with any questions.
* * *
An interesting excerpt from The Old Farmer’s Almanac: “May’s full Flower Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:15 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, May 16.
“Venture outdoors on the night of the 15th to get the best view of the bright full Flower Moon! Find a location with unobstructed views of the horizon, if possible. See what time the moon will be visible in your area with our Moonrise and Moonset Calculator.
“May’s full moon is the first supermoon of the year! A supermoon is most commonly defined as any full moon that occurs when the moon is at least 90% of perigee (the point in the moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth). In 2022, there will be four supermoons.
“This month’s full moon coincides with a total lunar eclipse! A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth stands directly between the moon and the sun, which results in Earth casting its shadow on the moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon is fully obscured by Earth’s shadow, giving the moon a reddish hue. This phenomenon is where the term ‘blood moon’ comes from.”
Read more at https://www.almanac.com/full-moon-may
* * *
Remember to vote in Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
* * *
