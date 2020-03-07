On behalf of Bishop Edward C. Malesic, JCL, the Diocese of Greensburg released the following announcement Thursday morning:
“In an abundance of caution primarily regarding concerns about the flu and its impact on parishioners, in addition to growing concerns about the coronavirus, Bishop Malesic has asked that we temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact. Please note, he has also temporarily suspended the distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice. He asked us to remind all parishioners that if you are sick, you are not obligated to attend Mass. Please keep all those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness and all those who are ill in your prayers.”
* * *
Latrobe VFD Good Friends Hose Co. 5 and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Firefighters Pipe and Drum Band are having a Super Bingo on Sunday, March 22, at the Cooperstown Events Center.
Admission is $20, and extra packages are available. Doors open @ 11 a.m., and the bingo starts @ 1 p.m. Food and refreshments will also be available.
“Tickets can be purchased at our regular Tuesday night bingo or call 724-537-8881,” announced Jeff Lloyd, assistant chief and treasurer.
* * *
Our sincere condolences to the family of Bertha Kuhn Dalton, who passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, at her home in Latrobe.
Her husband, Earl G. Dalton, who passed away Aug. 4, 2015, served as Latrobe fire chief from 1959 until 1981. He joined Hook and Ladder Co. 2 in 1940.
Next Friday will be the 38th anniversary of the Earl G. Dalton Fitness Path through Legion-Keener Park. The path was dedicated March 13, 1982.
Here is an excerpt from my Feb. 11, 2017, Bulletin Board:
“A new Lamplighter series bench has been installed at the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 Fire Station entrance. The black, powder-coated bench with inscription was sponsored by William Hamilton Jr. to honor the life and legacy of retired Latrobe Fire Chief Earl G. Dalton.
“An active member of Latrobe VFD more than 75 years, Dalton was voted to serve as chief in 1959, a position he held for 22 years until 1981, according to his obituary. He passed away Aug. 4, 2015, at age 95.
“’Over the past three years, more than 100 individual Latrobe residents, businesses and alum have sponsored an array of locally manufactured street furniture valued at just over $130,000, with options available through latroberevitalization.org,’ Jarod L. Trunzo, executive director, Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, told the Bulletin Board Thursday.”
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during March 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the post. The charter was signed and witnessed on March 26, 1920.
Barry Novosel, post commander, also said, “We will have DJ Don in our post social quarters this Saturday (March 7) from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.”
* * *
An update from Linda Butler, spokesperson:
“Attention auxiliary members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe:
“There will be NO auxiliary meeting this month, on Monday, March 9.
“Meetings of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3414 Auxiliary will resume on Monday, April 13.
“Reminder: Community hours are due by the end of March.”
Questions? Call 724-537-6480.
* * *
On another note:
The Greater Latrobe Community Chorus schedule for March is as follows: Thursday, March 12, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg (Hempfield Township), at 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 17, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township, at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe (Derry Township), at 2:30 p.m., and Friday, March 27, at Ligonier Gardens at 2 p.m.
Practices will be held 6 p.m. Mondays, March 9 and 23, at Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe. The choristers are always seeking new members to join them to “bring some cheer to local seniors and shut-ins.”
Interested? Contact Donna Rodgers at 724-539-0302.
* * *
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will have a Spring Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the church social hall.
Jan Poole said, “Unique handmade crafts, brand name vendors, basket raffle, a la carte luncheon, bake sale and homemade soups will be available.”
The public is welcome to “eat in or take out.”
* * *
A Turkey Dinner is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish Social Hall, 164 Schoolhouse Lane, near Donegal Elementary School.
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, green beans, cranberry sauce, bread, complimentary dessert and drink are on the menu.
The public is welcome to “dine in or take out.” Price is $10 per adult. Ages 6 to 10 years old will receive a child’s meal plus a complimentary dessert and drink. Donation is $5.
An update from Dave O’Barto:
Sons of the American Legion Post 982 (Pipetown, Unity Township) will host the Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15,
O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free — all others (pay) $6. All are welcome.”
Scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice will be served.
* * *
Looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day:
Tom Wandrisco of Latrobe Lions Club and Mary Lou Townsend, president of Latrobe Area Historical Society, announce the Latrobe Lions will present a 6 p.m. program on “New Findings on Dementia” by Oscar L. Lopez, MD, FAAN, Tuesday, March 17, at the historical society, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free to all; donations accepted.
Dr. Lopez is a University of Pittsburgh Medical School professor of neurology, psychiatry, and clinical and translational sciences, the Levidow-Pittsburgh Foundation endowed chair in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia disorders, and the chief of the Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology Division. He is currently the director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center of Pittsburgh. This is a multi-disciplinary resource that oversees clinical assessments and care, stimulates dementia research and trains health professionals in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Wandrisco added, “We will be accepting old eyeglasses for the Lions Club Sight Program.”
* * *
Dillon Spencer, American Cancer Society senior community development manager, invites everyone to “join us on Saturday, March 28, for our Bingo Bash to support our local Relay for Life. The bash will be held in A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second Ave., Derry. Doors open at 5 p.m. with optional food to purchase.
“Early bird begins at 6:30 p.m. sharp with regular bingo beginning at 6:45 p.m. Pay-outs to all winners will be cash.
“An advance ticket can be purchased for $20 for 12 games, with specials and extra cards sold at the door. Door prizes, 50/50, pull-tab tickets and basket raffle will also be available. Tickets at the door are $25 each. For other details or to purchase your ticket, call or text Dillon at 724-344-9850.”
* * *
The next meeting for the Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Knights Council Home in Loyalhanna.
Knights spokesman Tony Dominick said, “All members in good standing are encouraged to attend and participate. All men 18 years of age and older are asked to join. Must be in good standing within the Catholic Church. Refreshments served after the meeting.”
* * *
For a good cause:
The Twentieth Century Club will present “Sounds of Sinatra” Friday, April 3, at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin. Proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish and The Kane Foundation of McKeesport.
This concert features talented musicians Bo Wagner and Elaine Painter. Accompanying the singers will be a 14-piece orchestra.
Tickets for the concert are $60 per person. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., and dinner will follow at 7:30 p.m. Along with the concert and dinner, there will also be opportunities to win a basket auction and raffles.
All reservations for the concert must be made by March 23; call Debbie Stewart at 412-596-5405 or email at twentiethcc@gmail.com.
* * *
Reminder: The 2019-20 season of the St. Vincent College Concert Series will wrap up on Saturday, March 14, with “A Night of Intimate Chamber Music and Conversation,” featuring Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra violinists Christopher Wu and Susanne Park, violist Andrew Wickesburg and cellist Anne Martindale Williams. The 7 p.m. concert will be held in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
Single tickets are $26, while children 12 and under, as well as St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines, will be admitted free. Tickets may be reserved by contacting the St. Vincent box office at 724-805-2177.
* * *
Remember, daylight saving time will begin 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, in most areas of the United States, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac website. This evening we’ll set our clocks forward one hour to “spring ahead.” Most areas of the U.S. will “fall back” one hour and return to standard time 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
* * *
March 7, 1908 — Cincinnati Mayor Leopold Markbreit announced before the city council, “Women are not physically fit to operate automobiles,” according to www.on-this-day. com.
* * *
March 8, 1975 — The first International Women’s Day was celebrated, according to wtop.com.
* * *
March’s Full Worm Moon will occur on Monday, March 9, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It is the first of three supermoons of 2020. To learn more, visit https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-march
* * *
