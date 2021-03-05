Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
We received this reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing. Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
If interested, please give me a call at 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department chief/secretary Tony Matuszky said the department will hold its monthly sub sale starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
The subs, made by Post Ave Pizza, will be available for $7 each. Firefighters will be selling subs in the parking lot of the former Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza and the Lowe’s parking lot at Wildcat Commons Plaza, both in Unity Township.
“Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters, and help support them by buying one or more subs,” Matuszky said.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its annual soup sale on Saturday, March 6. The price remains $6 per quart.
Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper. Orders are to be placed by calling and leaving a message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number and your order.
Soup will be available for pick up at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
* * *
The ladies auxiliary at Tony Angelo No. 01188, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, March 7. Doors will open at 11 a.m., a boxed lunch will be served at noon and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of three specials, which pays half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all, plus your lunch.
A basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available. This bingo’s special raffle will benefit Aerie President Rick Jasper’s charity, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Masks must be worn at all times; all CDC rules and regulations will be followed. There is limited seating. In case of inclement weather, call the Aerie at 724-537-6181 or auxiliary President Beth Howell at 724-433-3272.
* * *
We received this American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 of Latrobe reminder from Carol Greenawalt:
”The American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the post home. We will celebrate the auxiliary’s 99th anniversary with pizza and cupcakes for members present. All members are urged to bring their own drinks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will follow wearing masks.”
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that if you are “interested in becoming a member and helping our veterans, we are looking for new members. Transfers (are) also welcome. Contact the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message. We will get back to you. To be a member, you must be a spouse, child, sibling or grandchild of a veteran of a foreign war, male of female.
“We continue to have our fish fries every Friday through Good Friday. Check out our ad and prices in the paper. Takeout only. Any questions or to place an order, contact the VFW at the above number or 724-879-4208. We love our veterans.”
* * *
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will hold its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments are served after the meeting. Coronavirus (COVID-19) rules will be in effect.
Community members are also reminded that the Knights Food Bank program is a continuous project. Anyone wanting to contribute can mail a check (no cash) made out to pay to the Knights of Columbus and sent to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-9418.
“On behalf of the Knights, a big thank you to all who have donated in the past and those who continue to do so on a regular basis,” Dominick said.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, March 8, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, banana and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with haluski, french onion and ham and cabbage soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by March 8.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 10.
The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, a dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the St. Cecilia Education Center, Whitney.
“Come and catch up with your friends! Pick up the annual member booklet! Get out of the house! All parish ladies are welcome,” rosary altar society publicity coordinator Connie Coup said. “Chairladies are Mary Butina, Debbie DePalma, and their committee (includes) Joan Butina, Maureen Butina, Rita Piper, Ginny Puskar, Barb Stepanic, Mary Stoner and Evelyn Youdech. Don’t forget your mask!”
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be hosting a SOUPer Day! from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, or until it is all gone.
The event is outside — drive by or stop and eat — similar to the church’s hot lunches offered last summer; meal distribution will be under a tent near the elevator.
A large variety of homemade soups and chili by the quart will be sold at a suggested donation of $8. Lunch consists of a bowl of either chili or vegetable soup, either chicken salad or ham BBQ with a homemade bun, cookies and a snack for a suggested donation of $5.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will host a takeout only meatloaf dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The meal will include meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal. Pick up will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
We received this message:
“The St. James Cemetery Association Board will be cleaning the cemetery grounds of all fall and winter floral arrangements, worn military and other flags, decorations, etc. Please have any items you wish to keep removed from your loved ones’ grave by Friday, March 19. Anything left after that date will be discarded.
“The association also reminds everyone that no type of border is permitted around graves and will be removed. Please review the rules and regulations that are posted on the entrance signs.”
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will hold a soup sale (drive-through only) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20.
Homemade soups to be available include chili, stuffed pepper, ham cabbage potato, broccoli and cheese, cheesy potato, ham dumpling and more. Cost is $5 per quart and $3 per pint.
Any questions, leave a message with the church at 724-539-7880.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Unity Township-based Gosia’s Pierogies for a pierogie sale fundraiser, with all proceeds to benefit the chamber.
Perogies are $7.50 per dozen and are available in the following flavors: Potato and cheese, sweet cabbage, potato and feta, sweet potato, sauerkraut, cottage cheese and potato, cheese and jalapeno.
March 22 is the last day for accepting orders, while orders can be picked up March 30 at the chamber headquarters, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe
More information is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
* * *
An invitational indoor flea market and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A pre-paid reserved space, with table provided, is $10. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to make a reservation. If not reserved, the cost with a table is $15 the day of the sale.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
