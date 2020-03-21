Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Executive Director Olga A. Herbert this week replied to my request for an update:
“Hello, Louise. In accordance with the recommendations of local, state and national officials, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is being proactive and prudent regarding the Lincoln Highway Experience museum, programs and events. Effective March 16, 2020, the museum is closed to the public, and all previously scheduled programs and events are canceled through April 30. At that time, we will re-assess the COVID-19 situation. Thank you for alerting the public, Louise; I really appreciate it. Olga.”
Among the cancellations is “Pennsylvania Highways: From Dirt Trails to Concrete Roads” by Jeff Kitsko, previously planned for March 31 at the Route 30 East, Unity Township, museum. www.LHHC.org
* * *
An update arrived Wednesday from Bill Yuhaniak:
“The members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 had to regretfully cancel this month’s Hoagies Sale, slated to take place today (March 21), but we will be back next month on Saturday, April 18, starting at 8 a.m. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused.
“With all of the COVID-19 virus shutdowns, it also caused us to postpone our annual Gun Bash. The Gun Bash will take place on June 27 now, and still will be at the Cooperstown Event Center starting at 4 p.m. We still have plenty of the tickets available for $25. They can be purchased by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370, or by stopping at Central fire station at 1 Main St. after the city building reopens.
“We still have some of the our Gift Card/ Lucky Lottery scratch-off tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in gift cards and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. This ticket goes off on March 29. The tickets are also available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or stopping at any of the following locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, DeCaro’s Deli, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Latrobe Newsstand, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, S & H Electric, or by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370 ask for Bill.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support; we really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The Unity Township Supervisors have to decided to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt this year, according to secretary Sharon Sweeney.
The egg hunt originally was slated for April 4 at the Unity Township Municipal Building (154 Beatty County Road).
* * *
Maria Peluso asked the Bulletin Board to “please post: The Relay for Life Bingo fundraiser for March 28 is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be rescheduled for a later date. Thanks, Louise. I’m sure heads are spinning with all the cancellation announcements.”
* * *
Bethann Howell this week announced a postponement and a cancellation:
“The 4th of July Bingo fundraiser, the Drag Queen Bingo scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 18, due to the coronavirus threat. Hoping to see everyone in April.
“The Ladies’ Auxiliary Charity Luncheon Bingo at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (Tony Angelo Aerie 01188), located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, has been canceled for March 29. We are hoping to see everyone at our April 26 Bingo.
“Thank you. Beth Howell, president of the Ladies’ Auxiliary.”
* * *
“All meetings of Kennametal UAW Retirees will be canceled until further notice,” spokesman Bill Borsari called to tell the Bulletin Board.
A day brightener arrived this week from a Latrobe Bulletin subscriber:
“The Bulletin has a very nice balance of the ‘standard’ sad/depressing news with lots of positive and interesting news about the many good local people and events.
“The new kid carriers are doing a really good job.”
* * *
Did you notice the Latrobe connection to the March 18 Mother Goose & Grimm comic by Mike Peters that is distributed by King Features Syndicate?
As two dog catchers are carrying Grimmy away from his house, he says, “Hey ... It’s a beautiful day ... why are you arresting me?”
Peeking out the window of his house are Mister Rogers and King Friday XIII.
The lower right corner of the panel says “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Watch.”
As you probably know, Fred McFeely Rogers was born March 20, 1928, in Latrobe.
* * *
I received confirmation Wednesday afternoon that the annual Latrobe Alliance Church Resurrection Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, the day before Palm Sunday.
LAC spokeswoman Kimberly Kantorik said, “All children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to come, hunt candy-filled eggs and play games. The day’s activities will then focus on the true meaning of Easter. There will be a small craft for each child to make and take, as well. Free refreshments will be served.”
The church is located at 130 Kingston St., Youngstown (Unity Township).
* * *
Jane Strittmatter, director of public relations, Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, Thursday replied to my inquiry about an April activity previously announced:
“Thank you, Louise, for contacting me about the Egg Hunt. I was just notified that it has been canceled. We are grateful to you for your interest in helping the Sisters of Charity share their news. Stay well.”
The Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center had planned to host an Easter Egg Hunt for children the first Saturday in April at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, where the Elizabeth Memory Care Center is housed.
* * *
Speaking of egg hunts:
No Walls Ministries decided to cancel its Family Easter Craft and Egg Hunt originally slated for April 4 at the 214 Church St., New Alexandria, church, according to Julie Ruane, speaking for Pastor Charlie Brownawell.
* * *
Two reminders:
Latrobe BPW’s annual Spring Tea is postponed until May 16.
Past president Angela Apple said, “If you have tickets, contact your BPW table hostess or email latrobebpw@yahoo.com.
The tea was previously scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center, Hempfield Township. It will be held at the same location on May 16.
* * *
The Holy Family Rosary Society Craft and Vendor Show originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled, spokeswoman Mary Bleehash announced this week.
* * *
March 21, 1790 — Thomas Jefferson reported to U.S. President George Washington as the new secretary of state, according to www.on-this-day.com.
* * *
March 22, 1765 — The British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax, according to wtop.com. (The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.)
* * *
