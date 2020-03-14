Tom Wandrisco of Latrobe Lions Club Thursday afternoon announced the club’s program on “New Findings on Dementia” by Oscar L. Lopez, MD, FAAN, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Lopez’s presentation was originally planned for Tuesday, March 17, at the Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Wandrisco said it will be rescheduled.
* * *
“The St. Vincent College Free Monthly Community Meal held at Holy Family Parish in Latrobe has been canceled for this month and next,” Jessica Parsons, coordinator of Service-Learning and Community Outreach, St. Vincent College, announced Thursday.
* * *
An important message arrived Thursday from Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.:
“Till further notice, ALL activities on Wednesday evenings are canceled at LUMC Ministries (After School Club, Wednesday dinners, worship and classes). Church Council has reached this decision after hearing from the Conference Center and the public. Debbie Herwick, business administrator.”
* * *
“Due to the coronavirus situation, St. Bartholomew Church (Crabtree) Bingo has been canceled until further notice,” parishioner Tony Dominick announced Thursday afternoon.
* * *
An update arrived Wednesday from Nancy McKinnon, LAHAS president:
“There’s still time to get one of the few raffle tickets that remain for Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s “Luck o’ the Irish” ticket. Stop by the Latrobe 30 Shoppes News Stand or Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights (both in Unity Township) soon. The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. PA Pick-3 Lottery on March 17. Tickets are $5 each. Thank you. Nancy.”
* * *
Thinking about having spaghetti or meatball hoagie for supper? Let the Veterans of Foreign Wars do the cooking.
Kristy Murphy said, “Our monthly Spaghetti Dinner will be held Tuesday, March 17, (St. Patrick’s Day) at 204 Spring St. in Latrobe. Dinners are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3.50 for children. The dinners include pasta, homemade meatball, sauce, bread, salad, dessert and beverage (iced tea, lemonade, coffee or water). Meals are served from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Have any questions or want to place an order, please call 724-537-6480. Open to the public. We love our veterans!”
* * *
This update just in:
“The Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church will not be having their monthly Pancake Breakfast this month. We will update you as to when the next monthly breakfast will be. Thank you for your understanding. Dave Thomas, Publicity Committee.”
* * *
St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), Friday morning announced its annual Spring Bingo is “canceled due to the precautions that are being taken over the concerns of COVID-19,” according to Peggy Goldberg, parish secretary of St. Rose / St. John.
Peggy added, “Thank you and blessings.”
The bingo was previously slated for Sunday, March 29.
* * *
St. Rose Seniors will convene 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the St. Rose Social Hall, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township). The Rev. Eric J. Dinga will speak about St. Joseph.
“New members of all faiths are welcome,” announced BettyAnn Bridge, program and publicity chair. “Dues are now payable for 2020.”
* * *
Dawna Bates this week announced Bethany United Methodist Church continues its tradition of more than 80 years of making homemade fondant Easter eggs, noting, “This fundraiser was started to help finance projects of the church and continues today. There are nine flavors: coconut, cherry coconut, maple nut, all nut, cherry nut, fruit nut, peanut butter, cherry, and maple.”
Each is available in milk chocolate or white chocolate.
Price is $10.50 for “an approximate pound egg.”
Orders can be placed by calling the Laveen Street, Latrobe, church office (724-539-2259) from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Friday or purchased 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23; 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 24, and 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
* * *
Just the fax:
An Invitational Indoor Flea Market, Craft and Antique Show will be underway 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Pat Piper said the fee is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space with table provided; call 724-238-2630. The charge is $15 with table not reserved (on day of sale). Food will be available from the community center kitchen.
Her fax says, “Come join us to sell your wares.”
St. Florian Pancake Breakfast will be served 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the parish hall, 4263 Route 981, Mount Pleasant Township.
Cost is $8 per adult and $5 for a child ages 5-12. Tots under 5 eat free.
“Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash-browns and more,” announced Angela Reese, parish office manager.
Contact 724-423-4431 for more information.
* * *
On the road again:
Dawn Vavick announced Latrobe — GLSD Parks and Recreation is offering “a fun-filled day to the Pittsburgh Rivers Casino. You will receive $20 in free play and a $5 food voucher. Must have valid state ID.”
Registration is available at www.latroberecreation.org or at the LP&R office; call the office at 724-537-4331 with questions.
The group will depart 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return to the stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Fee is $30 per person. Deadline for registration is March 31.
* * *
The Blairsville VFW Post 5821 in Derry Township will be going smokeless on Sunday, March 15, according to Marge Patz.
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME Church, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, is having another $1 Spaghetti Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the church.
Spokeswoman Linda West said, “We are encouraging all to come and enjoy an inexpensive dinner. We are serving both meatless and meat sauces, salad and roll for only $1.
“We are planning additional dinners on Saturday, March 28, and April 4. Information for these will be sent later.”
* * *
Yellow Creek State Park environmental education specialist Lisa Meadows announced a Bald Eagle Watch at Loyalhanna Dam will take place 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, depending on the weather. Loyalhanna Dam is located at 400 Loyalhanna Dam Road, Saltsburg.
Meadows explained, “We will set up a few spotting scopes and offer binoculars to check out the eagles hanging out in the area. Please feel free to bring your binoculars and bird books or use ours. Feel free come for a few minutes or stay for the whole event. We will meet at the park office at Loyalhanna Dam. This is a weather-dependent event, so if it is raining or snowing steadily or below 32 degrees the event will be canceled. Remember this event is not at Yellow Creek!”
* * *
A handwritten note from Bernie Miller of Unity Township:
“The fifth annual Picnic for All Former LAH Employees/Retirees is Thursday, Aug. 13. The picnic will start at 1 p.m. until ?? at the Slovak Picnic Grounds (Industrial Boulevard near Route 217 in Derry Township).
“We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish to be shared by all and a cold beverage for yourself. The third week in July, we will ask for everyone to post on our website as to what you are bringing to the picnic.
“This year we are having a Chinese auction. If you want to donate a basket, please bring it with you to the picnic. Tickets will be seven for $5, 18 for $10. There will be entertainment too.
“Come to the picnic for good food, good conversation and to renew friendships.
“See you all on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. until ?? at the Slovak Picnic Grounds. Everything will be posted on our website: FormerLAHEmployees/Retirees.
“Thank you, Bernie Miller.”
* * *
March 14, 1914 — Henry Ford announced the new continuous motion method to assemble cars. The process decreased the time to make a car from 12 hours to 93 minutes, according to www.on-this-day.com.
* * *
“Et tu, Bruté?” reminds me of one of my favorite classes at Latrobe High School — Latin taught by Miss Adeline Reeping!
March 15, 44 B.C. — Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated by high-ranking Roman senators, including his friend Brutus. The day is known as the “Ides of March,” according to www.on-this-day.com and wtop.com.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac website www.almanac.com, “In 2020, the spring equinox (also called the March equinox or vernal equinox) falls on Thursday, March 19, (11:50 p.m.) which is earlier than it’s been in over a century! This event marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
“For much of the last century, the spring equinox has occurred on March 20 or 21. This year, however, the equinox happens on the 19th in all U.S. time zones, making it the earliest spring we’ll have seen in our lives (so far). The last time spring arrived this early was in 1896 — a whopping 124 years ago!”
Check out Almanac astronomer Bob Berman’s latest article on the Almanac website. It’s quite interesting.
* * *
See my Lifestyles Page A10 in this Bulletin Weekend editon for other events that have been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The activities included here in my column are as up to date as I have received notifications by email and phone by noon Friday.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
