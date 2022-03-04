This just in from Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications, Holy Family Parish, Latrobe:
“On Wednesdays during Lent we will be offering free meals at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., beginning at 5 p.m. 150 meals will be served.”
March 9 menu: Ziti with meatballs, salad, Italian bread and dessert.
March 16: Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, salad and dessert.
* * *
Christine Weller, health and wellness coordinator at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, just announced Trinity is “excited to bring a new exercise class to town.”
Khrystal Ferri, certified LaBlast instructor and dance instructor at TDI Dance Studio, will lead an exercise class every Tuesday at 6 p.m. starting March 15.
Men, women and children are welcome. Donations will be accepted, but are not required.
Call the church office @ 724-537-4450 for details.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center will host a “Peekaboo Bunny” Easter celebration 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Children ages 3-12 will paint a “Peekaboo Bunny” and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Cost is $25 per child. Advance registration is required; call the 819 Ligonier St. center at 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
According to the art center’s e-newsletter, “Registered attendees must be paid in full to secure a spot in the event.”
* * *
During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet 7 p.m. each Wednesday at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mister Rogers.”
Dates and topics are as follows:
March 9: “Forward by Joanne Rogers — Jesus Living as Human as the Rest of Us.”
March 16: “The Courage to Be Yourself — Jesus Being God’s Son.”
March 23: “Understand Love — 1 Corinthians 13 — Love Is…”
March 30: “The Challenges of Inner Discipline — Jesus Teaches Discipline.”
April 6: “Important Things to Remember.”
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, call the church office at 724-459-8920 or sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study led by the Rev. John Smaligo, host pastor, will not meet during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
* * *
Getting back to the city:
St. John the Evangelist Rosary Altar Christian Mothers’ annual Fish Fry is back. New times this year are noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Eat-in or takeout available. Dates are every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, April 15.
Dinner is $11 for a choice of baked or fried fish with homemade haluski, pierogies, coleslaw and cake.
Fish sandwich is $8; sides available a la carte are haluski, pierogies and coleslaw.
Takeout orders can be placed Fridays at 724-537-2251.
Local delivery available for orders of a minimum of $25, according to Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee.
* * *
Soup’s on:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, is accepting orders for its Soup Sale slated for Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. till sold out. It will be “takeout only.”
Price is $8 per quart with “a limit of six quarts per order.” There are 10 homemade soups to choose from — Broccoli Cheese, Cheesy Potato, Chicken Noodle, Chili, Ham Pot Pie, Minestrone, Stuffed Pepper, Vegetable Beef, Vegetarian Barley, and Wedding.
Questions? Contact Gail Brant at 724-244-4289.
My thanks to St. James spokeswoman Jan Poole for adding this postscript, “Louise, congratulations on your 55th anniversary with the Bulletin. You are certainly a valuable and dedicated employee, and we appreciate all you do for the community!”
* * *
Another day brightener, this one from former co-worker Ina Mae Smithley of Ligonier: “If your anniversary was publicized I missed it. But congratulations to you. It was great getting to you know you when I was a writer for the Bulletin many years ago. I very much appreciate your attention to detail when I send articles to be published from organizations that I represent.”
* * *
Adams Memorial Library adult programming coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced these three programs:
• “Mocktails: The Art of Non-Alcoholic Mixology” with Vanessa Young, 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/DtGLXNpBGknoDeuj7
Ellie said, “St. Patrick’s Day is coming up! Join Vanessa Young to learn to make flavorful and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks that will fit perfectly for your holiday events! Learn about the art of making drinks, syrups, infusions and edible garnishes in this virtual program.”
• “Laugh RX” with Craig Harris, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/L8Z3kjnVWufmnYpTA
Ellie added, “The perfect antidote to these unprecedented times. Combining archival film/audio and storytelling, this rib-tickling program traces musical comedy from Jack Benny and the Marx Brothers to the Smothers Brothers, Weird Al Yankovic and beyond. This is a free program but requires registration.”
• “Funny Bones” with Dan Kamin, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Adams Memorial Library / in person
Link to register: https://forms.gle/b3rR8Dgi4mcnf6as6
Or call the 1112 Ligonier St. library at 724-539-1972 to register.
Ellie explained, “In ‘Funny Bones’ Dan peels the layers of a Chaplin comedy classic, ‘The Pawnshop,’ to reveal the secrets that keep it fresh, funny and surprisingly relevant a hundred years later. You’ll learn all about Chaplin’s remarkable body language and brilliant visual comedy, and you’ll also see some brilliant sleight of hand and visual comedy from Dan. This program won’t just change the way you look at Chaplin’s world — it will change the way you look at your own as well. This is a free program but requires registration.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is having a Fundraiser Bingo on Saturday, March 26. Doors open at noon with lunch being served at that time. Cost is $20 for an admission packet and includes lunch. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Extra packets are available for $5. There also will be chances on baskets, a 50/50 drawing, specials and door prizes.
Barbara added, “Reservations are not required, but there is a sign-up sheet and it is recommended. So please stop in, or call Colleen (724-539-0237), and add your name to the list. Remember lunch is included.”
* * *
St. Bartholomew Parish’s Nerian Taylor reports:
Sunday, March 6, starts the spring/summer bingo hours at Marian Hall, Crabtree. Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird begins at 6 p.m.
Admission is $15. Additional packs will be available, escalating jackpot up to $2,000.
Visit www.stbartholomewcrabtree.org or call 724-834-0709 for other details.
* * *
Fore!
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, 106 N. Main St., Greensburg, invite the public to join them for their May 20 Golf for Kids’ Sake at Greensburg Country Club.
According to the flier, players have a choice of shotgun start time — 8:30 a.m. or 2:15 p.m. — for 18 holes of golf on a top-rated course.
Included will be bag drop service, driving range and locker room access as well as skill prizes, exclusive “Take Your Best Shot” table, raffles, hole-in-one prize and more.
There will be food and beverages on the course and a catered meal.
Questions? Contact Gabby at 724-837-6198 or Gabby@BBBSLR.org
* * *
Robin Matty, manager, announced the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., has “just received a large donation of current magazines. One of our patrons purchases at the grocery store once a week over 10 magazines. She then brings them to our library. They are completely free, and we have them located in our Book Sale room, fill a bag for $5 ongoing book sale.”
Library (724-633-0798) hours: Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
This just in from Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults:
“Just a quick update to let you know that the March Spring Cash Bash Party entertainment (the G-Boyz) on March 18 as well as the March Lunch & Show featuring the Pittsburgh Belairs on March 29 have both sold out! We have five tickets left for the March Dine & Dance on March 14 with Mikey Dee. Anyone interested in the Dine & Dance should call (724-872-4976) as soon as possible; it will sell out shortly. For those who have missed out on the G-Boyz and Pittsburgh Belairs, please stay tuned; more entertainers will return in April!”
* * *
The second annual Bob Zahurak Memorial Painting Event to benefit the United Way of the Laurel Highlands will be held next Friday, March 11, at the United Steelworkers Local 2632 Hall in Tire Hill, Somerset County.
Zahurak was a longtime United Way supporter and union member who worked at North American Hoganas in Hollsopple. He died in 2020 from COVID-19. The painting party is a way his wife, Billie Zahurak, is carrying on his legacy of giving back to the community. Last year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the United Way.
Anyone interested in attending, or providing a basket for the raffles, should contact Billie by email at BillieGirl20@hotmail.com or via text message at 814-241-3028.
* * *
My thanks to cousin Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher and her husband, Sean Gallagher, of Valencia for the touching note of congratulations on my 55th anniversary in the Latrobe Bulletin newsroom.
Very thoughtful, guys.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.