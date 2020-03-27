Amanda Scifo, wife of Bulletin Assistant Sports Editor Dan Scifo, was interviewed by WTAE, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, this week.
Dan and Amanda are pregnant with their first child and they had an appointment this week with doctors at UPMC. The office called and asked if they were willing to switch from an in-person visit to a virtual, online appointment because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They obliged and had an online visit with their doctor.
WTAE then reached out and interviewed Amanda because they wanted to highlight UPMC’s virtual, online appointments. Other than a minor connection hiccup to start, the visit went off without a hitch.
They enjoyed a FaceTime visit with their doctor and will meet again in a couple weeks. Due date is scheduled for May 20.
* * *
Whitney-Hostetter VFD Fire Chief/Secretary Anthony A. Matuszky issued the following update:
“I hope all your readers are safe and taking the necessary precautions with the coronavirus.
“For the safety of our members, children and the community of whole we are canceling our Sub Sale on April 4 and our Easter Egg Hunt on April 5. Hopefully we can reschedule them in May.
“Be safe and please listen to all the instructions being put forth to stay safe. Thank you.”
* * *
An update arrived this week from Nancy McKinnon:
“Good morning, Louise.
“I hope you and your family are well.
“I should have emailed you sooner to tell you the Living Tableau at Latrobe Presbyterian Church will not take place this year. You probably suspected that, though.
Thank you for your willingness to publicize the event. We’ll try again next year! Nancy.”
* * *
My sincere thanks to Joe and Anna Margaret Mosso of St. John Parish for the day-brightening, musical e-card that was among my emails Tuesday morning:
I’ve replayed it a couple times to watch the watering can on a windowsill fill a “fraises” (strawberries) vase and the colorful flowers being placed one by one. There’s a box of tea, a teacup and an apple beside it. You can view the countryside out the window. How appropriate!
The message at the end says: “Thinking of you! To brighten your day and to let you know that we are thinking about you. With love, Joe & Anna Margaret.”
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME Church, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, is “canceling upcoming spaghetti dinners at this time,” according to spokeswoman Linda West.
Additional dinners were previously planned for Saturday, March 28, and April 4.
* * *
A request arrived this week from Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Chief/Treasurer John Speidel:
“Please put the following canceled events that were to be held at the Bolivar Fire Station in your newspaper:
“Monthly Bingo on Wednesday, April 1, has been canceled.
“Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5, has been canceled.”
Questions? Visit www.bolivarvfc.com
* * *
On a more positive note:
The bakers at St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township, announced this week that “for now, the ladies WILL BE taking orders for the kolaci rolls. They have some prepared to sell.”
Their “famous homemade kolaci” are available in nut, apricot and poppy seed for $12 each. To place an order, call Cathy at 724-537-7238 or Brigette at 724-836-0930 or find their Facebook event. They stressed that “orders must be in by Monday, March 30.”
Pickup will be “one day only” — Saturday, April 4, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The church is located at 1520 Susan Drive off Mission Road in Lawson Heights.
The Hays Pittsburgh Bald Eagles welcomed the city’s second eaglet of 2020 on Monday, March 23, at approximately 6:40 a.m. This is the 12th eaglet that the pair have hatched. Watch the cam at http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest
The Hays Bald Eagles laid two eggs this year. The first egg hatched on Saturday, March 21.
The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between CSE and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. Additional sponsors are Arborel Tree Service, a Davey Company and JASE Construction services.
“This live video feed has been granted a special permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes. The Game Commission’s mission is: ‘To manage wild birds, wild mammals and their habitats for current and future generations,’” according to Rachel Handel, communications director for ASWP.
* * *
A few reminders:
In response to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and to protect patients, staff and the Excela Health community, the county health system has announced that “no visitors will be permitted in the inpatient, outpatient or emergency department areas” at its hospitals.
Hospital officials said visitors will be permitted in the following situations:
Patients under the age of 18;
Persons with disability or other impairment;
Labor and delivery (individuals should be prepared to stay for the duration of episode of care).
Special considerations will be made for:
Emergency care;
End-of-life care.
Excela Health said it plans to “screen all who enter its facilities. Visitors’ temperatures will be taken, and a series of health-related questions will be asked prior to entering the building.”
Hospital officials said if individuals feel ill, “please do not enter any of the buildings and contact a physician for further direction unless seeking emergency care.” For updates, visit www.ExcelaHealth.org.
* * *
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted Waste Management to temporarily suspend some of its services throughout western Pennsylvania.
Starting March 25, the company announced it is “suspending collection until further notice” of bulk items such as furniture, carpet, mattresses and appliances; collection of yard waste such as grass clippings, brush and tree limbs, and spring and bulk cleanups.
Standard collection services will continue, the company noted, but “trash and refuse must be bagged and sealed.” Wherever possible, those items “must be placed in containers, and loose items will not be collected.”
Recyclables will also be collected but “all items, including cardboard, must be placed inside recycling bins.”
Waste Management said it will continue to enforce previously-agreed-upon bag and cart limits.
“(We) will focus its employees on the collection of trash and recycling, which are essential health and safety services,” Waste Management spokeswoman Lisa Kardell explained.
* * *
March 28, 1917 — During World War I the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) was founded, according to on-his-day.com.
* * *
March 29, 1943 — World War II rationing of meat, fats and cheese began, limiting consumers to store purchases of an average of about 2 pounds a week for beef, pork, lamb and mutton using a coupon system, according to wtop.com.
* * *
All of the activities included here in my column are as up to date as I have received notifications via email, fax and phone by noon Thursday.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
