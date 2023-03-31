This just in from Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 spokeswoman Kristy Murphy:
“We are having our first Indoor Flea Market and Craft Event at the Latrobe VFW this Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are located at 204 Spring St. (right before the parking garage on the left side of the street). Please come in the blue door. Hope to see you there! It is open to the public.”
Questions? Call 724-537-6480.
* * *
The next American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 Lenten Fish Fry will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck in Pipetown, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added in an email to BB, “We usually start cooking at 3 p.m. and are ready to take your orders. We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet ($10). The dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw ($12). Sides are homemade coleslaw (6 ounces for $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($3). Soup of the week is broccoli and cheese (8 ounces for $4).
“We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout at 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families. Thanks for helping us help others in our community by attending our fish fry events this Lenten season!”
* * *
Greater Latrobe Junior High School students will present “Newsies Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the senior high auditorium.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children. All tickets will be on sale at the door.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., will hold its 13th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Activities also include “prizes, food, story, craft, bouncy house and a picture with the Easter Bunny! Come and bring a friend,” LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick announced in an email.
In addition, Latrobe United Methodist Church will present “The Last Supper” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6. A free dinner will precede at 6 p.m.
Debbie added, “This annual event is a very moving portrayal of Christ’s last meal with his disciples. I guarantee you will shed a tear or two. Come and relive those moments with us.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis has another update for BB:
“Hello everyone from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, located at 15 Avenue C.
“In April, Tai Chi is still on Tuesdays, but the time has been changed to 9 a.m.
“Wednesday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m., entertainment will be provided with the Pittsburgh Bel-Airs. Please sign up at the desk if you plan to attend. There is no charge, but we plan to have refreshments! Please sign up for lunch too; it is a favorite, stuffed peppers, and we want to have enough for everyone.
“April 6, we have Bingo with Barnes Place at 10 a.m.
“We are lucky to have Antonia with Penn State Nutrition Education coming back! There will be a five-class series, ‘Just Say Yes,’ starting Thursday, April 13. Lesson topics are Recipes, Smart Shopping, Meal Planning, and Food Safety and Nutrition.
“Pick up an April calendar for these and other events. We are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, we will be closed Good Friday, April 7, and wish everyone a happy Easter! We encourage social, emotional and physical well being of older adults in the community and hope you can join us! Bring a friend too!
“Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Emily Pasqualino, founder of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights, writes:
“On Wednesday, April 5, downtown Latrobe welcomes guests of all ages to shop at a selection of Latrobe’s merchant locations while hunting for eggs containing prizes and special savings.
“Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin their hunt for eggs at participating merchant locations while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. Each shopper is limited to collecting one egg per merchant location, and each egg will contain a special surprise, including but not limited to small prizes, sweet treats, and/or a coupon to receive special savings at another participating merchant location. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
“This year’s participating merchants include Eclectique, GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Green Goddess, Latrobe Art Center, Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices, Rose Style Shoppe, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, The Paper Heart, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream. Miley’s Lemonade Smashers and Mini Donuts will be serving sweet treats and beverages in the parklet located on the corner of Main and Ligonier streets for the duration of the event.
“Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“Our Shop Hop Egg Hunt has always been one of our most fun and successful Shop Hop events and was created to establish a real camaraderie among the merchants. Promoting each other’s businesses is crucial for our downtown. We are more than egg-cited to welcome patrons to participate in this year’s event!”
For additional details, email the coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
* * *
According to Jim Palek, Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
Pastor Ralph Campbell Wednesday evening announced “The Church of God in Youngstown will not be having a Roast Beef Dinner in April. I will let you know about May later on.”
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup and Salad Bar 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
The cost is $8 per person with tickets available at the door. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level. Call the church office (724-537-4901) if you have any questions.
Spokeswoman Dorthy Paulovich added, “Louise, thank you for being the community’s contact for the events that take place in our city.”
* * *
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host a Spring Breakfast and Bake Sale 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 30.
According to St. James spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko, the menu includes ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea. Price is $10 per adult and $5 for a child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 eat free.
There will also be a basket raffle.
The breakfast is sponsored by St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies.
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22 in New Alexandria. For other information, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
Jill Mazowiecki emailed a colorful flier about a bingo fundraiser for the benefit of Greensburg Central Catholic Football Boosters.
The bingo is slated for Sunday, May 7, at Youngwood Fire Hall. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided and served between 1 and 2 p.m. Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m.
There also will be a basket raffle and games of chance.
Admission is $30. For tickets, contact Natasha Shawley at 724-244-2720 or bingo@gccboosters.org.
Jill started her email with, “Our board is wondering if we could be included in your column. We thank you for considering this request.”
* * *
West Newton Public Library manager Robin Matty and Story Time teachers announce WNPL will begin its Story Time series Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from April 5 through May 24 at 124 N. Water St. inside the library.
Matty added, “Join us for activities, snacks and stories. Kids of all ages are welcome with a grown-up.”
* * *
Remember:
The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs Jenkins Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, March 31; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 2.
* * *
Phyllis Frye invites everyone to the Rummage Sale-Bake Sale-Lunch to be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road off Route 22 west of New Alexandria.
A $2 bag sale is slated for 1 p.m. For other details, contact the church at 724-668-7740.
* * *
Let’s all have a memorable Palm Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny with a high near 49 in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) vicinity.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “April’s full moon drifts into the sky on the night of Wednesday, April 5, reaching peak illumination at 12:37 a.m. EDT on the 6th! Traditionally called the Pink Moon, this full moon is also the Paschal full moon this year.
“Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon (i.e., the first full moon of spring), which means that it will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 9, (following the full moon on April 5-6).”
* * *
